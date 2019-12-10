Facebook Tells US Attorney General It's Not Prepared To Get Rid Of Encryption On WhatsApp And Messenger (buzzfeednews.com) 100
Facebook said it would not weaken end-to-end encryption across its messaging apps, despite pressure from world governments, in a letter to US Attorney General Bill Barr and UK and Australian leaders. From a report: The letter, sent Monday, came in response to an October open letter from Barr, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel, Australian Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton, and then-acting US homeland security secretary Kevin McAleenan, which raised concerns that Facebook's continued implementation of end-to-end encryption on its WhatsApp and Messenger apps would prevent law enforcement agencies from finding illegal activity such as child sexual exploitation, terrorism, and election meddling. The US, UK, and Australian governments asked the social networking company to design a backdoor in its encryption protocols, or a separate way for law enforcement to gain access to user content. "It is simply impossible to create such a backdoor for one purpose and not expect others to try and open it," wrote WhatsApp head Will Cathcart and Messenger head Stan Chudnovsky in Facebook's response. "People's private messages would be less secure and the real winners would be anyone seeking to take advantage of that weakened security. That is not something we are prepared to do."
This is pretty much why it won't work.
The 1980s called and wants it's crypto debate back.
Remember Skipjack?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
The real winners (Score:3)
and the real winners would be anyone seeking to take advantage of that weakened security.
That's why they ask. Even though a lot of agencies around the world have "keeping digital communication safe" as their prime objective, they are actively endangering it
It is almost as if Facebook is giving the Trump admin the "all clear" to keep using whatsapp...
These days, what's the best way to send encrypted? Anonymous?
Back in the day there were the anonymous emailers, the ones you'd set up with multiple "hops" with layers of encryption to each remailer, and if you wanted to be really anon....you could have the end point be on a USENET group someone would know to look for.
I thought I heard years ago that there weren't many of these left and that what was there had been compromised.
What's the best way to send ema
Considering that all encryption is likely broken...
1. Fall back to one-time pads and use a physical means for pad exchange to create encoded message
2. Use stegongraphy and conceal your original message in an image on some massively available medium (USENET or 4chan/Archive), as a virtual dead-drop
Anything else is easier, but will likely tie your identity directly to the encrypted message, which we must all concede will no remain encrypted for lon
Is this something that is largely believed to be true?
If so, why would governments be trying to get FB and others to put backdoors in?
Or are you thinking this is a smoke show for the government entities to entice bad guys to use these systems?
The first rule in breaking all encryption is letting people think that encryption still works.
The first rule in being a complete idiot is to think in circles without being able to falsify anything.
Once you have that part down, everything else is just a question of style.
Weirdly enough, those same governments use the same algorithms as us for classified data...
Hilarious, at a certain level they don't even use an operating system that you would recognize
You say "famously," but what you describe has slightly different details than anything that has been widely reported.
Are you sure it was the FBI that cracked something?
And are sure it was Apple's encryption that somebody broke, and not some other aspect of the device?
I gather you don't have any understanding of how encryption works.
And you do... hilarious
Sure, bro
likely
/lkl/
adjective
1.such as well might happen or be true; probable.
I doubt that all encryption is broken. If worried, use VeraCrypt's triple cascade, which will ensure that if AES is broken, SERPENT will definitely hold up. If still worried, find another algorithm that one can use either "below" or above. AES is getting all the attention, but if I were to use an encryption algorithm that would have the best chance at being secure 30-50 years from now, I'd go with Serpent.
Ultimately, I wonder if the best answer would be going back to NNTP, perhaps a subset of NNTP servers that are not for warez or IP content, but something along the line of alt.anonymous.messages, where one doesn't know where the message really came from, other than the server that injected it into the NNTP pool, and only the person with the key could decrypt it. With forward secrecy, a key can be used for a communication session, then tossed.
That might be the way to do things if an anonymous protocol has t
Nobody wants anonymous communication because it will instantly be overwhelmed by spam, phishing and trolls.
That's why most of the free email providers have gone away and the ones left want a phone number.
Signal works for semi anonymous encrypted chat but people using it in China have been disappearing so just be aware that it doesn't obfuscate the fact that you are using it.
Do some work ya lazy bastards (Score:5, Insightful)
For once here I am talking to law enforcement, not Facebook.
It doesn't matter if communications are encrypted if you are doing the work required to find people doing bad things.
It may be somewhat easier to scan for what you think is bad, but also a lot of fans positives and "catching" people not really guilty.
So do the real work of finding and monitoring criminals instead of relying on some hub to open every single private comm channel for you, so that you can also vicariously snoop on your ex GF or whatever.
