Serious Zoom Security Flaw Could Let Websites Hijack Mac Cameras (theverge.com) 5
Security researcher Jonathan Leitschuh has publicly disclosed a serious zero-day vulnerability for the Zoom video conference app on Macs that could allow websites to turn on user cameras without permission. The Verge reports: He has demonstrated that any website can open up a video-enabled call on a Mac with the Zoom app installed. That's possible in part because the Zoom app apparently installs a web server on Macs that accepts requests regular browsers wouldn't. In fact, if you uninstall Zoom, that web server persists and can reinstall Zoom without your intervention. Leitschuh details how he responsibly disclosed the vulnerability to Zoom back in late March, giving the company 90 days to solve the problem. According to Leitschuh's account, Zoom doesn't appear to have done enough to resolve the issue. The vulnerability was also disclosed to both the Chromium and Mozilla teams, but since it's not an issue with their browsers, there's not much those developers can do. The report notes that you can "patch" the vulnerability by making sure the Mac app is up to date and also disabling the setting that allows Zoom to turn your camera on when joining a meeting. "Again, simply uninstalling Zoom won't fix this problem, as that web server persists on your Mac," reports The Verge. "Turning off the web server requires running some terminal commands, which can be found at the bottom of the Medium post."
Use the Oversight app (Score:2)
This is why I use the Oversight app by Objective See. It lets you know when something is accessing your webcam or microphone.
https://objective-see.com/prod... [objective-see.com]
Their other apps are amazing too, and they're all donation ware. Made by a guy who used to work at Apple.
https://objective-see.com/prod... [objective-see.com]
Why Zoom when webRTC is built in? (Score:2)
I keep wondering why people install apps when modern browsers have things like webRTC built into them. WHy Skype or Zoom or goToMeeting when there's WebRTC? What's the benefits?