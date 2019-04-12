Microsoft Publishes SECCON Framework For Securing Windows 10 (zdnet.com) 29
An anonymous reader writes: Microsoft published today a generic "security configuration framework" that contains guidance for systems administrators about the basic security settings they should be applying in order to secure Windows 10 devices. The SECCON framework, the name Microsoft gave this framework, is are five different recommendations for securing a Windows 10 device, depending on its role inside an organization (Enterprise security, Enterprise high-security, Enterprise VIP security, DevOps, Administrator). [Note: last two docs are empty and don't include any info just yet].
For each of these security levels, Microsoft has published default templates for Windows policies that sysadmins can apply to desired PCs, based on the access levels those workstations have. Microsoft hopes this will automate a system administrator's job in deploying a basic minimum of security features to Windows 10 systems, on which custom modifications can then be made, depending on each enterprise's needs.
only has three lines (Score:1)
1. Reformat!
2. Install linux!
3. Partaaaay!
Does it say how to shut off reporting? (Score:5, Insightful)
Most of us would want to make sure it disables all the user-tracking stuff.
Of course, a lot of the settings I saw can only be set if you have the Enterprise version of Windows, so home and pro users are stuck...
Windows 10 Pro is the new Windows Home.
Only Enterprise, IoT, and Education editions (also Server 2016) can have their telemetry setting set to zero, the lowest amount of data to send back.
Despite being given the ID 0, even this is not fully disabled as one might assume.
Go to task scheduler, identify the various jobs that deal with user data telemetry, and set them to "disabled". The OS will continue to collect data, but it will never be sent.
Re-assess the status of those jobs after updates, or write your own script to check and re-set the jobs every 5 minutes.
One thing I've never explored, though - where does the OS store that data pending its journey to Microsoft? You could have another scheduled job clearing (or better, poisoning) that data every few minutes.
Step One (Score:2)
This was an actual requirement for security certification for the NT 3.51 OS
My Own "FrameWork" (Score:1)
1. Run inside a virtual machine, it get's limited network access
2. limit the network access even further on the router - it gets no updates
3. limit the internal network access even further, it sees nothing on the LAN, it only sees a network share, and that only contains the files it needs to see.
4. limit the hardware it can see, windows actually performs nicely on simple hardware, the more complex the hardware, the more crashes
5. a pi-hole further limits what gets to the machine
6. exfiltration of data is li
Doe it say how to kill telemetry? (Score:5, Insightful)
No? Then it is not a security guide or rather one that is worthless...
(I assume it does not. In good
/. tradition, I have not looked at the documents...)
In the usual tradition, those who have not looked end up being wrong. If you would have looked you'd see that it applies to enterprise only which already has telemetry disabled.
Ah, so even more worthless...
Does it 'secure' against Miscreant-o-soft itself? (Score:3)
The only 'security' I'd want if I had to use Windows anymore (and I don't; Ubuntu master-race, here) is securing it against Microsoft intrusion into my computer that I bought and paid for. Bugger off Microsoft.
--Yep. "Windows security" is kind of like "Military intelligence"... Especially if you're on the front lines. Fully patched Win boxes are still prone to probably hundreds of different exploits, not the least being social hacks and encryption malware.
https://thehackernews.com/2018... [thehackernews.com]
--And don't forget the 0-day hax, 3rd-party software vulns, and shared DLL libraries that have been around since the 90's and never code-audited. Last but not least, they now have to worry about the WSL layer as a possible atta
.....ABOUT TIME! (Score:1)
A couple months ago I was asked to use the "Windows 10 security baseline" [microsoft.com] to determine the security of our v1809 image before we rolled it out.... The baseline turned out to be a vague spreadsheet full of random registry key changes and a GPO policy that you're supposed to import. It was hard to believe that the closest thing MS had to an official security framework for their own OS was a half-assed spreadsheet and a policy!
At least now we have official configuration frameworks to compare our workstations