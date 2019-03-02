Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Crime Stats IT

Workplace Theft Is On the Rise (theatlantic.com) 309

Posted by EditorDavid from the never-buying-pens dept.
rfengineer tipped us off to this story. The Atlantic reports: Your office is a den of thieves. Don't take my word for it: When a forensic-accounting firm surveyed workers in 2013, 52 percent admitted to stealing company property. And the thievery is getting worse. The Association of Certified Fraud Examiners reports that theft of "non-cash" property -- ranging from a single pencil in the supply closet to a pallet of them on the company loading dock -- jumped from 10.6 percent of corporate-theft losses in 2002 to 21 percent in 2018. Managers routinely order up to 20 percent more product than is necessary, just to account for sticky-fingered employees.

Some items -- scissors, notebooks, staplers -- are pilfered perennially; others vanish on a seasonal basis: The burn rate on tape spikes when holiday gifts need wrapping, and parents ransack the supply closet in August, to avoid the back-to-school rush at Target. After a new Apple gadget is released, some workers report that their company-issued iPhone is broken -- knowing that IT will furnish a replacement, no questions asked. What's behind this 9-to-5 crime wave? Mark R. Doyle, the president of the loss-prevention consultancy Jack L. Hayes International, points to a decrease in supervision, the ease of reselling purloined products online, and what he alleges is "a general decline in employee honesty."
The report advises companies that the best way to reduce fraud was with surprise audits and data monitoring.

Another interesting statistic? "Fraudsters" who'd been with their company for more than five years "stole twice as much."

Workplace Theft Is On the Rise

  • fill out 5 forums just to get a pen?

  • Probably more to do with the worsening economy (Score:5, Interesting)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Saturday March 02, 2019 @03:45PM (#58205046)
    It's not worth getting in trouble for snagging office supplies most of the time, but if you're struggling to make ends meet and your school just sent home a giant list of crap you need for your kid then suddenly it's worth it.

    I remember being pretty shocked when even in high school I had to come up with $50-$100 bucks a month in various supplies for my kid's school projects. Crap that, when I was a kid (before the funding cuts of the mid 90s and 2000s) was just part of school.

    A buddy of mine recently moved from a poor district to a rich one after saving the down payment to buy a house and was shocked by how much he was saving on school supplies because the school had things like paper, pencils and art supplies.

    • Re: Probably more to do with the worsening economy (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      The economy isn't "worsening" nor would that be an excuse to steal.

      • Re: Probably more to do with the worsening economy (Score:4, Funny)

        by Mr D from 63 ( 3395377 ) on Saturday March 02, 2019 @04:37PM (#58205282)

        The economy isn't "worsening" nor would that be an excuse to steal.

        With low unemployment, there are more thieves working today than ever!

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by rtb61 ( 674572 )

          Disposable workers == disposable employers == disposable customers. Workers are thieving at every opportunity, stuff they do not even need, they just had that opportunity because the know, they full well know the company does not give one crap about them and as such they don't give one crap about the company or it's customers. Why the fuck not, compared to what the executives steal at the top, the works down the bottom are stealing nothing, no matter how much they steal.

          Company makes records profits, not e

    • but if you're struggling to make ends meet and your school just sent home a giant list of crap you need for your kid then suddenly it's worth it.

      You don't actually have to send all those supplies to school.

      Schools send out ridiculous lists because they work on the Robin Hood principle: Only a subset of parents actually send supplies, and the teachers redistribute from that stash to everyone else who have "hardships".

      One year we were told to send twelve dozen sharpened pencils for each student. Taken literally, that would imply that each kid was using up a whole pencil almost every day. We usually just rounded those requests down to a reasonable amou

      • Re:Probably more to do with the worsening economy (Score:4, Insightful)

        by dgatwood ( 11270 ) on Saturday March 02, 2019 @07:46PM (#58205974) Homepage Journal

        One year we were told to send twelve dozen sharpened pencils for each student.

        Who wants to bet someone wrote down 12 (dozen) pencils, and someone dropped the parentheses?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by dcw3 ( 649211 )

        Only a subset of parents actually send supplies, and the teachers redistribute from that stash to everyone else who have "hardships".

        Maybe that's how it works in your district. It wasn't the case where we live (Fairfax Co., VA), which has one of the best funded systems around. You learn not to balk at the list if you don't want your kids grades to suffer. They teach political bribery early in the DC suburbs.

    • Re:Probably more to do with the worsening economy (Score:5, Insightful)

      by phantomfive ( 622387 ) on Saturday March 02, 2019 @04:12PM (#58205182) Journal
      I am not a company owner, but if I were I would not care one bit if employees were taking pens home. I wouldn't even call that stealing. Take them if they want. I would put a basket in the front labeled, "Free Pens." Because seriously, if pens make people happy......such a small expense for improving office morale. And why not, a free red stapler at every desk.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

        Problem is someone will open an eBay store selling pens.

