Putting Stickers On Your Laptop is Probably a Bad Security Idea

From border crossings to hacking conferences, that Bitcoin or political sticker may be worth leaving on a case at home. From a report: Plenty of hackers, journalists, and technologists love to cover their laptop in all manner of stickers. Maybe one shows off their employer, another flaunts that local cryptoparty they attended, or others may display the laptop owner's interest in Bitcoin. That's all well and good, but a laptop lid full of stickers also arguably provides something of a red flag to authorities or hackers who may want to access sensitive information stored on that computer, or otherwise cause the owner hassle.
"Conferences, border crossing[s], airports, public places -- stickers will/can get you targeted for opposition research, industrial espionage, legal or investigative scrutiny," Matt Mitchell, director of digital safety and privacy for technology and activism group Tactical Tech, told Motherboard in an online chat. Mitchell said political stickers, for instance, can land you in secondary search or result in being detained while crossing a border. In one case, Mitchell said a hacker friend ended up missing a flight over stickers.
I only paste QR codes for bad dragons and onaholes on my laptop.
I guess my PWNie Express sticker is not helping me any?
Hold on.... (Score:5, Funny)
...while I slap some stickers on this honeypot.
Keep your opinions to yourself if you don't want to be targeted.
An be a good and quiet little sheep. Just like they want you to be.
Some haven't folded over, to spread their cheeks readily for their owner, my dear gimp.
It is those who think for themselves, who make the decisions you blindly follow now. So you are merely an avatar of those "not past the age of 19" ones anyway.
And being a good little follower, you of course attack the opposition with the good intentions, instead of the leaders with the evil intentions. As obeying the leaders is more important than what's right and wrong to you.
Can we just respect both sides of this argument, as long as their opinions or convictions are their own, not blindly copying someone else?
I both show what I think (through T-Shirts) and keep some opinions to myself (because it makes no sense to openly express them towards people who aren't ready, willing or capable of understanding someone else can cave a different opinion).
Going into a church with a visible anti-religion message makes you an asshole.
Not reacting when your convictions are squashed makes you
Give it a rest mate. People can express themselves as they choose, who cares, as long as they don't shove it in everyone else's face. So wear a T shirt with what ever the hell on it, including some of yesterdays lunch, well as long as you are not standing on a park bench screaming that I look at it and it doesn't smell bad, fine, why the fuck would I care. Want to wear a kilt, not be problem, without shorts underneath, well, expose yourself offensively and expect a small fine if caught, wear a toga instead,
Getting past the age of 19 and believing that people need to know what you are thinking is a form of mental illness...
I'm mad. You're mad. We're all mad, here.
Actually, not in this reality.
Here, in this simulation, the actual quote is
> Mostly everyone's mad here!
Yes my identity depends on the stickers on my laptop. Fuck you dad you can't tell me what to do anymore! *runs away crying*
People allergic to bananas feel offended.
My granddaughter gave me a "love you" sticker that they gave her at Trader Joes' so I stuck it to my laptop. Hopefully it has no drug use connotations and will not offend.
:-/
They will suspect you of drug trafficking. Coke is often hidden in banana shipments so they will think that every sticker means a kilo.
But a sheep's clothing can be very useful >:-)
Nobody said you couldn't have "subversive" (or "independent", or however you want to characterize them) thoughts, or do such things.
What is being said is that flaunting such opinions is idiotically egotistical virtue-signaling. To shout "I hate the government" and then NOT expect extra scrutiny...is colossally dumb.
Probably is. I mean dumb slogans, pseudo-intellectual quotes and in-jokes are practically the definition of "chick magnet".
Does that mean you want gay pride parades to go away?
Keep your opinions to yourself if you don't want to be targeted.
And my friend who gets pulled over all the time by cops wonders why and I say "it's probably because you have tons of beer company stickers all over your car" --it's a Colorado, craft-brew kinda thing...
I said you should put a Marines and Fraternal Order of Policemen stickers on it instead...
My MacBook Pro has a Gateway sticker and is painted like a Holstein cow.
And it won't be stolen! Ha.
I just put a sticker with the Compaq logo over my Apple logo. Never had my laptop messed with.
Ahh, the laptop equivelant of putting a ragged, oil stained repair manual in the back window of your car.
