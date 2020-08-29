Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


'Unusually Large Number' of Breached SendGrid Accounts Are Sending Spams and Scams (krebsonsecurity.com) 13

Posted by EditorDavid from the bad-breaches dept.
Krebs on Security reports: Email service provider Sendgrid is grappling with an unusually large number of customer accounts whose passwords have been cracked, sold to spammers, and abused for sending phishing and email malware attacks. Sendgrid's parent company Twilio says it is working on a plan to require multi-factor authentication for all of its customers, but that solution may not come fast enough for organizations having trouble dealing with the fallout in the meantime...

[A] large number of organizations allow email from Sendgrid's systems to sail through their spam-filtering systems. To make matters worse, links included in emails sent through Sendgrid are obfuscated (mainly for tracking deliverability and other metrics), so it is not immediately clear to recipients where on the Internet they will be taken when they click...

Rob McEwen is CEO of Invaluement.com, an anti-spam firm whose data on junk email trends are used to improve the spam-blocking technologies deployed by several Fortune 100 companies. McEwen said no other email service provider has come close to generating the volume of spam that's been emanating from Sendgrid accounts lately. "As far as the nasty criminal phishes and viruses, I think there's not even a close second in terms of how bad it's been with Sendgrid over the past few months," he said...

Neil Schwartzman, executive director of the anti-spam group CAUCE, said Sendgrid's two-factor authentication plans are long overdue, noting that the company bought Authy back in 2015. "Single-factor authentication for a company like this in 2020 is just ludicrous given the potential damage and malicious content we're seeing," Schwartzman said... Schwartzman said if Twilio doesn't act quickly enough to fix the problem on its end, the major email providers of the world (think Google, Microsoft and Apple) — and their various machine-learning anti-spam algorithms — may do it for them.
Krebs found an online cybercriminal selling access to more than 400 compromised Sendgrid accounts. "Accounts that can send up to 40,000 emails a month go for $15, whereas those capable of blasting 10 million missives a month sell for $400."

