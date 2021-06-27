Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


On the Deaths of Two Unvaccinated Florida IT Workers (msn.com) 287

Posted by EditorDavid from the IT dept.
I sometimes talk about "the family of geeks" — how our shared experiences can bring us together.

But if that's true, there's been a death in the family.... Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes, who is also an epidemiologist, said six unvaccinated employees, including five in the IT department, tested positive for the virus within a two-week period.

The two IT employees who died last week were identified in local media and obituaries as Mary Knight, 58, and Alphonso Cox, 53.

Hopes said that the one IT employee, 23, exposed to the virus who was vaccinated did not get infected. "This particular outbreak demonstrates the effectiveness, I believe, with the vaccine," he said to reporters Monday. "All of the cases were non-vaccinated. They were unvaccinated." He added in a news release, "Individual employees in the IT Department who were known to be fully vaccinated and who were in close proximity of those who were infected did not contract COVID-19."

But even with the outbreak, masks will remain optional for staffers returning this week, with unvaccinated workers being "encouraged but not required, to follow covid-19 prevention measures...." Manatee County, located in southwest Florida, has fully vaccinated 43 percent of its eligible population. The Manatee Board of County Commissioners repealed coronavirus safety requirements last month and strongly recommended that people visiting the County Administration Building "use their best judgment" to protect themselves from a potential spread of the virus...

When the second employee died Thursday, the decision was made to shut down the building the next day so it could be disinfected. "When you have that many cases, and you have a 40 percent fatality rate, you have to worry," Hopes said to Florida Politics. "I would prefer not to have any more employee funerals." Yet the county announced over the weekend that "face masks will be optional for the public and employees inside the facility...."

Funerals and celebration-of-life events for Knight and Cox are scheduled to take place later this week.
Thanks to Slashdot reader luis_a_espinal (a Florida-based software engineer) for sharing the story. Country administrator Hopes is concerned, reports the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, because "Of the first five cases, all were sick enough to be hospitalized or died. That's not the normal COVID variant that we saw last year." And yet... As officials work to control the outbreak, questions have been raised about how far the county can go to keep employees safe — including whether it can inquire about employees' vaccination status, since the recent victims so far have not been fully vaccinated... "We are allowed to ask," Hopes said. "But they don't have to tell us, and whatever their response is, we are not to ask any further." Manatee County School District General Counsel Mitch Teitelbaum said the school district had the same understanding of privacy laws...

[The county-owned seaport] Port Manatee had reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, spurring fears that the virus was continuing to spread among the county's workforce. On Tuesday, port spokeswoman Virginia Zimmerman said the three cases had been an "aberration" and that there are not any additional cases to report. Zimmerman said the port does not inquire about employees' vaccination status, and that the port "encourages, but does not require, staff to be vaccinated."

While the county scrambles to mitigate the spread of the virus, Hopes said many county employees are grieving the loss of their coworkers.

"These weren't just colleagues," Hopes said. "These people have basically lived at work together for 20 years, and this happened quickly."

  • I'd say let's let the unvaxed just die off. Give it one to three years, and we can say I TOLD YOU SO when they are all dead and we are healthy as hay.

    • Re:Darwin Awards, anyone? (Score:5, Insightful)

      by JoshuaZ ( 1134087 ) on Sunday June 27, 2021 @11:40AM (#61526476) Homepage
      Stupidity is not a death penalty offense. Listening to the wrong people is not a death penalty offense. Being uneducated is not a death penalty offense. And the people who aren't vaccinated will potentially infect others, including those with immune problems or vaccinated people where the vaccine didn't give a lot of protection by sheer chance. And every unvaccinated person is going to have loved ones, friends and colleagues who will suffer from that person's sickness and death. This is even before we deal with the fact that every infection means more viruses with more of a chance of mutating.

      • Re:Darwin Awards, anyone? (Score:5, Insightful)

        by kungfool ( 949878 ) on Sunday June 27, 2021 @11:51AM (#61526518)

        Stupidity is not a death penalty offense.