Re:Do some work ya lazy bastards (Score:5, Insightful)
True, the end goal is very rarely "justice", instead the end goal is getting reelected, moving up the legal ladder, impressing the boss, and so forth. I am no longer surprised when someone is freed from prison because of new incontrovertible evidence and the original DA still pouts and cries that someone dangerous is being let go.
You think the black hats wouldn't put major effort to finding this? It would a gold mine for them.
Do you know what this encryption blocks?
Nothing, because they can seize devices or simply monitor communication at device endpoints instead of the middle.
The feds are well within their rights to start telling Facebook this is unacceptable and there will be consequences.
LOL to consequences FB cares about.
Not how it works (Score:2)
And then you find out that there is basically nothing stored by the client.
The feds can pass sweeping legislation outlawing end to end crytpography and making its use per se a felony. They can make installing Tor a felony with a mandatory minimum of 5 years for mere possession. You, along with the person/people downmodding me, are a clueless tool who has no ide
Such a ban (you'll note that the original federal laws regarding cryptography were export laws and not laws on use) would likely run afoul of the 1st and/or 4th amendments, along with the nebulous right to privacy the Supreme Court waved into existence with Roe v. Wade.
They didn't wave it into existence, they acknowledged it's existence. The Bill of Rights is not intended to be a comprehensive list, just a list of a few rights that governments of the day were in a habit of trampling.
The feds can pass sweeping legislation outlawing end to end crytpography and making its use per se a felony.
Enjoy banking, with no encryption what could go wrong there?
There may also be a sc decision you have the right to speak encrypted, not sire.
The feds can pass sweeping legislation outlawing end to end crytpography and making its use per se a felony
But, just because they have that power doesn't mean they should use it like that, nor does it mean it would be logical. Banking, for instance, REQUIRES encryption like that to remain safe, for instance.
I don't see how cases where an institution under the jurisdiction of the investigating agency is one of the parties in the communication would be made more easily investigated by this.
Yeah, bans work so well in the real world. That's why you can't buy drugs or kiddie porn any more.
/s
A lot of us on this board are old enough to remember what a joke the ban on encryption exports was in the 90s. Even Microsoft corporate offices generally ignored the ban with complete impunity. Your attempt at Prohibition will probably work just as well as all the rest of them.
The feds are well within their rights to start telling Facebook this is unacceptable and there will be consequences.
And Facebook is well within its rights to start telling the feds to suck its balls. Freedom of speech works for everyone. The FBI/DoJ doesn't write laws and Congress doesn't get to decide what's Constitutional.
50 years ago do you think they could record every conversation, scan and identify bad words, no of course not but that is exactly what the try to do now. Did phone companies keep recordings of all phone calls, so police could get a warrant later, of course not. That was what Snowden exposed keeping records of mass phone calls not just a few targeted ones.
I am sure that it would make their jobs easier if they could review every communication a person ever had, but for me the cost is far too high. If that inf
That reminds me of an interesting point. The export controls hinged on equating encryption to munitions. If we accept that equivalence, then the 2nd Amendment allows us to keep and bear encryption.
Except
... what the feds actually do is trawl everyone's communications 24x7 so that they have dirt on anyone they need to.
If anyone trusted them to only read comms with a warrant we wouldn't be having this fight.
Exactly. Many of the threats that are called out are happening in plain sight. Worse, *our elected officials are engaging in some them with impunity*. The same people who are publicly denying this stuff is happening want to weaken encryption to try to prosecute the rest of us.
Are we living inside a bad joke?
Telling Bill Barr to eat a dick (Score:5, Informative)
Re:Telling Bill Barr to eat a dick (Score:4, Informative)
He is acting like Trump's personal lawyer which is not his job.
Doesn't matter. He only has the job because he is a despicable coward acting like Trump's personal lawyer. Until you vote Trump out, this is the class of people you will see in the administration.
There is no Private Back door. (Score:5, Insightful)
Computers are a Human Made Devices and they are people (A lot of people) who know how these things work and communicate.
A back door for the "Good Guys" will be used by the "Bad Guys" because these "Bad Guys" know how these computers work just as much as the "Good Guys" do. These "Bad Guys" can be anywhere, including inside the company. So End to End encryption is very useful, Because the developers and network engineers who are in the company cannot access the flowing data.
Now I am not keen of Law Enforcement looking at my family pictures and trying use that data to profile me. But I am more afraid of a rouge engineer at Facebook, sending this information to someone else who may use it to blackmail me, or use me as someone to be blackmailed for.
