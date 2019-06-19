Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


How Secure Are Zip Files? Senator Wyden Asks NIST To Develop Standards For Safely Sending and Receiving Files (senate.gov) 165

Posted by msmash from the good-question dept.
Federal workers and the public in general might be mistaken about the security of .zip files, Sen. Ron Wyden said on Wednesday [PDF], and he's asking the National Institute of Standards and Technology to issue guidance on the best way to send sensitive files over the internet. Wyden wrote: Government agencies routinely share and receive sensitive data through insecure methods -- such as emailing .zip files -- because employees are not provided the tools and training to do so safely. As you know, it is a routine practice in the government, and indeed the private sector, to send by email-protected .zip files containing sensitive documents. Many people incorrectly believe that password-protected .zip files can protect sensitive data.

Indeed, many password-protected .zip files can be easily broken with off-the-shelf hacking tools. This is because many of the software programs that create .zip files use a weak encryption algorithm by default. While secure methods to protect and share data exist and are freely available, many people do not know which software they should use. Given the ongoing threat of cyber attacks by foreign state actors and high-profile data breaches, this is a potentially catastrophic national security problem that needs to be fixed. The government must ensure that federal workers have the tools and training they need to safetly share sensitive data. To address this problem, I ask that NIST create and publish an easy-to-understand guide describing the best way for individuals and organizations to securely share sensitive data over the internet.

  • We already know. Public Key Cryptography. (Score:4, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 19, 2019 @04:19PM (#58789884)

    GPG. Learn it. Use it. Love it.

    You're all too fucking stupid, though, so it'll never work.

    • Re: We already know. Public Key Cryptography. (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 19, 2019 @04:25PM (#58789944)

      The users aren't stupid. The technology is just a royal pain in the ass to use, even when you have a thorough understanding of how it works. Even security professionals don't want anything to do with it because it's such a minefield.

      • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

        by Anonymous Coward

        No, there are human problems. GPG and other public key cryptography methods follow a concept of chain of trust. Users will routinely break the chain of trust and just mark any new key as trusted.
        "New urgent task from CFO; *new cert detected* *Trust new cert?*"
        "Hmm. well, it's from the CFO, so I should trust it."
        That's the level most of the population is at with security. They don't question if something really came from the CFO. They trust the email subject line more than the signature.

        • You'd have to train users to download pubkeys only from the trusted keyserver.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by Scutter ( 18425 )

            Visicalc debuted 40 years ago and users are still hand-calculating fields and re-entering them into spreadsheets. You can't seriously be suggesting "user training" as a solution to the problem.

            • Why ate users han calculating fields? My uneducated guess is, they dont know how to use the spredcheed someone emailed them, or the logick of the person who made the sheet and the person using it does not mesh. The above probably happens because the persion designing the sheet wants all the output compressed into a small area, but the userwants to se the sum (or whatever) near where the data is entered

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by Shaitan ( 22585 )

            And here is where things break down. There is no such thing as a trustworthy central server. This is why government loves PKI so much, they get more bang for their buck compromising a central trusted location, otherwise they have to dupe or exploit individual clients and the burden is too heavy.

      • The only hard part is finding people's public key. That's it.

        • The only hard part is finding people's public key. That's it.

          It's on their desktop. In a file named "Public key", right next to a file named "Private key"

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by houghi ( 78078 )

        The reason it is a pain is because almost no email program has implemented it.

        We learned to top quote, because that was the default setting. We learned ro send email in HTML, because that was the default setting.

        So if a GPG signature would have been the defaullt setting, there would be no issue.

        Even the signing only as a defauult would be a great thing to have. Is that email from my bank or from a spammer? The signed part would solve that.

        And once that is commonplace to be used, people will find out how to

    • That's the point of the govt wanting standards defined. You and I , computer people, know how to secure shit. As the Hillary Clinton email fiasco showed however , you can't assume non computer people know how to do email or encryption safely. So guidance along with some active measures to enforce it is neccesary, cos your always gonna get grandma bureaucrat not knowing what she doesn't know unless someone knows to tell them

  • How about someone introduce the honorable gentleman from Oregon to GPG? A file encrypted by GPG with a 4096 bit key is mostly secure except from the boy and girls at certain 3 letter agencies.

