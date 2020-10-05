MS Excel Data Files Exceeding the Maximum Size Resulted in Nearly 16,000 Covid-19 Cases Go Unreported in England (bbc.com) 130
rastos1 shares a report: The health secretary has said a technical glitch that saw nearly 16,000 Covid-19 cases go unreported in England "should never have happened." The error meant that although those who tested positive were told about their results, their close contacts were not traced. By Monday afternoon, around half of those who tested positive had yet to be asked about their close contacts. Labour said the missing results were "putting lives at risk." Experts advise that ideally contacts should be tracked down within 48 hours. The technical error was caused by some Microsoft Excel data files exceeding the maximum size after they were sent from NHS Test and Trace to Public Health England. It meant 15,841 cases between 25 September and 2 October were left out of the UK daily case figures. PHE said the error itself, discovered overnight on Friday, has been fixed, and outstanding cases had been passed on to tracers by 01:00 BST on Saturday. But Health Secretary Matt Hancock told MPs the incident as a whole had not yet been resolved - with only 51% of those whose positive results were caught up in the glitch now reached by contact tracers.
So of course no need for "expensive", experienced IT professionals, we can just hack it together with Excel, right guys?
Your tax dollars at work.
I've done maybe 50 integrations for SAP deployments of various sizes and one of the consistent questions from the business users is "how do I get this into Excel". Nearly everyone configures the thing to get reports into Excel in a couple of clicks, and most of the analysis and reporting happens from there, even after they spend $10MM+ on a BI/BW HANA system. Most of the big SQL deployments I've been on ended up just putting SSRS table dumps out there, in place of fully developed reports. The only replacement I've seen consistent success with is Tableau (and Tableau-like systems), and only then when the company has Tableau expertise working in outside IT.
Well yeah. You're dealing with SAP. Who the hell wants to use that pile of yak manure?
Considering it used to be a German company, it is truly amazing how inefficient and non-userfriendly it is.
But I've done Oracle ERP, and Dynamics, and Salesforce, and a few others...and the story is always the same. Either how do we get this into Excel or how do I connect my Access database to this. It is what people know so it is what they look to and I don't blame them. Business reporting and data analysis moves pretty fast and I've never seen an IT support team at a large company that can keep up. Nor have I seen a leadership team that understands any of this well enough to do any better.
...Business reporting and data analysis moves pretty fast and I've never seen an IT support team at a large company that can keep up. Nor have I seen a leadership team that understands any of this well enough to do any better.
That, I think, is the essence of the problem. The large company does not have enough competent people in IT to keep up with the changing business needs. The solution is more people but that means more money, and the "leadership team" doesn't think the additional money is justified.
Excel is the hammer that makes everything else look like a nail...
It's probably all the staff have ever been given, and thus all they know how to use.
So you end up with lots of flakey crap.
There's also the lack of urgency that results from having a flakey temporary kludge...
If you have nothing, there will be a drive to fix it.
Once you have a flakey temporary kludge, that will quickly become permanent and any efforts to develop a proper long term solution will be cancelled.
This is true. There's other ways, but Excel is all people know.
I'm holding out hope that in another decade we'll be saying that about R instead of excel. I'm very guilty of doing the same thing with R.
The difference is that it's organized into projects and all of the scripts are commented. And since it's open source, there's minimal chance of shit suddenly becoming incompatible when the cloud version gets updated.
Office 365 auto-updating breaking macros is the absolute fucking devil, and it's the stake through the heart, as far as I'm concerned. Although I do gain life
I applied for a job with a group in a large organization that did analytics related to their Contact Management System, organizing fundraising, grants, estate gifts, and so forth. The group was super excited because they'd been given a decent budget to hire a senior developer who could help with migrating legacy reports and processes to the new system, help generate automated repo
This is an expensive IT solution. The whole track and trace thing, that this is part of, is costing the UK taxpayer Â£2bn.
I think the real problem is that its all under the charge of Dido Harding. ex CEO of TalkTalk who happily ignored all the IT teams who repeatedly warned of security problems, and only woke up enough to get a PR team on the case.
It cost 12 BILLION Pounds!
Re: (Score:3)
That's six million tons!
Well, well, well!
Slow down your horse cowboy!!
Is that US pounds or UK pounds or even German pounds?
Is that a gross ton, metric ton or a long ton or a short ton or is it even a tonne?
You are confusing me!
Ah! I got it, you mean the megagram!
Well to be fair to them if they had competent leadership they wouldn't need to hire experienced IT professionals and the COVID cases wouldn't have exceeded the maximum Excel file size.
Instead we get a country that was rivalling the USA in ignoring the virus. Although they definitely were ahead of the game when it comes to sending their respective moron running the place to hospital.