I am frequently reminded of a quote from a a long-ago DefCon conference, "Never underestimate the effectiveness of a brute force attack"
All Your Rainbows are Belong to Us!
Just a suspicion (Score:3)
But I wonder if this is more about making the Government(s) pay for the data, rather than to protect people's privacy.
Not likely. The PR is worth more than whatever the governments might pay, particularly when you factor in the massive negative PR they'd get when info about the sale inevitably leaked.
Funny how FB plays both sides... (Score:2)
Funny how Facebook plays both sides of this. On one hand, they want strong encryption, on the other hand, they want to slurp any data that touches their apps.
My recommendation: Just use Signal for short messages, and for longer stuff, break out your PGP/gpg keys, and use Firefox Send for 2.5 gig stuff of smaller, or use a box or AWS bucket and send/receive using GPG or VeraCrypt (with a keyfile encrypted via PGP/gpg) for larger items.
You first (Score:5, Interesting)
If the government is serious about this, they should provide a backdoor into themselves, so that we can catch any wrongdoing on their part. If they can demonstrate good faith by doing this, I am willing to have a backdoor into my Whatsapp.
Arggh... (Score:4, Funny)
.... god damn shitty government, how DARE you make me side with Facebook on something....
.... god damn shitty government, how DARE you make me side with Facebook on something....
Even a broken clock is right twice a day. Though in Facebook's case I wouldn't wait for the second time.
A broken clock is never right, because you can't know when the actual time matches the broken clock time by looking at the broken clock.
.... god damn shitty government, how DARE you make me side with Facebook on something....
Even a broken clock is right twice a day. Though in Facebook's case I wouldn't wait for the second time.
You're good. Facebook runs on military time. Its broken clock is only right once a day, vigil over.
Just outwait the problem (Score:2)
Facebook just needs some "China treatment"... (Score:2)
This is what I mean:
Some entity should create enough headache to its products that opting for the non encrypted messaging platform becomes an obvious choice.
Once the potential for a revenue hit becomes apparent, Facebook will relent.
Hate having to agree wtih Facebook, however: (Score:2)
Just said this elsewhere in thi
That's nice. Of course it won't work. You might give up your encryption, but that won't stop other people from using their own in any way. Yes, you can tell a message is encrypted by the gibberish, but that won't stop so
I wrote a short story in which the bad guys coordinated their attacks by waiting for a picture of coordinator's daughter to show up on his MySpace page with a clock in the background and a calendar with one day marked "Birthday".
Yes yes yes we all already know this, have covered it extensively, to the point where it shouldn't even have to be mentioned, common knowledge, etc.
Unfortunately (Score:1)
Finally some sense over at FB headquarters (Score:1)
First time in forever Facebook made a decision I agree with. Now, don't give in under pressure, because they will ramp up the pressure, it's what they do when they don't get what they want.
You're assuming that the NSA didn't already crack Facebook's encryption years ago, and that this is all for show.
Hell... I wouldn't be surprised if Facebook already KNOWS that their encryption has been cracked, and both sides are just doing this for security/privacy theater.
So, keep posting those drug deals in FB Messenger, criminals... nothing to worry about there
;)
reference: https://www.theguardian.com/sc... [theguardian.com]
Re: (Score:1)
Re "GCHQ" and keeping secrets... Ireland and Irish supporters in the USA was their best work. Nobody worked out that nation wide tracking
The tension between the GCHQ, NSA and FBI now.
The GCHQ/NSA wants no news on collection ever. Collect everything as in past decades and act as needed eg. the SAS did something.
The FBI needs good news often, so it needs the
True, but only because he isn't a moron.
Yes publicly they say this but.... (Score:1)
Every person I've ever talked to who is connected with the alphabet agencies says that the NSA can already pretty much read anything you have no matter whether it's encrypted or not, and that articles like this are just well... public relations.
Depends how bad they want it (Score:2)
They could read Osama bin Laden's messages, because it was worth however much effort they had to put into it. They could get Facebook to send a backdoored app update to one user, with a court order.
If you make a reasonable effort to be secure, you can make it not worth their time as part of routinely monitoring everyone. Facebook is fighting backdooring everyone.
I suppose this is true. Though my friends who are in the industry or know people who are imply that they can do it easily at will.
(So, IMHO, any encryption method is OK but only as long as government law enforcement still have full access (decryption key(s))!!!)
So basically, a backdoor that completely defeats the purpose of encryption/ makes a scheme "not really/truly encryption," puts data at risk, and only an idiot would think should be applied/forced? Good-bye secure web shopping, and banking, for instance.