    • Re: Here is a thought (Score:4, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday June 19, 2019 @04:30PM (#58789990)

      Such a file may be secure, but it's also a royal pain in the ass to deal with. Any parties involved end up wasting a huge amount of time setting up complex software that's often very unintuitive and itself a royal pain in the ass to deal with.

      There's a reason all of this software has failed to gain any real traction over the decades: users absolutely hate using it!

      They'll find some other way that lets them do what they want, without the hassles of what you suggest.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Fallon ( 33975 )

      And how is somebody suppose to know that they should use GPG & a 4096 bit key? From somebody on Slashdot? Typically for any institutional process standards are created & enforced. For the government that standards body is usually NIST. Those standards are the way to officially introduce the honorable gentleman from Oregon & his staff to GPG or whatever is deemed appropriate.

    • This Senator is pretty tech savvy. His personal use is not what this is about. Once the NIST makes a ruling, then everyone in the government starts following it, and in regulated businesses (e.g. finance and healthcare). It's considered the minimum acceptable.

      Read his request as "codify rules so people stop thinking this is okay", no "how to I encrypt?"

  • Last I checked, banks are already on top of this and have a good way of doing this with any type of file.
    do we really need the government, the same people who were petitioning for weaker encryption, to develop standards?

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by rastos1 ( 601318 )
      I was eagerly awaiting my bank to start sending the monthly report encrypted. When the feature eventually arrived I got an e-mail with attached .pdf file that is password protected and contains an embedded .html file with the report. Mind blown. When I inquired I was told that this is the easiest way that every client can handle.

      • most banks don't bother and will send you to their HTTPS web site (which hopefully is secure, otherwise they shouldn't be allowed to call themselves a bank) to retrieve your reports.

        Sending reports by email is just not worth it.

        • most banks don't bother and will send you to their HTTPS web site (which hopefully is secure, otherwise they shouldn't be allowed to call themselves a bank) to retrieve your reports.

          Sending reports by email is just not worth it.

          That's what they do, as do utility companies and pretty much any place that does paperless billing - but in a couple ways that fails to provide arguably important functionality that physically mailed statements did.

          1) Physical statements, once mailed, are an record that is now beyond

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by bob4u2c ( 73467 )
          Exactly what I was thinking. Send the user to your corporate HTTPS site and force a login or SSO sign in. Then you get access to the file(s). Bonus points if you just display the data and don't give the user a way to download it. Bonus Bonus point if you log all those interactions to ensure only those who need to see the information see it, when they saw the information, and where they were. Or how about a Secure FTP server if you really need to deliver some data?

          While zip does have an "encrypt" opti

    • do we really need the government, the same people who were petitioning for weaker encryption, to develop standards?

      The government isn't monolithic: One department in the NSA tries to break codes, another points out security holes in encryption to companies to prevent cyberattacks, the US Navy helped develop TOR and the NIST (referenced in this article) had a hand is AES, SHA-1, SHA-2, etc. But NIST typically blesses standards, or chooses from proposals. For instance, in 2016 they disallowed certain NSA e

  • What is wrong with pgp? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    It has worked extremely well for like 20+ years.

  • No. (Score:4, Informative)

    by ledow ( 319597 ) on Wednesday June 19, 2019 @04:30PM (#58789988) Homepage

    Fix email security, so only the intended recipient can receive the file, and this problem goes away.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Fix email security, so only the intended recipient can receive the file, and this problem goes away.

      This would require point-to-point transmission and would cease to be email or even analogous to mail in any way. The intended recipient's digital (and possibly physical) location would have to be known to the sending program, and the sender and receiver would have to set up a secure tunnel between each other. That's not email any more, it's encrypted AIM/Jabber/Messenger.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Do not confuse privacy with security.

        Security means I got what you said I should get
        Privacy means you and I only know what is in there.

        Encryption can handle both. But does not have to.

    • Fix email security, so only the intended recipient can receive the file, and this problem goes away.