Something tells me that the oil stained repair manual isn't going to fool anyone as it sits in the rear window of a shiny Lexus
Probably not, those things run forever. They might believe it if you drive an Audi, though.
That's so weird... I have an apple sticker covering the Dell logo on my Inspiron. here's to camouflage.
Freeze Peach (Score:5, Interesting)
I guess I should think about taking off that "My other computer is an AR-15" sticker, huh?
I thought this was America. Isn't this America? I'm sorry, I thought this was America.
Free speech is not freedom from consequences or immunity from judgment.
Re:Freeze Peach (Score:4, Interesting)
The police literally just make shit up, lie until the video surfaces, and do whatever they like -- at this point they're so incompetent and unaware of the law I assume they're also all on the take.
Probably true, but it's enough for them just to be assholes. If they knew the law, then they could be held accountable for arresting people when they haven't broken it. By maintaining ignorance, they have plausible deniability.
And you have a giant orange Cheeto standing there cheering them on saying they should be doing even more illegal and draconian shit as long as they're actively harassing anybody who isn't white, because he doesn't care about the rule of law or defending the Constitution
The US Constitution protects the rights of US Citizens. Trump seems concerned about non-citizens. As much as globalists wish there were no such distinction, the distinction remains.
Sorry, but you're full of shit [learnliberty.org]:
And much of what he is advocating requires violating the Constitutional rights
Just the ones who can't pass the brown paper bag test. Apparently, Trump's hotels and condos are very popular with pregnant Russian women looking for a US passport, and I haven't heard a word about it out of that degenerate's mouth.
The US Constitution protects the rights of US Citizens.
We can assume by this comment that you have no idea what is actually in The Constitution....
If you're within 100 miles of a border/ocean like the majority of Americans are, you're subject to unconstitutional search and seizure because an ICE agent thinks you might not be a citizen. And if you ever actually board a plane or cross a border, well, you've thereby explicitly waived your constitutional protections.
a giant orange Cheeto
Being a racist piece of shit devalues your entire post.
just about anything ODD can have the same effect (Score:2)
You could have a laptop with just the factory stickers on it but if its odd looking it will still get you flagged.
try getting past them with a Purple/Mint green laptop.
You put all the cool and edgy stickers on your laptop.
Then leave that laptop somewhere safe on a VPN tunnel and bring a "clean" empty laptop with you. Extra points if it's running windows 7.
Self expression is looked down upon (Score:4, Insightful)
Favor the Lords of the masses, do not express yourself, do not talk to others about your interests, do not put stickers on your laptops and automobiles. Be a good sheep, please the Lords. Be normal. Carry on.
Relevant middle panel rant. [weregeek.com]
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
Kind of weird reading some of the responses. I don't put stickers on my electronics and cars because it's nobody's damn business what I like and don't like. And I don't need some vindication that others like or dislike like the things I like.
I see *not* advertising myself as thinking for myself, and being my own person.
Favor the Lords of the masses, do not express yourself, do not talk to others about your interests, do not put stickers on your laptops and automobiles. Be a good sheep, please the Lords. Be normal. Carry on.
Yes, yes! Please express yourself! Be unique. Put the SAME DAMN sports team sticker on your car as everyone else in your city. What kind of coffee mug do you own? Yeti?! Me too brother, me too! How many people are in your family? How many pets? Oh, I can just look at the back window of your vehicle. Haha, I have the same sticker on mine. Aw look, you know someone that died, so you put a memorial sticker on the back of your car. I know someone that died too... where did you get that?! I need on
Yes, yes! Please express yourself! Be unique. Put the SAME DAMN sports team sticker on your car as everyone else in your city. What kind of coffee mug do you own? Yeti?! Me too brother, me too! How many people are in your family? How many pets? Oh, I can just look at the back window of your vehicle. Haha, I have the same sticker on mine. Aw look, you know someone that died, so you put a memorial sticker on the back of your car. I know someone that died too... where did you get that?! I need one, so I can be unique and expressive too. Where do your kids go to school? Are you proud of them? That is unique sentiment amongst parents. Salt Life? What is that? Please tell me all about it. I like your Honda... thanks for putting the giant Honda logo sticker on the back window, it makes me not have to look at the other 8 logos that the factory put on it.
I hate all of that shit too, but I hate oppression even more.
