Ring's Latest Security Camera Is a Drone That Flies Around Inside Your House

Ring's latest home security camera is an autonomous drone, called the Always Home Cam, that can fly around inside your home to give you a perspective of any room you want when you're not home . "Once it's done flying, the Always Home Cam returns to its dock to charge its battery," reports The Verge. "It is expected to cost $249.99 when it starts shipping next year." From the report:Ring also rolled out new hardware for the automotive market with three different devices focused on car owners: Ring Car Alarm, Car Cam, and Car Connect.The company also said they've added opt-in end-to-end video encryption, as well as the option to completely disable the "Neighbors" feed, which allows users to view local crime in real time and discuss it with people nearby.