Desktop spreadsheet for this? (Score:5, Insightful)
I can't believe someone made the decision to use a desktop spreadsheet for this kind of data. Wait...no, actually I *can* believe it...
That sad fact is "why I can believe it." But I still say: use the right tool for the job. Desktop spreadsheets used like databases are...a plague.
Re:Desktop spreadsheet for this? (Score:5, Insightful)
That's like saying someone used the wrong size hammer to drive a screw.
The alternative is far worse (Score:3)
They call in IT. Due to the urgency they get a funding application and resource allocation approved in just two weeks.
Then they maybe they start a design process, business analysts gathering user requirements, systems analysts doing the design, assembling a team of developers. Testers. Security review, user authorizations... Then the privacy comittee... Six months later they may or may not have a working system if the team works way, way faster than normal.
Or instead, maybe they put together a SCRUM te
Another SCRUM hater who has no clue about Scrum?
If a software team - regardless what kind - does not deliver the software/functionality the client needs: the requirements are wrong.
Or would you deliver an Y or a T when it is clearly painted as an X?
Well, we assume 65 thousand cases handled perfectly.
But these Excel sheets and the macros feeding data into them haven't been checked or tested. So who knows what other data corruption issues are in there.
It isn't about the tool so much as the lack of testing to be sure your quick solution is actually working and doing the job.
Actually excel is the defacto standard for this sort of thing both in government and corporate settings. What you think some done is going to bother banging out R code?
Databases exist for a reason.
"MS Excel Data Files Exceeding the Maximum Size Resulted in (data loss/corruption)"
In fact databases exist for that exact fucking reason.
So yeah, this is the "defacto" standard...if you're dumb enough to assume you're not going to eventually lose data, and in the most preventable way.
This spreadsheet probably started life as a very simple tool pulling together a small number of tests and result, and grew as the COVID crisis grew. Over summer, as COVID seemed to come under control, it would have probably seemed unnecessary to spend time and effort and money developing the tool further until cases started increasing quite quickly and PHE was overtaken by events.
Yes, someone probably should have realised the issue sooner, but they found the issue, and they have a short term fix and probabl
They spent 12 billion quid developing this thing.
They spent 12 billion quid developing this thing.
Data Corruption, caused by Corruption.
How taxpayingly ironic.
Actually, that's only one of the reasons databases exist. Another is to do sanity checks on the input. There are others.
A spreadsheet is a truly horrendous thing to choose for this application, even if it will handle enough data.
Re: (Score:3)
"a lot of business users already know the basics of Access which is included with MS Office"
Actually, only the top-level premium editions of Office come with Access these days. Granted, those are the editions that a business or government office is likely to buy.
To be fair, the standard Home edition of 365 also comes with access and publisher too, albiet you cannot use it for commercial use. But yeah, most coorporates do use the higher tiers. Not sure about government though.
Indeed. Excel is not a database, but it is used like it. No communication, no double-checking, no integrity on the summation of data.
And what kind of spreadsheet are they building that has more than 1,048,576 rows and/or 16,384 columns?
Of course Excel is not a database. That's what Access is for.
Re: (Score:2)
I wonder if they're blocking it on the stuff that is expected to turn into a troll fest and/or political and therefore likely to incur the 50 Cent Army and its ilk, but turning it on for things like this, where it's just absurdity.
You're that used to anonymous posting that you did it out of habit?!
No, I'm just kinda spastic with the mouse, constantly clicking things I don't intend to. I secretly wish everything had a command-line interface.
I secretly wish everything had a command-line interface.
You, me, and presumably a majority of real users here...
I can't believe someone made the decision to use a desktop spreadsheet for this kind of data. Wait...no, actually I *can* believe it...
The right tool for the right job.
Don't forget that when they started doing this in March, the country with the most covid case was China, with ~80k confirmed cases for 1.4 billion population. *Surely* an advanced western democratic country like UK with just 1/20 population *will* do much better than Communist China, right? RIGHT? Who in the their right mind would think UK needed to track more than a few thousand cases or so?
Sending xls file was the right decision based on the expected volume *at that time
When it asks if you want 64-bit, say "yes" (Score:2)
Duh, when the installer asks if you want the 64-bit version of office, you say "yes."
Duh, when the installer asks if you want the 64-bit version of office, you say "yes."
The big problem with that is that there are a crapton of other applications and plugins that can interface/integrate with Office as well, and many of those are still 32 bit and won't work together with 64-bit office. Heck, even the download in Microsoft's volume license portal for Office tells you explicitly to use the 32-bit version of office unless you have special needs for the 64-bit version.
Why Excel? (Score:2)
It's just crazy from a security perspective too. You just know this giant covid database is being passed around on thumb drives with no access controls. If you used a real database with some kind of front end in front of it you could at least pretend to try and limit how much of the data any single person saw. But using Excel just seems like it's inevitable that the entire thing will be made public.
