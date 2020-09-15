Zerologon Attack Lets Hackers Take Over Enterprise Networks Within 3 Seconds (zdnet.com) 53
An anonymous reader writes: Researchers have developed and published a proof-of-concept exploit for a recently patched Windows vulnerability that can allow access to an organization's crown jewels -- the Active Directory domain controllers that act as an all-powerful gatekeeper for all machines connected to a network.
CVE-2020-1472, as the vulnerability is tracked, carries a critical severity rating from Microsoft as well as a maximum of 10 under the Common Vulnerability Scoring System. Exploits require that an attacker already have a foothold inside a targeted network, either as an unprivileged insider or through the compromise of a connected device. However, when this condition is met, it's literally game over for the attacked company, as an attacker can hijack its entire network within three seconds by leveraging a bug in the Netlogon authentication protocol cryptography by adding zero characters in certain Netlogon authentication parameters, bypassing authentication procedures and then changing the password for the DC server itself. The technical report from Secura B.V., a Dutch security firm, is available here.
no sanitisation, compromised by"adding characters" (Score:3, Interesting)
honestly so much for Microsoft paying attention to security...
the sooner organisations kill active directory the better but honestly, I don't see how they can right now... talk about antitrust...
suggestions for active directory replacement/alternative?
Systems built using windows are fragile, that's why I build mine with bricks.
There's no replacement for a Microsoft environment, the AD is just way too convoluted and not very easy to understand and set up in a secure way anyway.
The only way to achieve security within an organization is to build small isolated networks with physical separation in the organization. So HR has one net, Development one, Customer Service one etc. Then have well defined interfaces between the networks whenever necessary.
It will create more administration and require more IT personnel that can't work remotely due to the security risks that creates.
And don't get me started on "the cloud", that's even worse because then the domains are more or less exposed to the cloud services. Imagine the effect if there's a major hole in OneDrive provided by Microsoft that allows an attacker to worm into every company utilizing that service.
Not good for you if the security officer finds out that it has happened.
I'll agree that most LDAP configurations are distorted, very quickly, by the Microsoft GUI and the practices taught to Active Directory administrators. It's compounded by the numerous unnecessary services and tools normally built into a Windows Server system, and the closed source operating system. It's why I use Samba when I have to run my own server, and encourage it for others in place of Microsoft based systems. The high availability functionality on far less expensive contracts or licenses, coupled wit
You do realise this was patched in last months cumulative update right?
The only reason the security researcher was able to code the proof of concept exploit was that MS published the CVE after it was patched....
If you think any OS, including Linux, doesn't have unpublished or unreported or undiscovered vulnerabilities, you're dreaming.
Not all unlatched vulnerabilities have CVSS ratings of 10.0 like this one, though. It was patched just a month after Microsoft patched a CVSS 10.0 vuln in their DNS server software -- and that one was 17 years old. Linux and the BSDs are not perfect, but they do not have the density of critical security holes that Windows has.
Linux and the BSDs are not perfect, but they do not have the density of critical security holes that Windows has.
They also don't near the features that the Windows Server product does.
no sanitisation, compromised by"adding characters"
I actually read TFWP, and it turns out they don't really add characters at all. (I was curious to see if they were doing something like abusing the network protocol to confuse C string handling.) It's more interesting than that.
The login protocol encrypts a small authentication token using a random session key. The system uses AES in an obscure serial mode, but it stupidly uses an all-zero initialization vector. The researcher found that any session key that happens to start with zero will produce an all-zero result token given the AES mode and zeroed IV. So one time out of 256 tries on average, an all-zero authentication token will match. They just keep trying to authenticate with an all-zero token until they get in.
I read that too. My first thought was, nice backdoor and I wonder how long that's been abused and by whom.
I mean really, how could initializing a session key with a fixed value get by any code review for so long? I know I'm excessively paranoid, but this piece of code has been alive longer than some of the posters here. I'm suspicious.
Ah that's why the 3 minute timing is mentioned, it must be the average time to do those 256 tries.
Neat.
suggestions for active directory replacement/alternative?
I assume you're asking for perfectly coded bug free alternatives given the context of the discussion. Well here's an exhaustive list:
---
End of List
If it makes you feel better, it was patched last month.
Besides, I like AD. There really isn't a great alternative that isn't also a form of AD.
Indeed. AD is an abomination and it looks like it cannot be fixed. Or at least MS cannot fix it or does not care enough to do so.
If we could get users to accept less features and then slowly claw back features over time as they are carefully engineered, we could get a handle on security problems.