        IMHO you're incorrect to think that.
        There are many times that stupidity is fatal. If it wasn't, we wouldn't have the Darwin Awards.
        Almost every COVID-19 death now is easily preventable. That is what we should have learned from this story, but of course, in Florida, learning is outlawed and so is requiring vaccinations or simple pandemic procedures like masks and social distancing.

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by ellbee ( 93668 )

          Any adult in the US can get vaccinated for free. Make Darwin Great Again.

          • Re:Darwin Awards, anyone? (Score:5, Funny)

            by Mal-2 ( 675116 ) on Sunday June 27, 2021 @12:46PM (#61526710) Homepage Journal

            A bunch of Aussies are reading this in confusion, wondering when Darwin was ever great.

          • Re: (Score:3)

            by Rei ( 128717 )

            Unless they're allergic. Or, like my cousin in the states, immunocompromised (vaccinated but no measurable antibody levels and probably little if any protection). Or kids, whose parents have Long COVID concerns.

            But here's what may well happen with Delta. It should be able to spread like wildfire almost everywhere in the US. The red states and maybe even some blue states will decide that there's no political will to take action to stop the spread, since "anyone can get vaccinated". So they just let it burn

      • Re:Darwin Awards, anyone? (Score:5, Insightful)

        by mikeiver1 ( 1630021 ) on Sunday June 27, 2021 @12:09PM (#61526588)
        "Stupidity is not a death penalty offense. Listening to the wrong people is not a death penalty offense. Being uneducated is not a death penalty offense." Really? 2 of the 6 just proved that it is in fact just that! These were educated people and capable of making decisions based on information provided to them by a myriad of sources. Being in IT that is what they did on a daily basis for a living. But hay, their freedumb trumps others right to live! Mandatory vaccinations, lol. They die because they are lacking in basic reasoning. While it is true that others may also die because of them this has been how it was for all of history. War is rife with examples where the commanders didn't listen to the reports or simply misinterpreted the data and got many innocent people killed. In nature animals and insects all evolve traits based on success of the previous generations. Those that regress or try less than successful strategies generally don't get to reproduce and pass on their inferior genes. We are the one species that protects the fucking morons from themselves and their inferior reasoning and decision making. The lethality of this virus is not some well guarded secret. I look forward to more idiots like this removing themselves from the human race and lament the loss of those they take with them.

        • Judgmental (Score:2, Interesting)

          by Latent Heat ( 558884 )

          Being judgmental is a thing on Slashdot.

          The other thing is if this vaccine is effective, making a bad choice to not get vaccinated shouldn't be a problem?

          If the vaccine is partially effective, I want to learn more about what I can and cannot do. Even if one doesn't die, getting very sick is a concern, especially with the long-term effects.

          The "lol"s and the exclamation points and the scolding of people we haven't even met and don't know all of the circumstances isn't helpful to that end.

          News for N

          • Re: (Score:3)

            by dgatwood ( 11270 )

            The other thing is if this vaccine is effective, making a bad choice to not get vaccinated shouldn't be a problem?

            It is effective in people who have been vaccinated. When only 44% of your state (Florida) is fully vaccinated, however, it is completely ineffective at protecting people who have not been vaccinated. For COVID, folks are saying that protection for the unvaccinated starts somewhere around 60% to 70% vaccinated. And that's if it were perfectly effective. For every percent below 100% effectiveness, add a bit to the number of people who have to be vaccinated. For some strains, it may be less than 90% effec

      • Re:Darwin Awards, anyone? (Score:5, Insightful)

        by ZombieCatInABox ( 5665338 ) on Sunday June 27, 2021 @12:14PM (#61526596)

        Stupidity is not a death penalty offense. Listening to the wrong people is not a death penalty offense. Being uneducated is not a death penalty offense.

        You or I don't get to decide that. Reality gets to decide that.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by hey! ( 33014 )

          As always, what you should do depends on the consequences you're willing to accept.

          Expert opinion mostly supports the idea that vaccinated people can associate with each other without any special precautions, but there *are* corner cases. If you have someone at home who is being treated for cancer and is therefore immunocompromised, you might choose to wear a mask with other vaccinated people to protect that family member.

