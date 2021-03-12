Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
×
Security

Swiss Police Raid Apartment of Verkada Hacker, Seize Devices (bloomberg.com) 20

Posted by msmash from the how-about-that dept.
Swiss authorities raided the apartment Friday of a hacker who claimed credit for breaching the Silicon Valley security camera company Verkada and gaining access to its customers' surveillance feeds, according to the hacker and a search warrant seen by Bloomberg News. From the report: Tillie Kottmann said their apartment in Lucerne, Switzerland, was raided and that police seized the hacker's electronic devices. The warrant was based on an alleged hack that took place last year and not on the recent breach of Verkada. After being notified of the breach by Bloomberg News, Verkada referred the matter to the FBI. The breach exposed live camera feeds of companies like Tesla, as well as hospitals, jails, and schools. According to a copy of the search warrant provided to Bloomberg News, the search was conducted as part of a U.S criminal case against Kottmann in the Western District of Washington. The warrant requested documents related to hacking as well as information on cryptocurrency holdings. Kottmann has been accused of unauthorized access to protected computers, identify theft, and fraud.

Swiss Police Raid Apartment of Verkada Hacker, Seize Devices More | Reply

Swiss Police Raid Apartment of Verkada Hacker, Seize Devices

Comments Filter:

  • unauthorized access to protected computers (Score:3)

    by delirious.net ( 595841 ) on Friday March 12, 2021 @01:38PM (#61151866)
    The "unauthorized access to protected computers" part is only possible in legal terms.

    Not so protected, now were they?
    • Murder is only possible in legal terms. The laws of physics don't prevent you from killing another human being.

      • Murder isn't defined in terms of "protected." Whereas "unauthorized access to protected computers" is defined in terms of protected by definition.

        Murdering an unprotected person is still murder.

        • Murder isn't defined in terms of "protected." Whereas "unauthorized access to protected computers" is defined in terms of protected by definition.

          Murdering an unprotected person is still murder.

          There's "enemy combatants", "collateral damage", "accidental death", "fearing for one's life",.."etc",.. All legal, civilized terms for unprotected people who got dead. If you are going to degrade a system and claim that it "was for their own good" and "they had it coming", and claim some(divine?) technical right of way to the access, further development of said system, you'd better be versed on the policies for fair use, development, as that is what actually makes it a system. Or you can just kick random d

  • in my house;

    You'd better bring a really, really big truck, or two.

    Will they confiscate ring doorbells or nest thermostats ?

  • ask to be inmate in Sweend do not waive extradition to the usa

  • To Be Fair (Score:3, Funny)

    by CoolDiscoRex ( 5227177 ) on Friday March 12, 2021 @02:51PM (#61152030) Homepage

    The FBI investigated the last time I was hacked too. Using public money to investigate crimes against corporations would only be bad if they didn’t do it for taxpayers too, and they totally do. Totally. Just call them up, tell them your problem, and a team will be on its way in minutes if not seconds.

    Hell, one time I couldn’t find the remote, called up the Bureau, and they scourged the house until they found that bitch. I tried to pay them but they declined, saying “a satisfied taxpayer IS our reward, sir”.

    It’s hard to feel bad about paying taxes when you get service like that.

  • Intel Corporation documents leak (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    There are a couple of news articles stating that the person who got raided is the person that made public a
    collection of 20GB of Intel Corporation files in August 2020. This person claimed to have received the
    files from an unspecified hacker.

    It seems likely that the raid is related to that.

    I read on twitter that the files were of very little interest to most people, though this is slashdot so someone
    is going to find some motherboard schematics, technical info and firmware binaries fascinating.

  • blame hackers (Score:4)

    by awwshit ( 6214476 ) on Friday March 12, 2021 @03:21PM (#61152100)

    Yep, its all the fault of a 'hacker' that Verkada publicly posted an admin username and password. That isn't hacking, it might be unauthorized access but it isn't hacking.

    Verkada is a joke, what a bunch of clowns.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by cusco ( 717999 )

      These off-brand "security" cameras are generally a joke. Even some of the major manufacturers don't have a clue, only Axis and Pelco seem to have figured out that it's worthwhile to keep a customer's security system from becoming its largest security hole. Among the major manufacturers only those two require installers to change the password from the factory default, some don't even allow the password to be changed. Only those two have management tools which allow administrators to manage large fleets of

  • He'll be another one invited to work at intelligence agencies. I would be more surprised if he ended up in prison.

Slashdot Top Deals

"The eleventh commandment was `Thou Shalt Compute' or `Thou Shalt Not Compute' -- I forget which." -- Epigrams in Programming, ACM SIGPLAN Sept. 1982

Close