Good luck with that.
Cyber warfare (Score:5, Insightful)
So an infected website hosts malware, the client machine runs the code, then the entire network is taken down. That's pretty bad. So bad in fact, it could start a real kinetic war if the finger pointing leads to a nation-state sponsoring this.
I doubt any country would really attack the United States for harboring Microsoft.
Zero characters (Score:2)
by adding zero characters
Or maybe adding some zeros, or some characters zero.
Or perhaps adding literally the Zero character [wikipedia.org].
More likely NULL characters (ASCII 00)
I don't feel sorry for their clients (Score:1)
Windows (Score:2)
You chose Windows.
Live with it
Die with it.
Yep, I believe we're here (Score:2)
We are here. I'd say more, but I gotta run double check all.our AD servers to make sure the Infra-Systems team patched them last month like we told them to.
Then I need to finish up looking over thr code for, and testing, the non-executable stack in Linux. Monday, it was the stack canary in Linux, studying the code and doing some tests.
Last week I discovered something interesting - using virtualization significantly *reduces* the security of the guest OS and security boundaries between applications on the s
your sensitive applications on dedicated VMs, one VM per application
And soon we'll have as many physical boxes for VM nodes as we did back before we virtualized.
Maybe we should go back to using a single OS running multiple apps in strict security contexts (in other words, "go forward" to containers). It seems rather inefficient to engage in care and feeding of so many full-fledged OS instances.
See your own signature! Just a kernel, 48MB (Score:2)
> It seems rather inefficient to engage in care and feeding of so many full-fledged OS instances.
Click on your sig and think about that.
:)
All you need to run an app is a minimal kernel (no hardware decide drivers needed) and essentially an initramfs, though you can run that 40MB Linux from disk rarher than RAM.
You don't need a Gnome desktop and web browser to run a radius server or whatever. 48 MB of RAM and 48 MB os perfectly fine for a base Linux that gives you a command line then install your app.
Typo: 48MB disk, 48MB RAM. Really just the kernel (Score:2)
I had a typo. 48MB of disk and 48 MB of RAM.
No need to install and maintain 300 programs to run just one.
Pretty much, you've got your kernel, your app, sshd and rsyslog. That's all you need to maintain.
But you knew that, because it's not Windows 8 that you ran on that printer.
:)
My heart bleeds for him.
This isn't really a problem of proprietary vs. closed source. There may be many advantages of open source software, but immunity to security bugs is not one of them. This stuff is hard and the tiniest error in the obscurest function might create one. No amount of code review will find all potential problems. Even if the code is "perfect" (100% to specification) there are likely to be flaws in the specifications somewhere.
Any software that has such a critical place will eventually get hacked (possibly multiple times - many actors prefer not to publish what they find so it doesn't get fixed).
My bet is that Microsoft has some of its best developers on this sort of code and very, very strict rules on committing changes.
Any software that has such a critical place will eventually get hacked
Blanket statements like this ignore proven mathematical realities surrounding encryption. If you start with a simple reference implementation and a full understanding of cryptography and keep your feature set small, there are only a finite number of ways to f**k it up. Comprehensive review will eventually eliminate all of them. After that the only threats you face are errors introduced when features are added, and errors introduced when the assumptions about the underlying hardware platform are violated
Riiiight, because Linux don't have no bugs. Protip guess what OS won most vulnerable according to the NIST database of vulnerabilities? Hint...wasn't windows, Wasn't OSX, wasn't even Android...it was Debian Linux [softpedia.com] and since a huge number of distros are based on Debian guess what that makes them? Yup more vulnerable than Windows and OSX by sheer number of weaknesses.
Of course those of us that don't wave little flags rooting for OS this or that knows that ALL OPERATING SYSTEMS ARE FLAWED because man is flawed
The Microsoft crap is just wayyyy more flawed. If this were a rational world, they would have been kicked out of every enterprise a long time ago. But people fear change and they will just stick with what they think they know.
However, unlike macOS and Windows... Linux has no proper measures to prevent surreptitious tampering with userspace binaries. Windows has the ability to deploy
*shrug* (Score:2)
Subby wrongly assumes every *enterprise network* is a Windows one. Hint: that's not the case.
You deserve what you get. (Score:2, Insightful)
Wishing bad things to happens to others because they to not conform to your ideal picture of the world is at best immature.
The most secure OS ever (Score:3)
They never claimed that about AD servers, just Windows 10
;-)
Do it in one second now (Score:2)
It's just AD being slow.