Email Addresses and Passwords Leaked For 113,000 Users Of Account Hijacking Forum (krebsonsecurity.com) 35
"Ogusers.com -- a forum popular among people involved in hijacking online accounts and conducting SIM swapping attacks to seize control over victims' phone numbers -- has itself been hacked," reports security researcher Brian Krebs, "exposing the email addresses, hashed passwords, IP addresses and private messages for nearly 113,000 forum users." On May 12, the administrator of OGusers explained an outage to forum members by saying a hard drive failure had erased several months' worth of private messages, forum posts and prestige points, and that he'd restored a backup from January 2019. Little did the administrators of OGusers know at the time, but that May 12 incident coincided with the theft of the forum's user database, and the wiping of forum hard drives. On May 16, the administrator of rival hacking community RaidForums announced he'd uploaded the OGusers database for anyone to download for free...
"The website owner has acknowledged data corruption but not a breach so I guess I'm the first to tell you the truth. According to his statement he didn't have any recent backups so I guess I will provide one on this thread lmfao."
Some users of the hijacking forum complained that their email addresses had started getting phishing emails -- and that the forum's owner had since altered the forum's functionality so user's couldn't delete their accounts.
"It's difficult not to admit feeling a bit of schadenfreude in response to this event..." writes Krebs, adding "federal and state law enforcement investigators going after SIM swappers are likely to have a field day with this database, and my guess is this leak will fuel even more arrests and charges for those involved."
Not me too! (Score:5, Insightful)
Some users of the hijacking forum complained that their email addresses had started getting phishing emails...
I suppose the irony was lost on them entirely.
Definitely. People who think of themselves as predators react very badly when they find the tables turned. They became the way they are out of a suppression of empathy and a fear of showing weakness.
Definitely. People who think of themselves as predators react very badly when they find the tables turned. They became the way they are out of a suppression of empathy and a fear of showing weakness.
You assume a lot when you claim they're suppressing empathy. Psychopaths have no empathy.
And it would be ignorant to assume that because a predator uses a keyboard instead of a knife or gun to harm others that they are really all that different. Hackers can be psychopaths too. In fact, when you look at the traits of a psychopath, they tend to align a lot with the bullshit pimps on social media.
Society used to despise narcissists. Now we worship and reward the worst of them. We are that fucked up.
You seem to be fascinated by gay people.
Anybody with any security in their own sexuality simply ignores them but you're seeing them everywhere (apparently).
Obligatory (Score:3)
<NelsonMuntz> Ha ha! </NelsonMuntz>
Most small-time criminals are stupid... (Score:5, Insightful)
The large-time ones go into politics, banking or sell weapons though.
Why is this breach being publicized? (Score:2)
A breach like this could have been a chance to send authorities in many nations after legions of bad guys, but no - they will flee this overturned rock and scuttle under the next one.
Re:Why is this breach being publicized? (Score:4, Informative)
Because if you read even the damn summary, the rival hacking forum already published all the data.
Karma (Score:5, Insightful)
Sweet, Sweet Karma (Score:3)
Ha ha ha (Score:2)
"Ogusers.com -- a forum popular among people involved in hijacking online accounts and conducting SIM swapping attacks to seize control over victims' phone numbers -- has itself been hacked,"
Lol, those poor people, this is so tragic.
Oh wait, no it's not.