GitHub Issues Security Alert After Spotting Misuse of Tokens Stolen from OAuth Integrators (github.blog) 16
GitHub issued a security alert Friday.
GitHub's chief security officer wrote that on Tuesday, "GitHub Security began an investigation that uncovered evidence that an attacker abused stolen OAuth user tokens issued to two third-party OAuth integrators, Heroku and Travis-CI, to download data from dozens of organizations, including npm..."
We do not believe the attacker obtained these tokens via a compromise of GitHub or its systems, because the tokens in question are not stored by GitHub in their original, usable formats. Following immediate investigation, we disclosed our findings to Heroku and Travis-CI on April 13 and 14...
Looking across the entire GitHub platform, we have high confidence that compromised OAuth user tokens from Heroku and Travis-CI-maintained OAuth applications were stolen and abused to download private repositories belonging to dozens of victim organizations that were using these apps. Our analysis of other behavior by the threat actor suggests that the actors may be mining the downloaded private repository contents, to which the stolen OAuth token had access, for secrets that could be used to pivot into other infrastructure.
We are sharing this today as we believe the attacks may be ongoing and action is required for customers to protect themselves.
The initial detection related to this campaign occurred on April 12 when GitHub Security identified unauthorized access to our npm production infrastructure using a compromised AWS API key. Based on subsequent analysis, we believe this API key was obtained by the attacker when they downloaded a set of private npm repositories using a stolen OAuth token from one of the two affected third-party OAuth applications described above. Upon discovering the broader theft of third-party OAuth tokens not stored by GitHub or npm on the evening of April 13, we immediately took action to protect GitHub and npm by revoking tokens associated with GitHub and npm's internal use of these compromised applications.
We believe that the two impacts to npm are unauthorized access to, and downloading of, the private repositories in the npm organization on GitHub.com and potential access to the npm packages as they exist in AWS S3 storage.
At this point, we assess that the attacker did not modify any packages or gain access to any user account data or credentials. We are still working to understand whether the attacker viewed or downloaded private packages.
npm uses completely separate infrastructure from GitHub.com; GitHub was not affected in this original attack. Though investigation continues, we have found no evidence that other GitHub-owned private repos were cloned by the attacker using stolen third-party OAuth tokens.
Once GitHub identified stolen third-party OAuth tokens affecting GitHub users, GitHub took immediate steps to respond and protect users. GitHub contacted Heroku and Travis-CI to request that they initiate their own security investigations, revoke all OAuth user tokens associated with the affected applications, and begin work to notify their own users.... GitHub is currently working to identify and notify all of the known-affected victim users and organizations that we discovered through our analysis across GitHub.com. These customers will receive a notification email from GitHub with additional details and next steps to assist in their own response within the next 72 hours. If you do not receive a notification, you and/or your organization have not been identified as affected.
You should, however, periodically review what OAuth applications you've authorized or are authorized to access your organization and prune anything that's no longer needed. You can also review your organization audit logs and user account security logs for unexpected or anomalous activity....
The security and trustworthiness of GitHub, npm, and the broader developer ecosystem is our highest priority. Our investigation is ongoing, and we will update this blog, and our communications with affected customers, as we learn more.
What security and trust? (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
That type of resource tends to be exploited by the same circles, meaning tokens and the like. If you dig down into the issue at all some history might be uncovered...
Re: What security and trust? (Score:3)
Seriously. This breach occurred 5 days ago. Microsoft has already stopped the attack, mitigated future attack, identified a third party service that's responsible, and released a disclosure.
Anyone who wants more is either a moron without any understanding of security, or a MS hater who still can't get over Linux never taking the desktop.
Re: (Score:2)
a moron, Yes that is no longer in the Microsoft world by choice
"Glad" Linux is never taking the desktop because then it would be Windows
Have a Great Easter
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Unless you never collaborate with anyone, at some point you'll likely be in a position where at least some of your code lives "on other people's servers".
Re: Single sign on (Score:2)
Any employer's code that isn't available on GitHub will be hosted on my personal server for convenience.
Re: (Score:1)
Credential Management Fail (Score:2)