Re: (Score:2)
One person, two months for a system with proper control of access rights? It will take two months before you have agreed-upon draft requirements for how to manage access to and storage of sensitive medical records.
Sure, writing a front-end for entering and querying data is easy. The hard part is ensuring that a single rogue employee (including IT staff) can only do a limited amount of damage while not unnecessarily interfering with their ability to do their job.
I'll admit that I've never set up such a datab
Well their current system does not have proper control of access rights and no way for a single employee to do damage, so even if they totally screw that up it won't be any worse than what they have now.
No, it's not that difficult.
Yes you can have transaction logs that can be rolled back if someone does something stupid.
Copy of Trak and Trace spreadsheet V2 (copy).xls.exe
1.99GB
Excel (Score:4, Funny)
65535 rows is enough for anybody!
Or
1 million rows is enough for anybody!
Just generate the
.csv from the dbc and import it into Excel. It's all good.
The the usual case (Score:5, Insightful)
When morons use a spreadsheet as a database.
So true! Why would those dummies use Excel when Access is clearly the right tool for the job!
Re: (Score:2)
I've seen Access as a medium of exchange in government and public health datasets. The one thing you can say in favor of that is that at least it's better than Excel.
You joke, but Access would've been a better choice. Not a GOOD choice, but a better choice.
Excel? (Score:2)
I think covid-19 is not the biggest problem!
I think covid-19 is not the biggest problem!
Isn't the NHS is the same government agency who couldn't get rid of Windows 7 before Microsoft ended support for it, even having almost a decade's worth of notice? Why are we surprised they use Excel for ad hoc stuff like this?
This is Public Health England, not technically part of the NHS, but definitely part of the problem - its yet another quango stuffed full of useless cronies who are trying hard to justify having their excessively well paid jobs without having either knowledge, skill or talent.
But yes, the NHS is just the same - stuffed full of the same type of "managers", often whose main job is counting penises and what colour they are.
It's not a matter of this or that office or agency.
It's more a matter of stupidity: you won't sail the ocean with a nutshell. And if you don;t know, you can ask skilled sailormen.
Using "personal productivity" tools for enterprise/agency/government grade objectives looks like a deliberate stupid choice.
Oh but it IS about it being funded by the government..
In the "for profit" world there is a strong motive to not be stupid. Those who do stupid things, don't survive. Their competitors will force them to adapt, stop doing stupid things or end up out of business. It's a self correcting problem. So all those "Pay what you can afford" cafes never make it very long. It's a stupid idea, and the marketplace deals with stupidity by getting rid of it. So there is a strong motive to "not be stupid" when you are i
SPSS, R, Anything Else (Score:2)
The wonders of no-code (Score:2)
I like spreadsheets as much as the next guy... (Score:3)
But spreadsheets aren't a great tool for everything... why hasn't then been handled using a database!?
:)
NHS Test and Trace and Public Heath England (Score:5, Informative)
NHS T&T has been widely criticised for, amongst other things, having no local knowledge - unlike PHE. Any hard tracing tends to get handed over to PHE by NHS T&T - hence the spreadsheets.
never should happen is an understatement (Score:2)
New Directive (Score:2)
"Any tech caught using an Excel spreadsheet as a production database will be shot."
Worse than that. It was
.xls. Not even .xlsx. Literally a 20+ year old format.
Who need experts? (Score:3)
"People in this country have had enough of experts" (Michael Gove). The government really followed through on that promise at every step. "Promises kept"
False Positives (Score:2)
Either that, or the disease is not nearly as dangerous as it was made out to be, since the hospitals are empty, despite the high positive results.
You are forgetting about
.
.
.
the lag.
Check the numbers again in 2 or 3 weeks.
(and keep checking after that)
Btw, hospital numbers are already increasing slowly, like exponential growth actually starts before it takes off.
At this point, it is just a money making thing for certain companies. The positive test results are mostly false.
[citation needed]
Either that, or the disease is not nearly as dangerous as it was made out to be, since the hospitals are empty, despite the high positive results.
Distancing works.
Could be worse. At least they're trying to do contact tracing.
Re: Funny how every time this happens (Score:3)
How exactly would lost data cause more cases to be reported?
Because they were not reported when the data was lost?
Seriously?
Re:Funny how every time this happens (Score:5, Informative)
Considering that they've had more than six months to cobble together this "world-leading test and trace system", or however Matt Hancock and Boris Johnson lauded this clusterfuck at the time, I'm starting to think we need a new "omnishambles" style superlative of the word "incompetence" for scenarios like this.
Absolutely! Boris Johnson should have personally reviewed the system they were using and demanded that they at least use
.xlsx files to ensure that such didn't happen.
