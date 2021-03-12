Swiss Police Raid Apartment of Verkada Hacker, Seize Devices (bloomberg.com) 20
Swiss authorities raided the apartment Friday of a hacker who claimed credit for breaching the Silicon Valley security camera company Verkada and gaining access to its customers' surveillance feeds, according to the hacker and a search warrant seen by Bloomberg News. From the report: Tillie Kottmann said their apartment in Lucerne, Switzerland, was raided and that police seized the hacker's electronic devices. The warrant was based on an alleged hack that took place last year and not on the recent breach of Verkada. After being notified of the breach by Bloomberg News, Verkada referred the matter to the FBI. The breach exposed live camera feeds of companies like Tesla, as well as hospitals, jails, and schools. According to a copy of the search warrant provided to Bloomberg News, the search was conducted as part of a U.S criminal case against Kottmann in the Western District of Washington. The warrant requested documents related to hacking as well as information on cryptocurrency holdings. Kottmann has been accused of unauthorized access to protected computers, identify theft, and fraud.
unauthorized access to protected computers (Score:3)
Not so protected, now were they?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Murder isn't defined in terms of "protected." Whereas "unauthorized access to protected computers" is defined in terms of protected by definition.
Murdering an unprotected person is still murder.
Re: (Score:1)
Murder isn't defined in terms of "protected." Whereas "unauthorized access to protected computers" is defined in terms of protected by definition.
Murdering an unprotected person is still murder.
There's "enemy combatants", "collateral damage", "accidental death", "fearing for one's life",.."etc",.. All legal, civilized terms for unprotected people who got dead. If you are going to degrade a system and claim that it "was for their own good" and "they had it coming", and claim some(divine?) technical right of way to the access, further development of said system, you'd better be versed on the policies for fair use, development, as that is what actually makes it a system. Or you can just kick random d
Re: (Score:2)
No different that someone kicking in a locked door.
There wasn't a door to kick in here.
Re:unauthorized access to protected computers (Score:4, Insightful)
Masterlock padlocks are notorious easy to pick. In some cases just some judicious tapping with the handle of a screwdriver will pop the shackle open. Nobody who knows anything about locks or physical security uses them. But the fact that some kid's bike was locked with a crappy padlock doesn't mean it's OK to steal.
"It was easy" is not an affirmative legal defense. So while half-assed security may not "protect" a computer system in a *practical* sense, all it needs to do in a legal sense is make it clear you're not authorized to do whatever you're doing.
Re: (Score:2)
But the fact that some kid's bike was locked with a crappy padlock doesn't mean it's OK to steal.
I didn't say it was OK to steal. You're attacking a strawman there.
What I said was security was so bad that it was like there was no door. It was like Ahmaud Arbery 'trespassing' in a house under construction. There was no door or walls.
If you're going to confiscate all the electronics (Score:2)
in my house;
You'd better bring a really, really big truck, or two.
Will they confiscate ring doorbells or nest thermostats ?
Re:If you're going to confiscate all the electroni (Score:4)
If you're a serious black hat hacker these days, do you have anything of value on any electronics in your house?
Like I'm thinking you have a boot from CD generic image, connect up to a VPN, and then from there it's all multiple levels of VPN/remote access where your real data/secrets live?
Re: (Score:3)
I mean doesn't everyone have an invisible quantum shielded space laser death ray poweed by an orbital solat bitcoin mining farm?
The secrets are almost incidental.
ask to be inmate in Sweend do not waive extraditio (Score:2)
ask to be inmate in Sweend do not waive extradition to the usa
To Be Fair (Score:3, Funny)
The FBI investigated the last time I was hacked too. Using public money to investigate crimes against corporations would only be bad if they didn’t do it for taxpayers too, and they totally do. Totally. Just call them up, tell them your problem, and a team will be on its way in minutes if not seconds.
Hell, one time I couldn’t find the remote, called up the Bureau, and they scourged the house until they found that bitch. I tried to pay them but they declined, saying “a satisfied taxpayer IS our reward, sir”.
It’s hard to feel bad about paying taxes when you get service like that.
Re: To Be Fair (Score:2)
Well done
Intel Corporation documents leak (Score:2, Interesting)
There are a couple of news articles stating that the person who got raided is the person that made public a
collection of 20GB of Intel Corporation files in August 2020. This person claimed to have received the
files from an unspecified hacker.
It seems likely that the raid is related to that.
I read on twitter that the files were of very little interest to most people, though this is slashdot so someone
is going to find some motherboard schematics, technical info and firmware binaries fascinating.
blame hackers (Score:4)
Yep, its all the fault of a 'hacker' that Verkada publicly posted an admin username and password. That isn't hacking, it might be unauthorized access but it isn't hacking.
Verkada is a joke, what a bunch of clowns.
Re: (Score:2)
These off-brand "security" cameras are generally a joke. Even some of the major manufacturers don't have a clue, only Axis and Pelco seem to have figured out that it's worthwhile to keep a customer's security system from becoming its largest security hole. Among the major manufacturers only those two require installers to change the password from the factory default, some don't even allow the password to be changed. Only those two have management tools which allow administrators to manage large fleets of