          And, if you're a decent human being, you will wear masks around other vaccinated peop

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by flink ( 18449 )

            People also act like kids who can't be vaccinated yet don't exist. I can't bring my kids to any public indoor place without worrying whether the person coming towards us without a mask is maskless because they are vaccinated, or if they are an a per-symptomatic unvaccinated anti-vaxer.

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by hey! ( 33014 )

              I still carry a mask; and if I'm around other people who are wearing masks I put it on, on the assumption that they have a reason to wear one.

        • The statement I was responding to was that we should "let" those people die and was borderline celebrating their deaths. This wasn't about inevitable laws of the universe but about active decisions made by people.
      • I appreciate the humanity of your approach, and they way EditorDavid presented the information. It is important to keep balance, and not suggest that others should die because they are not doing what others think is right- this extremism is a lot of what ails us as a society. Empathy is critical. Still, I worry that the reason these folks did not get vaccinated was more complicated than "stupidity"- many people are just not unequipped to deal with uncertainty, are not experts in immunology, and can't assess

      • Stupidity is not a death penalty offense. Listening to the wrong people is not a death penalty offense. Being uneducated is not a death penalty offense.

        It is natural consequence so it might as well be an offense against nature. If you want to say nature is wrong then feel free to try and fight it.

      • You mean they "should not" be death penalty offenses, but very often they end up being so.

      • Stupidity is not a death penalty offense. Listening to the wrong people is not a death penalty offense. Being uneducated is not a death penalty offense.

        However, freedom comes with the requirement of personal responsibility and consequences. While marching everyone at gunpoint to get vaccinated would prevent some deaths, I have to ask myself, would I want the government to force me to do everything "correctly" (what is "correct" being defined by the government of course)? No, I wouldn't.
        So, while I do not advocate shooting the antivaxxers, if they die as a consequence of their own (in)actions, I do not care. And it's not just being uneducated - it's being u

        • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

          by squiggleslash ( 241428 )

          I can't help but feel we can find a middle ground between "Shooting the antivaxxers" and "Meh, if they die, who cares?"

          The most stupid thing my state government has done has been to ban so-called "Vaccine passports". Of course your movements should be restricted if you haven't been vaccinated. Most commercial and government entities should be refusing service to unmasked unvaccinated people, but that's not practical in an environment in which there's no way to prove someone isn't vaccinated (and Florida

      • Apparently they can be a death sentence, so says nature.

      • Stupidity is not a death penalty offense.

        What "penalty" is that? Who's penalizing whom? I think calling the death of the people in the article a "death penalty" is not only faulty logic, but also injects unnecessarily emotional terms in the discussion.

        This is not a penalty. Nobody sentenced those people to death. They made their choices and this is the natural result. People have the freedom to choose, which means bad choices will sometimes happen, and they will cause pain, distress or death. This is to be expected, and I think it's a price worth

    • Your username is incredibly offensive. It's 2021 and we're still excluding girls from tech-related circles? Unbelievable.

    • Tell that to folks who are immunocompromised or under age 12.

      Antivaxxers dying is cold comfort to the families of folks the antivaxxers helped infect.

      • The people who simply refuse to get vaccinated because reasons arenâ(TM)t doing them any favors either.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

        Not just the immuno compromised.

        I have CFS and I had a bad reaction to the AZ vaccine. I'm fucked now. Feel like shit, but there's no official acknowledgement of this yet so it's just us unlucky ones facing an uphill battle against healthcare professionals who are understandably sceptical.

        I'm going to keep shielding, even if that means I get fired. Looking for a remote only job in the meantime. People without in-demand skills are in real trouble.

        Travel is going to be the bigger issue. Wondering if I should

    • I second the idea!

    • Here's the Darwin part: "But even with the outbreak, masks will remain optional for staffers returning this week". Give me freedom from mask wearing or give me death! I swear, a company and government can require that you don't walk around naked in public, but being asked to wear a mask is suddenly a critical invasion of freedumbs?

      • I swear, a company and government can require that you don't walk around naked in public, but being asked to wear a mask is suddenly a critical invasion of freedumbs?

