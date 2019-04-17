Bad Bots Now Make Up 20 Percent of Web Traffic (zdnet.com) 30
So-called "bad bots," tasked with performing denial-of-service (DoS) attacks or other malicious activities like automatically publishing fake content or reviews, are estimated to make up roughly 37.9 percent of all internet traffic. "In 2018, one in five website requests -- 20.4 percent -- of traffic was generated by bad bots alone," reports ZDNet, citing Distil Networks' latest bot report, "Bad Bot Report 2019: The Bot Arms Race Continues." From the report: According to Distil Networks' latest bot report, the financial sector is the main target for such activity, followed by ticketing, the education sector, government websites, and gambling. Based on the analysis of hundreds of billions of bad bot requests over 2018, simple bots, which are easy to detect and defend against, accounted for 26.4 percent of bad bot traffic. Meanwhile, 52.5 percent came from those considered to be "moderately" sophisticated, equipped with the capability to use headless browser software as well as JavaScript to conduct illicit activities.
A total of 73.6 percent of bad bots are classified as Advanced Persistent Bots (APBs), which are able to cycle through random IP addresses, switch their digital identities, and mimic human behavior. Amazon is the leading ISP for bad bot traffic origins. In total, 18 percent of bad bot traffic came from the firm's services, a jump from 10.62 percent in 2017. Almost 50 percent of bad bots use Google Chrome as their user agent and 73.6 percent of bad bot traffic was recorded as originating from data centers, down from 82.7 percent in 2017. The United States outstrips all other countries as a generator of bad bots. In total, 53.4 percent of bad bot traffic came from the US, followed by the Netherlands and China. The most blocked country by IP is Russia, together with Ukraine and India.
My experience is India... (Score:5, Interesting)
I run a technology and maker site that gets a good amount of traffic. My experience is almost all nefarious spam bot traffic comes from India. To the point I have blocked all India IP addresses from even using forms on my site.
I guess you don't want any Indian buyers.
We need to develop an army of good bots (Score:2)
Bad bots (Score:5, Funny)
Bad Bots
Watcha gonna do
when they connect to you?
Build the wall! (Score:2)
The classification of a bot as bad could be debated (my thinking is there are a lot more bots that could be classified as bad.)
Bad Bot (Score:3)
The classification of a bot as bad could be debated
If the bots could talk, I'm sure they'd paraphrase Jessica Rabiit and say "I'm not bad, I was just coded that way".
Build a Fire Wall and make the spammers pay for it!
Technically humans who mindlessly click on Facebook "content" aren't bots.
A huge firewall? (Score:1)
With a fast CPU and lots of memory.
Unreputable Domains List (Score:1)
https://github.com/tg12/UnreputableDomainsList