Stickers are just status symbols. A long time ago we use to smear dyes and goats blood on our chest to show our tribal identification. Less painful and itchy this way.
Times up on this though because recently I got laptop stickers promoting some IBM product to suck up your departments budget. Clear sign the kids will move on as they did when their grandparents friend-ed them on Facebook.
And much of stealth is just blending in. This isn't really anything new. One key to not getting robbed is to not wear all this flashy stuff that identifies you as someone worthy of being robbed. Who's the pick-pocket going to target, the guy with the $20,000 Rolex, or the guy with the $20 Timex?
Similarly, If you're doing things governments don't like, you'd far smarter just blending in rather than sticking out. People have this odd idea that they need to TELL EVERYONE who they are. Be Proud, Be Loud! Get over yourself. You can still make changes in the world and not have to stick out like a sore thumb.
Who's the pick-pocket going to target, the guy with the $20,000 Rolex, or the guy with the $20 Timex?
Neither. It's too hard to tell real Rolexes from the fakes these days at a glance, and pretty much every idiot is wearing something that looks nice.
They'll go for someone with a Smartwatch.
And much of stealth is just blending in. This isn't really anything new. One key to not getting robbed is to not wear all this flashy stuff that identifies you as someone worthy of being robbed. Who's the pick-pocket going to target, the guy with the $20,000 Rolex, or the guy with the $20 Timex?
Similarly, If you're doing things governments don't like, you'd far smarter just blending in rather than sticking out. People have this odd idea that they need to TELL EVERYONE who they are. Be Proud, Be Loud! Get over yourself. You can still make changes in the world and not have to stick out like a sore thumb.
The problem with your argument is that pick-pockets and thieves are there to get rich. The government, OTOH, is my employee. The government works for me! I shouldn't have to worry about the government giving me trouble for something that is completely legal. It's not just about being able to make a change in the world, yada yada yada. Making a change INCLUDES putting the government back in its place, as the servant of the people.
The best way to keep prying eyes away from your stuff it to use Chromebook and wipe it before landing in the USSA.
I made Westworld labyrinth stickers (Score:2)
I put them over the logo on my Dell laptop.
If security ever asks me anything about them, I just tell them "the maze wasn't meant for you" and "it doesn't look like anything to me."
That's why I put hacker stickers ... (Score:2)
... on my ARM Chromebook which default-boots to a spoof account. Confuses the heck out of even the vaguely tech-savvy security guy. Love the puzzled look on their faces.
You mean the Holy Mary Anti-Virus sticker that a religious nut client of mine bought for 50$ and put on his notebook is not a good idea?
rainbows (Score:2)
my laptop has stickers of strawberry shortcake unicorns shitting rainbows.
because i love pwnies. um, ponies.
Have a Political Bumper Sticker? The FBI Might Be Snapping Photos of You [slashdot.org]
Road Rage Linked To Automobile Bumper Stickers [slashdot.org]
Guess what, people get political stickers because they _want_ to make a political statement. They are aware that not everyone will agree with them. The rest of the article is pretty obvious. When you travel to say Saudi Arabia, you want to leave your "Jesus Saves" sticker.
I have to admit I haven't been very careful about the laptop stickers myself. Once I brought a laptop with Ubuntu stickers to the LISA conference. Everyone is cool with Linux I thought. Well, on my way to hotel, I was ambushed by a group o
"Intel Inside" ones.
Someone printed an early satirical version of Intel's logo that said "Big Brother Inside" and posted it on the lunchroom corkboard. It stayed there for the entire 10 years I worked there.
I only put stickers on my honeypot.
A Better Way! (Score:2)
There is a better way. First of all, most stickers are too thin, so you still get a certain amount of light data which can give you proximity information and at times the ability to reconstruct the image from the data available even if it's not perfectly clear depending on the circumstances. A friend of mine gave me a plastic camera lid sticker and it was akin to putting a blue nylon across the camera, it simply made everything blue.
It's easier to secure the sensors directly than to try to deal with vulne
But if political stickers can get you detained while crossing the border of a country, then the border patrol is wasting taxpayer money on a power trip frivolous harassment.
One of my favourite genres: where the people targeted by the chilling effect self-organize their own stampede toward compliance.
Grassroots cryptocurrency? #Fuggedaboutit.
I for one welcome our new overlord cult of bland, generic, anonymous, non-fraternal public personas.