        Especially considering that underwear and/or swimsuits are just basically masks for your private-parts.

    • At most a small percentage will die. 10-30% of the rest will continue burning through health care resources with long COVID, they may kill my friends (four at least) on immune-suppressing drugs, and all along they will be providing the virus with free natural gain of function experiments.

    • I'd say let's let the unvaxed just die off. Give it one to three years, and we can say I TOLD YOU SO when they are all dead and we are healthy as hay.

      Sounds good tap dancing on other graves, till you realize the one's "healthy as hay" live in the middle of a megadrought [youtu.be] or infrastructue is collapsing [youtu.be] around them. And that smugness has only bought a fool's comfort.

    • I'd say let's let the unvaxed just die off. Give it one to three years...

      COVID-19 tends to kill mostly people above reproduction age, so it has nothing to do with Darwin.

      What it does tend to do, however, is make people very sick, racking up expensive medical bills (which society pays when the sick people go bankrupt).

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by dgatwood ( 11270 )

        I'd say let's let the unvaxed just die off. Give it one to three years...

        COVID-19 tends to kill mostly people above reproduction age, so it has nothing to do with Darwin.

        Darwinian evolution need not require preventing reproduction. Most of the anti-vaxxers are not idiots. They’re just inadequately educated. And removing them from the voting pool would change the percentage of voters who value education, thus reducing the percentage of uneducated people in the next generation. So it isn’t reproductive age that matters when talking about how those deaths will impact the next generation, but rather voting age.

    • Re:Darwin Awards, anyone? (Score:4, Insightful)

      by jellomizer ( 103300 ) on Sunday June 27, 2021 @02:01PM (#61526968)

      As much as I find Anti-Vaxers and many other groups who base an ideology around ignoring facts and science, to be extremely stupid and I would like them to finally wake up one day and realize how stupid they are, and many of the politicians who find these stupid people and play to their stupidity to push their own power agenda, to be the scum of the earth. Nearly every person I have met, are actually a more of some ideology. As well as nearly every ideology has gaps in it, where people have their own opinion without falling back to the groups agreed ideas. As well most people will not follow the ideology to the letter.

      I am the type of person who goes to church, often atheist who find that out about me get surprised, I don't push my Religion onto others, as well some of my views will go against some of the ideas the church has. But I often get "You seem like a smart guy, why do you go to church?" My answer is well my religion is part of what I am, but not the totality of it. I have college degrees in different topics where the education is part of who I am, I have friends and family who too influence me, as well my work and hobbies. I, like everyone else, is a complex person, who can often live in contrast to many aspects of my self.

      While Anti-Vaxers especially when they get into a group to push that agenda, becomes a strong force directed by falsehoods and misdirection, if you can take the person out of that group, you can find that they are much more complex and less idiotic then the group appears.

  • Florida, man (Score:5, Funny)

    by PopeRatzo ( 965947 ) on Sunday June 27, 2021 @11:47AM (#61526500) Journal

    Not being vaccinated is probably a requirement for working in a Florida IT department.

  • Trying to convince anti-vax dumbfucks to question their decisions by presenting a bunch of self-indulgent preachy maudlin bullshit about tech workers dying works about as well as trying to convince your dog not to shit in the house by showing it a Powerpoint about cholera. No matter how right you are, you're still wasting your breath.

    • Re: (Score:2, Flamebait)

      by Nrrqshrr ( 1879148 )

      Exactly! These articles are honestly starting to piss me off. These journalists are operating under the assumption that they are living in 1940 and that they are the only channel on the TV.
      People who don't want the vaccine for dumb reasons arent reading these article. They're not browsing this website, and they sure as hell arent going to listen to you when you come and say "Oh wow, YET AGAIN 2 more people die of the virus." We have been reading these same lines since the beginning of the pandemic, now with

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Mal-2 ( 675116 )

        Aww man, they must have cheated me and kept the dopamine for themselves. I didn't get as sick as I expected from the second jab -- I'd say that aside from my arm being sore for five days, it was actually less severe than my reaction to the first jab -- but I sure as hell didn't get any bliss out of it.