      Does email you send regularly not go to the intended recipient? If so the problem might be between the keyboard and chair.

      • Does email you send regularly not go to the intended recipient?

        It always goes to an SMTP server, which is not the intended recipient.

        If so the problem might be between the keyboard and chair.

        Your problem seems to be massive dishonesty between the spinal column and skull cap. You pretended to know shit. You dont know dick. Full stop.

    • Fix email security, so only the intended recipient can receive the file, and this problem goes away.

      Why not just ensure that everyone in the world is a perfect citizen who would not read / instantly forget any information that is sent to them by accident? It's more achievable than your suggestion.

    • Or share through other methods, like office 365

  • Super weak. (Score:3)

    by whoever57 ( 658626 ) on Wednesday June 19, 2019 @04:33PM (#58790012) Journal

    If you have a plain text version of any one of the files encrypted in a zip file, you can recover a key for the encryption, allowing simple decryption of all files.

    • Re:Super weak. (Score:4, Interesting)

      by tlhIngan ( 30335 ) <slashdot@@@worf...net> on Wednesday June 19, 2019 @05:34PM (#58790394)

      If you have a plain text version of any one of the files encrypted in a zip file, you can recover a key for the encryption, allowing simple decryption of all files.

      The default ZIP encryption is extremely weak, yes, however there are extensions to use more sophisticated ciphers like AES. The problem is, most people don't know, don't use, or don't have a clue that you can encrypt ZIP files securely, how to configure it, or even if their software supports it. (It, like ZIP64, is a horrible mess of competing standards, so software ends up having to support all variants of an implementation, but there's always some variant unsupported, which is the one you have).

      What NIST really needs to do is standardize the follow up to the ZIP standard with 64-bit file support (for files larger than 4GB), proper encryption support, and have decode only support for the ex-competing standards as deprecated so you can still unzip legacy ZIP files.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jrumney ( 197329 )
      This is only true if you use the older form of zip encryption (which is the only type supported by Windows Explorer, so tends to be the one used). If you use AES encryption (supported by most third party zip software), you cannot break the encryption so easily.
  • So, the heart of the problem here is this: Do you want security or do you want a system so easy to use that the AOL crowd can do it? What I mean by that comment is that when AOL came out, it was ridiculously easy for anyone to use. Most systems today still follow that standard (Windows, most electronic devices like wifi routers, IOT devices for the mass market, etc), and inherently are very poorly secured. How many times a week does slashdot post a news article about a new exploit for something because
    • I think you can have both, the problem is security engineers are not very good at UI, and UI 'engineers' are not very good at security. If you get them both working together, you can have something that works really well for security, and is easy to use.

      If you have idiots design it, you get something that is both insecure and hard to use (like the requirement to change your password every three months. I'm still not entirely sure what attack vector they are looking to stop with that one).
  • How about we mandate the use of secure email, and we make it a practice to always use tools like VeraCrypt or LUKS.

  • even if ZIP was secure (Score:3)

    by fred6666 ( 4718031 ) on Wednesday June 19, 2019 @04:45PM (#58790090)

    How do you send the password? Inside another password-protected ZIP?

    • SMS?

      Even if one channel is compromised, how likely is it that both are?

      (Works for two-factor authentication)

    • Re:even if ZIP was secure (Score:4, Funny)

      by nerdonamotorcycle ( 710980 ) on Wednesday June 19, 2019 @04:55PM (#58790138)
      It's passwords all the way down!
    • You ask the person, "btw, what is your public key?" Then use the public key to encrypt it.

    • Serious answer from actual practice of fairly sensitive documents? Here you go: Send an e-mail with a password-protected zipped attachment (or maybe password protected PDF file). Write: "I will send the password in a separate e-mail." Send the next e-mail 10 seconds later with: "Password is mickeymouse". We of course don't send files this way, but receive documents like this far too often (well, not that often, but more than once a year).

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by rgmoore ( 133276 )

      There are plenty of ways of sending the password. The basic approach is to send it to them out of band, i.e. by text message, phone, etc. It's not a perfect solution- if somebody is really out to get you they could tap your phone- but it would require the person trying to steal the data to hack two means of communication instead of just one.