Yes, there was a messing up, but this is hardly the fault of the politicians now is it? Let's be fair here. They employ civil servants (many of whom think they know better than politicians anyhow), and those civil servants messed up, found their mistake and are now fixing it (with possible ill advised solutions).
Re:Funny how every time this happens (Score:5, Insightful)
Let's be fair here.
LEADERSHIP sets the budget too low, thus preventing:
1) The hiring of competent technical talent.
2) The purchasing of appropriately-powerful hardware.
3) The allocation of sufficient TIME to develop a robust data management solution.
It is NOT FAIR to blame the low-level functionaries who have to make due with too little funding, too little time, and other ridiculous policies set for them by higher-ups who don't understand the tech and don't understand the harm that their bad policies cause.
That depends; are they implementing shit that costs more and does less? If so, then "we're under budget" is exactly not the reasoned answer.
Are you suggesting the budget was set too low for COVID? Really? There are many ways for a government to penny pinch, but this is not one of them.
I am not blaming anyone, just hypothesizing one way in which this scenario may have unfolded. If in March, the UK government had, on the first signs of COVID trouble, tasked departments to start creating data management systems capable of handling hundreds of thousands of test results per day (and avoid using spreadsheets), I would have shown you a government that
Re: (Score:3)
Plus they should demand departments have to keep their systems up to date.
The UK government's excellent demonstration of technological ignorance continues.
This is the context into which China is selling them their 5G equipment, and in which they declare complete ignorance of the existence of a threat.
Be prepared to be unplugged from intelligence sharing if you don't get your act together, old chappy.
No, it is not. The UK security services recognise the potential threat, and claimed they could manage it. The government too their word for it.
Let's face it, China is no more a threat than anyone else.
No, it is not. The UK security services recognise
CAn yus haz words?
I says befur:
The UK government's excellent demonstration of technological ignorance continues.
This is the context
Cun yus find cuntext?
this FUBAR approach of using a spreadsheet rather than a database in the first place
Excel is a database. When have you ever seen it used as a spreadsheet?
Not every time. Just most times. Here's one where they screwed up and overestimated:
https://www.theguardian.com/wo... [theguardian.com]
But the general trend has been under. And it isn't strange. Getting a "yes this person has it" is a hard "yes" but any "no this person doesn't have it" is a soft "no" with error bars. So most estimates will be low in this sort of venture.
It would be kind of hard to overstate the number of cases when you are going over the limit in excel (or any other database/table/spreadsheet). 8^)
Notify your own damn close contacts if you catch covid. Don't just assume some disembodied voice on the phone will do it for you. "On your own responsibility"
The average idiot can't remember what they had for lunch two days ago. Why in the hell do you assume the average idiot is going to be able to accurately do their own contact tracing and notification?
Notify your own damn close contacts if you catch covid. Don't just assume some disembodied voice on the phone will do it for you. "On your own responsibility"
The average idiot can't remember what they had for lunch two days ago. Why in the hell do you assume the average idiot is going to be able to accurately do their own contact tracing and notification?
Then how's some government program supposed to quiz the "average idiot" who's COVID positive and do a better job of contact tracing?
There is a reason the "I'm from the government and I'm here to help!" is the punch line of many jokes.
Notify your own damn close contacts if you catch covid. Don't just assume some disembodied voice on the phone will do it for you. "On your own responsibility"
The average idiot can't remember what they had for lunch two days ago. Why in the hell do you assume the average idiot is going to be able to accurately do their own contact tracing and notification?
Then how's some government program supposed to quiz the "average idiot" who's COVID positive and do a better job of contact tracing?
Simple. They're not. That's why organizations like Apple took it upon themselves to bake in a COVID-19 tracker/tracing feature (Exposure Notifications) in every modern iPhone. Now, whether or not that feature is enabled by default is a matter of the Social Media Generation having a problem with "privacy" (weird, I know.) Point is I learned a long time ago when you cannot eradicate the problems that arise from human ignorance, you simply look to automate. (If you want to get serious with contact tracing
Re:Oh for fucks sake (Score:4, Insightful)
Oh, right, I'll just contact random people that I walked past in the street, in shops, parcel delivery workers, postal workers, co-workers, visitors to my workplace etc.
I'll hunt them down based on no-information-at-all and obtain their phone numbers illegally and then call them all up and tell them that I, random person that they have no idea who I am, had COVID and they should tell their employers that they're not-legally-required to self-isolate because it wasn't the government who traced them but some random Joe.
That's NOT what the contract-tracing is for. It's pretty much why it's CALLED contact-tracing. It's pretty much why there's an NHS app for exactly that, and why almost every country has a similar app.
Re: (Score:2)
The problem here isn't that it's Microsoft, the problem is that it's Excel. They used a spreadsheet solution for a database problem.
A properly designed and schema'd SQL Server database would have been no issue.