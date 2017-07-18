Should We Ignore the South Carolina Election Hacking Story? (securityledger.com) 30
chicksdaddy provides five (or more) "good" reasons why we should ignore the South Carolina election hacking story that was reported yesterday. According to yesterday's reports, South Carolina's voter-registration system was hit with nearly 150,000 hack attempts on election day. Slashdot reader chicksdaddy writes from an opinion piece via The Security Ledger: What should we make of the latest reports from WSJ, The Hill, etc. that South Carolina's election systems were bombarded with 150,000 hacking attempts? Not much, argues Security Ledger in a news analysis that argues there are lots of good reasons to ignore this story, if not the very real problem of election hacking. The stories were based on this report from The South Carolina Election Commission. The key phrase in that report is "attempts to penetrate," Security Ledger notes. Information security professionals would refer to that by more mundane terms like "port scans" or probes. These are kind of the "dog bites man" stories of the cyber beat -- common (here's one from 2012 US News & World Report) but ill informed. "The kinds of undifferentiated scans that the report is talking about are the internet equivalent of people driving slowly past your house." While some of those 150,000 attempts may well be attempts to hack South Carolina's elections systems, many are undifferentiated, while some may be legitimate, if misdirected. Whatever the case, they're background noise on the internet and hardly unique to South Carolina's voter registration systems. They're certainly not evidence of sophisticated, nation-state efforts to crack the U.S. election system by Russia, China or anyone else, Security Ledger argues. "The problem with lumping all these 'hacking attempts' in the same breath as you talk about sophisticated and targeted attacks on the Clinton Campaign, the DCCC, and successful penetration of some state election boards is that it dramatically distorts the nature and scope of the threat to the U.S. election system which -- again -- is very real." The election story is one "that demands thoughtful and pointed reporting that can explore (and explode) efforts by foreign actors to subvert the U.S. vote and thus its democracy," the piece goes on to argue. "That's especially true in an environment in which regulators and elected officials seem strangely incurious about such incidents and disinclined to investigate them."
I pretty much just assume that any computer attached to the internet is being tested by hackers all the time. Why should election computers be any different?
The public-facing srvers I'm reponsible for are port-scanned thousends of times a day in addition to the SSH access attempts, but these are all so common that only a fool falls victim to this sort of thing, the basic protections are fairly elementary and catch most if not all such common garbage.
those scans are so prevalent because they are regularly successful.
Those scans are so prevalent because they're trivially easy to implement - regardless of the success percentage. That percentage can be very low and still be worthwhile.
Hell, we don't even have to investigate. An election has never been hacked, and cases of attacks are so few and far between that it doesn't make sense to even try to figure out how often this happens.
Hell, we don't even have to investigate. An election has never been hacked, and cases of attacks are so few and far between that it doesn't make sense to even try to figure out how often this happens.
Donald? Is that you?
No, it's me, a generic Democrat who thinks we don't have to investigate anything involving election fraud, unless it hurts one of our candidates.
Perfectly willing to claim Trump was elected from vote hacking, utterly unwilling to investigate or question any votes - and in fact attempts to block those seeking to investigate voter hacking [politico.com].
It is absurd to claim with as loose as protocol is around most voting systems, that there is not widespread voter fraud ongoing - probably "benefitting" both parties and screwing honest voters over with rigged elections across the country.
It's not like the Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Washington Post, New York Times, and media in China have noted that 39 US states were hacked.
Paper mail-in ballots with non-networked optical scanners and audit trails. Only tech that works. Or use paper and pencil with same day registration.
"The very real problem of election hacking" (Score:3)
There has been nonstop coverage about how the election was "hacked", of course that may not fit into your or others narrative that if they didn't directly hack voting machines then there is no "hacking" (let's call this the glove does not fit so you must acquit theory). There was the DNC hack and leaks and the disinformation campaigns that have been well covered and sourced to be either Russian government lead or by Russian parties with which we are unsure of their ties. You hear about Russia 20 times a d