      • You and me both, brother. It just dissolves into this constant low-key din of depressing mawkish downer bullshit that serves no purpose and is impossible to escape from. Cordon it off with the global warming articles and let me be free of it. I promise that if I ever end up in charge of an oil megacorp or find myself in a reverse Bill D. Cat situation where my brain is implanted into Donald Trump's body I'll do what needs to be done, but until that time please just fuck off and let me breathe.

    • and that with the new Delta variants it's looking like up to a 20-25% chance. Yeah, you won't end up in the hospital, but you can get really sick, sometimes with lingering symptoms for months.

      There's also some breakthrough illnesses. Yeah, they're about as common as being hit by lightning, but I don't want to be that guy in the .1% statistics.

      And that's before we talk about how if we keep letting the virus circulate in the population sooner or later we'll get a variant that can get past our current v

  • "Not normal COVID variant we saw last year.â (Score:3)

    by JoeyRox ( 2711699 ) on Sunday June 27, 2021 @11:50AM (#61526516)
    Based on what, a gut feel from a few samples? Would be nice if they actually tested the infected individuals so that we'd know for sure rather than someone making assumptions out of his ass.

  • Virtually all to deaths are unvaccinated (Score:5, Insightful)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Sunday June 27, 2021 @12:35PM (#61526664)
    It's absolutely infuriating that we've made vaccination a political issue. What makes me more frustrated is that it's very likely the reason it's a political issue isn't just a distract from the disastrous handling of the pandemic while the Republican party was in charge, but also to do damage to the country in the economy while a Democrat was in charge.

    Go ahead and mod me down but if you actually look into it you'll find that the pattern repeats again and again. In 2008 when the economy crashed the Republican party did everything they could to prevent the Democrats from addressing the crisis. It's smashed and grab is what it is. When the Republican party is in charge they grab as much money and power for themselves as they can. When they're inevitably cast out of office due to incompetence and the damage they do they focus on smashing as much as they can so that voters will blame the people in charge at the time.

    And you're never allowed to talk about the partisan divide because we've been all been conditioned not to.

    So you get the Republican party's propaganda apparatus in the form of Tucker Carlson literally saying that doctors are lying about whether the vaccine works, and we're all just supposed to pretend that they have the best intentions. It's absurd on the face of it. At some point we either acknowledge that one party is actively trying to end democracy and harm us in order to grab as much power as they can, or we give up democracy so we can pretend we're all getting along in the bipartisan fashion.

    Of course all the Republicans on this forum are going to take this as a personal attack like I made fun of their favorite sports team. So instead of reading what I wrote and thinking about it and reflecting on it, every one of them was mod points is going to dogpile on me. And it becomes my responsibility to worry about and care about their feelings so I can desperately try to convince them that they should try and protect democracy. It's incredibly frustrating.

    • *shrug* Why would I take it that way when both parties are a mess. We didn't need to have a two-party system but historically that's how it worked out. Other nations have more than two parties.

    • It's absolutely infuriating that we've made vaccination a political issue...

      ...as you proceed to dogshit-pile on one particular political party, as if there are really sides or isles in a swamp.

      And it becomes my responsibility to worry about and care about their feelings so I can desperately try to convince them that they should try and protect democracy. It's incredibly frustrating.

      Well, since we're not making this political and want to protect democracy, perhaps you should worry more about President Dementia and his laughing hyena sidekick, since they are the ones who are relevant now. Continuing to point fingers and blame the past or the "other side", is doing nothing but feeding the flames and playing their pointless game of distracting the masses while BOTH partie

      • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

        by rsilvergun ( 571051 )
        You're illustrating my point. I'm actively attacking the Republican party because they're actively attacking all of us. You're still hung up on defending them because you can't get your mind past the notion that we're all on the same side. We're not. The Republican party heads are not American, they're global citizens and have no particular loyalty to this country or it's people, only to money and power. But you're already in defense mode just like they've trained you too be. It's a trick and I can't stand

    • Of course all the Republicans on this forum are going to take this as a personal attack like I made fun of their favorite sports team. So instead of reading what I wrote and thinking about it and reflecting on it, every one of them was mod points is going to dogpile on me. And it becomes my responsibility to worry about and care about their feelings so I can desperately try to convince them that they should try and protect democracy. It's incredibly frustrating.