  • How secure does it need to be? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Password Zip files protect against casual, lazy criminals, much like your front door lock does. Before anyone goes off about how this isn't accurate, and just how easy it is to break a zip file, I'd point out that lock picking is also very easy, and you can just buy a freaking pick gun that'll open many locks without much effort. Or you can just kick down the door, since the door frame itself is of poor quality.

    Sending files securely isn't really all that much of a secret, and NIST making some "official d

    • Or you can just kick down the door, since the door frame itself is of poor quality.

      Or for doors that open outward, which are surprisingly common, you can ignore the lock and just tap the pins out of the hinges.

  • Question (Score:3)

    by Hognoxious ( 631665 ) on Wednesday June 19, 2019 @05:03PM (#58790190) Homepage Journal

    many password-protected .zip files can be easily broken with off-the-shelf hacking tools.

    Such as? Asking for a friend.

  • FBI still use self-created Gmail accounts to send case information and more. It's crazy how common it is within that agency and others.

  • Glad you asked, Senator! (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Cajun Hell ( 725246 ) on Wednesday June 19, 2019 @05:22PM (#58790306) Homepage Journal

    What's interesting about this is that a Senator is asking. Someone in government. And it turns out there's an answer to his question (many other people have already mentioned it) called OpenPGP. I think these things are related in an important way.

    You see, everyone's gripe about OpenPGP is that they've never met anyone in real life (even your best friends and family, apparently, not to mention coworkers) so you've never had the opportunity to exchange fingerprints and sign each other. And since you don't know anyone, you can't introduce anyone to anyone.

    You know who has met everyone, Senator Wyden? The government.

    Hey, feds, if you'll certify my identity enough to issue me a passport, you ought to have signed my key. Hey state, you issued me a driver's license? Then sign my key too. Hey bank, you asked to see my government id and then after that, have had a many-decades-long relationship with me? Sign my key, because you really do know exactly who I am. Hey, school. Hey, employer. Hey, whatever-the-fuck community organization. Hey, church. Hey, favorite bar, sign my key, because you've certainly checked my id enough times.

    Some of that is beyond any Senator's power to demand. And some of it isn't.

    As for why the government might not want to become a giant node in the web of trust, all I can think of is that they would prefer that communications not be too secure. If they start signing people, that legitimizes cryptography and of course other people and entities would sign the key too, so when the government tries to mitm someone, they'd be discovered. Is that the problem, Senator?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by pbhj ( 607776 )

      The Bank don't know who you are, their machine recognises your customer ID and handles moving around the numbers that represent your money. They've no interest in you beyond your ability to make them money; in the past a person at the bank would be able to greet you by name and would probably know your balance and your general banking habits.

      The government could probably be turned in to a system that is good for signing people's keys but in the UK at least it's not yet such a thing IMO.

    • The right place for key signing is the DMV. Everyone with an ID can have a key. None of that other stuff should be necessary.

  • The problem here is that most internet users have no idea what the basic underlying internet protocols are. People only know "apps" and "sites." So if they want to communicate with someone, instead of asking the person "What protocols do you support? Should I SFTP this to your site? Or would you rather I do an HTTPS file upload?" they ask "Do you use Facebook? Or Gmail?" Folks, the internet is fundamentally broken because of this. We have to educate people that all these problems of privacy and secu

  • I thought we did have a standard: S/MIME. You need to get an e-mail certificate (or generate a private key and x.509 certificate yourself) to use it, but that's not that hard a task.

  • If it's that sensitive then don't use the Internet to send it in the first place.
    Ever notice we still have Fax machines? There's a reason for that.
  • NIST should point out that not only have they published standards for data transmission security ad nausium, but everyone else has too. What difference would it make if NIST published another one, even in language so clear that the average third-grader could read it and understand? People exacrtly like Senator Wyden would still fail to bother or become qualified to be competent Internet operators. You can't fix lazy and stupid, though God knows NIST has been trying to elevate the standards. For their next

