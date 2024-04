WhatsApp: Israeli Firm 'Deeply Involved' In Hacking Our Users

WhatsApp has alleged in new court filings that an Israeli spyware company used US-based servers and was "deeply involved" in carrying out mobile phone hacks of 1,400 WhatsApp users , including senior government officials, journalists, and human rights activists. The Guardian reports:"Our products are used to stop terrorism, curb violent crime, and save lives. NSO Group does not operate the Pegasus software for its clients," the company said in a statement. "Our past statements about our business, and the extent of our interaction with our government intelligence and law enforcement agency customers, are accurate."