      You're going to "protect democracy" by demonizing a whole party, IT firms colluding to suppress speech and so forth? Um, ok.

      Your interpretations of events and history are just wrong. I disagree, and it doesn't make me a monster.

  • Imagine if the police officer who pulls you over isn't allowed to ask if you've been drinking or even if you're licensed. Is that how far privacy should be protected?

    It's annoying how registering to vote puts you on mailing lists and search engines but asking whether you're a potential health hazard to those around you violates your privacy.

    • Imagine if the police officer who pulls you over isn't allowed to ask if you've been drinking or even if you're licensed.

      They can ask, but you don't have to answer. The drinking question provides probable cause for a sobriety test, so you should say no. Not showing a license could get you arrested or detained so you might as well do that.

      Is that how far privacy should be protected?

      It's annoying how registering to vote puts you on mailing lists and search engines but asking whether you're a potential health hazard to those around you violates your privacy.

      It's no longer a health issue but a partisan political one; where opening up has become the mantra for gaining power. Oddly enough, many states with such restrictions are the least vaccinated and so most at risk from the Delta variant. It should hit right in the heart of election season,

  • Which meme fits the best? (Score:3)

    by Dawn Keyhotie ( 3145 ) on Sunday June 27, 2021 @01:52PM (#61526944)

    Which meme fits best? Can we get a poll?

    1. F*cked Around and Found Out
    2. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes
    3. Well, well, well, if it's not the consequences of my own actions
    4. Mistakes: It could be that the purpose of your life is only to serve as a warning to others

    I hardly think these deaths merit a Darwin award, since both "victims" were in their 50's. If they had not managed to reproduce by now, they had already edited themselves out of the gene pool.

    Anyway, sad for their families. May their deaths motivate others to get vaxxed, and not be in vain.

  • When I became eligible for the vaccine, I waited a bit, thinking I did not need it as badly as others. I'd been working from home since late March of LAST year, so I figured many others needed it much more than me. After 10 days I checked to see the apparent backlog, by seeing how soon I could get vaccinated. Turns out their was no backlog, (at that time). So I made the 2 appointments, the first just 3 days later. That means I was starting my vaccination 14 days after eligibility. Pretty quick by my standar

  • Each case is another chance for variants to appear (Score:5, Informative)

    by Goldenhawk ( 242867 ) on Sunday June 27, 2021 @04:13PM (#61527388) Homepage

    At this point, as tempting as it is to say "let Darwin sort it all out" and hope that the unvax'd people die and "decrease the surplus population" to quote Scrooge, the reality is that variants appear from new cases. Each time the virus infects someone is another approximately 10^10 chances for a mutation. Eventually worse variants will occur, so the fewer people get sick, the lower the chance that a vaccine-breakout variant will occur.

    So far, we've been pretty lucky that the variants have not proven to be very good at beating the current vaccines. But that luck could run out at any time.

    So from my perspective, as much as I'd love to just say "Told ya so; it's your own dumb fault you got sick" the reality is that they're endangering the rest of us too.

  • Masks not required (Score:4, Interesting)

    by thegarbz ( 1787294 ) on Sunday June 27, 2021 @05:07PM (#61527528)

    I had a similar case during a maintenance visit at a chemical plant recently. Me and 3 fuckwits working in a confined space. "Masks are not mandatory here, you don't need to wear them". I think I heard that maybe 20 times in the one damn shift. Yeah I don't "need" to wear them. Wore it anyway. Fast forward 2 days I get an after hours call from HSSE telling me I need to get my arse to the testing centre because the 3 fuckwits tested positive for COVID. I tested negative.

    Fortunately they were only home sick, not hospitalised. I don't wish ill on people, even the dumb fuckwits. Interestingly 3 weeks later I worked with 2 of them on another machine and they were wearing masks, so at least they learnt something. And fortunately everyone is now at least partially vaccinated.