This is, of course, assuming that the choir leaders of lemming compliance haven't secretly sold out to The Man.
Wheels within wheels. Anyone who tells you differently is selling something.
"Intel Inside" (Score:2)
Look, if you have an "Intel Inside" sticker on your laptop, everybody with half a brain will know you are employed by an intelligence agency and you store espionage data on your hard drive.
What did you think the sticker was for?
No way YOU are getting pulled aside by security for hours, or disappeared at customs for some of the more sketchy countries.
Actually second-amendmenters have it a lot easier dealing with police and similar (at least in the US) since they tend to be a lot more respectful and straightforward about their weapons than others. Also, most of the police/military forces agree with expressing at least your second constitutional right (not so much the first one).
You have a citation for that? Common sense would indicate that the last thing execution squads want is people shooting back at them.
I'd like to see you try checking in to a high-rise Las Vegas hotel with that.
What are you gonna do? Shoot 'em if they target you for legal scrutiny?
You seem to fail to understand that "the authorities" have more guns and bigger guns and more people and jails. It's cute that you want to display your bravado but that will only get you targeted and will not end well.
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
You seem to fail to understand that "the authorities" have more guns and bigger guns and more people and jails. It's cute that you want to display your bravado but that will only get you targeted and will not end well.
And what is very disturbing to this thread is that we're talking about a dystopian police state and nobody seems to notice, or care. And I'm living in a South American country that seems and feels far more free than the US.
My only advice for you: RISE!
If I was wearing boots I'd be quaking in them.
I bet you like have loads of tattoos and piercings and stuff. To demonstrate your individuality - just like everyone else.
his penis is very very tiny
The sticker covering your laptop's camera might be a good security idea
;-)
I wonder...
Do anyone make laptop camera stickers that look like laptop cameras?
No, but you can make your own out of some old-fashioned shiny clear Scotch tape.
I wonder...
Do anyone make laptop camera stickers that look like laptop cameras?
I like those bullet-hole stickers that wannabe gangstas put on their cars... it says so much.
got a sticker of your mom on my machine, you're right, it is ugly
Apple is the only one doing it right.
You mean lighting up the back shell like a Christmas tree with a big-assed glowing corporate logo?
Indeed, a giant glowing corporate logo is the sign of being an enlightened thinker with refined tastes, don't you know? As long as it's a white apple. If it's an eye or an alien face on a gaming laptop, then it's just garish.
As long as it's a white apple.
My stuff has illuminated pears.
Trivia: A co-worker told me their logos once used to face the owner, that they switched it "upside-down" once you (we, whatever) became less important than signaling the brand, since it becomes oriented upright after it's opened for others to see.
Giant lit up logo is more subtle than a sticker?
Yea, if you're flying domestically, you shouldn't allow anyone to search your laptop. Period.
Mine has full disk encryption (including encrypted boot using Grub with the luks module).
The sad thing is thought, if the TSA detains you, no one is responsible. You lose your plane ticket money. Travel insurance doesn't cover the TSA either.
Yea, if you're flying domestically, you shouldn't allow anyone to search your laptop. Period.
Bzzzzttt! Wrong! 2/3 of U.S. population live in the [citylab.com] Border Zone [aclu.org]. I agree that you shouldn't let them search your laptop, but they'll do it anyways. Your full disk encryption is the full-proof way of keeping your information private. And losing your ticket money is sad, but true. I'd like that to go to the courts for a decision.
Travel with a thin-client and access your data, encrypted, via proxy if desired, and they can copy the hell outta a bare disk image till the cows come home --all the while, wasting taxpayers' money. Keep your passwords in your head.
'nuff said.
I highly doubt the average petty crook gives a shit whether or not you have some silly sticks on it, especially as they could cover it with a $15 shell and still sell it for hundreds.
Hell, it doesn't stop them stealing obviously UV-marked laptops with acid-etched address and company name on them, what makes you think a small removeable sticker will do?
It'll be fenced through three people before anyone even knows it's missing in most cases.
You don't look like food if you merge with the natives. Smile at your TSA operative, demonstrate that you're entirely comfortable with the situation, show your confidence that this is nothing unusual or concerning to you and make them glad that it's you and not some obnoxious twat trying to make them feel miserable for having a shitty job that they can't get out of.