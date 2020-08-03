DOD, FBI, DHS Release Info on Malware Used in Chinese Government-Led Hacking Campaigns (cyberscoop.com) 9
The U.S. government today publicly exposed malware used in Chinese government hacking efforts for more than a decade. From a report: The Chinese government has been using malware, referred to as Taidoor, to target government agencies, entities in the private sector, and think tanks since 2008, according to a joint announcement from the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the Department of Defense, and the FBI. The Chinese Communist Party has been using the malware, in conjunction with proxy servers, "to maintain a presence on victim networks and to further network exploitation," according to the U.S. government's malware analysis report (MAR). In particular, Taidoor has been used to target government and private sector organizations that have a focus on Taiwan, according to previous FireEye analysis. It is typically distributed to victims through spearphishing emails that contain malicious attachments.
U.S. Cyber Command, the DOD's offensive cyber unit, has also shared samples of Taidoor through malware-sharing platform VirusTotal so information security professionals can further examine it. Cyber Command has been uploading malware samples to VirusTotal since 2018 in an effort to help the private sector better protect against foreign adversaries, as well as to deter adversaries from running hacking campaigns. But it appeared to be the first time in the program's approximately two-year history that the Pentagon has chosen to identify malware that looks to be Chinese in origin. The DOD has frequently exposed North Korean hacking through VirusTotal uploads, as well as campaigns linked with Russian and Iranian hacking.
U.S. Cyber Command, the DOD's offensive cyber unit, has also shared samples of Taidoor through malware-sharing platform VirusTotal so information security professionals can further examine it. Cyber Command has been uploading malware samples to VirusTotal since 2018 in an effort to help the private sector better protect against foreign adversaries, as well as to deter adversaries from running hacking campaigns. But it appeared to be the first time in the program's approximately two-year history that the Pentagon has chosen to identify malware that looks to be Chinese in origin. The DOD has frequently exposed North Korean hacking through VirusTotal uploads, as well as campaigns linked with Russian and Iranian hacking.
Misread headline (Score:2)
Re: The government LIES SOOOO BADLY... (Score:2)
Dont think 2008 malware can still work? People still fall for fishing, and Nigerian prince email scams. Unfortunately we have laws against forced darwinism. Libs frown on culling the stupid.
Re: (Score:1)
Dont think 2008 malware can still work? People still fall for fishing, and Nigerian prince email scams.
Ironically, I'm an actual Nigerian prince trying to find someone to help me move a small fortune out of my country in exchange for several million dollars, but thanks to all these Nigerian prince scam e-mails, nobody will believe me. I've sent thousands of e-mails already, very polite ones too! No replies so far.
Kettle calling the pot black (Score:1)
Not withstanding the truthiness of this accusation (*), the US has been practicing this exact same hacking against China [forbes.com] and everyone else in the world. Obama even said that spying for national security issue [latimes.com], like that of Taiwan, is OK. As usual, this shows nothing but the US being a hypocrite,
(*) The US has a long history [wikipedia.org] of fabricating evidences and claims [motherjones.com] for the purpose of rallying public hatred against foreign rival to launch wars.
Huawei? (Score:2)
...crickets...
I thought that was "treason". (Score:2)
They said so, when Snowden released that info about their "business".
And following their line of reason, on the next holiday trip, the destination country should capture the DOD/FBI/DHS employees and extadite them to China, to be put into a black site (like Guantanamo) without or with a show trial.
And of they flee to the UK, that is called a rouge country on the axis of evil, to be drone-bombed and government-toppled if the former isn't possible.
Yes, yes!, I agree with you, that is total bullshit!
*grins lik