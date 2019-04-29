Microsoft Outlook Email Breach Targeted Cryptocurrency Users (vice.com) 29
Earlier this month, we learned that Microsoft's email services were compromised. Multiple victims now say that hackers stole their cryptocurrency. From a report: Now, multiple victims have come forward to flag what they believe may be one of the motivating reasons behind the breach: emptying peoples' cryptocurrency accounts. "The hackers also had access to my inbox allowing them to password reset my Kraken [dot] com account and withdrawal [sic] my Bitcoin," Jevon Ritmeester, a Microsoft user that the company alerted to the data breach, told Motherboard in an email, referring to popular cryptocurrency exchange Kraken. For verification purposes, Ritmeester provided Motherboard with the breach notification emails he received from Microsoft, as well as a screenshot showing what he said was an email forwarding rule the hackers set up: anytime an email mentioned the term "Kraken," his account would automatically forward it to a Gmail address presumably controlled by the hackers. [...] It appears Ritmeester isn't the only person who hackers stole cryptocurrency from due to the Microsoft breach.
From TFA:
“You should be careful when receiving any e-mails from any misleading domain name, any e-mail that requests personal information or payment, or any unsolicited request from an untrusted source.”
Interesting coincidence, or maybe not... (Score:1)
While Im not knowingly affected by the outlook breach, I signed up for an account with Kraken a week ago and 2 days later someone charged a bunch of shit to my credit card.
Maybe kraken has been compromised too?
I was trying to figure out the path for my credit card being exploited and now I realize that kraken is the only new service Iâ(TM)ve signed up for in a while.
Fishy...
Not your keys, not your Bitcoin (Score:1)
One more reason not to store Bitcoin on exchanges. Store them in your own wallet, protected by your own private keys. The fact that people don't even understand this distinction proves that Bitcoin isn't ready for prime-time yet...
Where exactly was the currency stored? (Score:2)
I don't know much about crypto currency but wasn't the main advantage touted to be that you no longer need a bank but can simply store the currency at home? But how do the attackers get from controlling an Outlook e-mail to controlling the home computer of the victim?