      • Re:Probably more to do with the worsening economy (Score:5, Interesting)

        by Solandri ( 704621 ) on Saturday March 02, 2019 @05:43PM (#58205558)
        Pens are probably not the best example. When I was working at a hotel, we accidentally ordered a 200-pack of the expensive high-end luxurious soft bath towels instead of the standard grade ones. The customers really liked them (we got numerous unsolicited comments about how nice they were), so we were mulling the possibility of switching to them permanently. The housekeeping staff didn't report any problems with them wearing out in the wash faster than the regular towels (industrial washing machines are not kind on textiles). Normally 200 towels would last about 1-2 years before they'd wear out and we'd have to order new ones. But the luxury ones lasted less than 6 months before we were down to a couple dozen.

        There was no proof, but the obvious suspicion was that employees were simply taking them home (they were really nice) and either giving them out to friends and relatives or selling them. Overall they represented the loss of about $1500 (luxury towel cost minus 6 months of regular towel cost), and we decided not to switch because of the rampant theft. Since the hotel only had about 70 employees and the end-of-year bonus pool was a percent of the profit, basically each employee chipped in $20 of their annual bonus to buy towels for a few thieves.

        • Do you have a link to these or something comparable? I'm trying to get a sense of how nice these really are relative to the kinds you can order in bulk for hotels.

    • Reading the article, there is no evidence theft is on the rise. Its always been pretty common. I remember the supply room at a plant construction site was called 'the freebee room" where folks helped themselves to work gloves, marker, duct tape, safety glasses, etc. Some of that ended up at flea markets I believe.

      I take paper and pads and stuff like that home because I work at home many days. I use my own power, printer ink, internet connection, etc. So there is a very fair trade off if I happen to use s

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by epine ( 68316 )

        So I'm thinking hard about a work problem on the morning commute for half an hour (which I never bill), and I'm supposed to worry about saving myself a trip to Office Depot to replenish a few pads of note paper, by stuffing my rucksack with a couple of pads from office supplies?

        True, my employer has good reason to be pissed off: I might have invested 15 unbilled minutes into resolving a work problem in the car on the drive across town.

        Compared to a pen, the loss of 15 unbilled minutes they might have otherw

      • It sorta is, but it scales with operation.
        So in construction you have a lot of disposeable items that can be single use, for safety. Nitril and work gloves are good examples, because a small team can quickly spend 100-200 gloves per month if the work demands it. It quickly turns into the same economic scale as pencils: Extremely disposable.
        Copy paper is also on the same scale, because even a small 4-5 man team can effortlessy use 2000-3000 pages a month at a small operation. At a larger operation it becomes

    • Actually it's the other way around. All stats show that the more you make the more you steal. It correlates also with how long you've been at the company and thus can "get away with".

      So a better economy would translate in higher theft since "the company is doing better now, they can afford some losses".

      In the end it's just part of doing business, would you fire your best for taking a pen or a $5 box of pens? Electronics similarly are both insured and replaced through leases at virtually no cost. I've never had electronics disappear through third party theft, but the insurance doesn't go down so an employee needing a replacement at the end of the useful lifespan is better for me in the end.

      • Honestly, if HR came to me and said one of my employee took a pen home and I needed to deal with it Iâ(TM)d probably think it was a joke. The issue is not people taking the odd pen home which theyâ(TM)ll probably use to work on firm stuff anyways, its people taking supplies wholesale. I had to deal with a few such odd case where grown ass adult making 70-80k a year were stealing boxes of rechargeable batteries ( gaming industry, remote batteries ). Weâ(TM)re not in the valley where that woul
  • Treat workers like crap, and you'll get treated like crap in return. A lot of US employers: (1) Don't want to give time off, even if it's written into the contract. No vacation time and discouraged sick leave are a fucking disgrace. (2) Lobby against things like public insurance, because they want workers tied to their jobs for life, (3) Treat employees like children -- drug-test and thus penalize recreational activity outside the office. (4) Fire employees before their vested to keep them from vestin

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Bonker ( 243350 )

      Companies in the U.S. are vastly less honorable and loyal to their employees than they've been in a long time, and they're getting worse every year.

      Loyalty and respect are a two-way streets. If you treat employees like mindless tools, they're going to treat the company like a tool-- in this case, 'getting fair compensation' by hook or crook. They know that a board-room full of executives are still going to be super-wealthy at the end of the day, even if they five-finger every piece of kit they can lay their

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dcw3 ( 649211 )

      More likely, you're treated like a child because you're acting like one. Not to mention being a thief who thinks they hold the moral highground...SMH.

  • There's a book about this. (Score:5, Interesting)

    by DanielRavenNest ( 107550 ) on Saturday March 02, 2019 @03:56PM (#58205100)

    I seem to remember a Dilbert book "How to build a better life by stealing office supplies".

    The summary didn't mention "envy" as a reason. The disparity in pay and wealth has grown a lot in the last few decades. Contrast Jeff Bezos with an Amazon warehouse worker, or the Walton family vs Walmart clerks. CEOs have always made more than line staff, but the ratio has increased greatly.

  • ...pay them a living wage & stop stealing their labour/wages. Wage theft is in an order of magnitude a bigger problem & generates a lot of ill-will between employers & employees: https://www.datamaticsinc.com/... [datamaticsinc.com]

    How about an agreement: We won't steal a few $s worth of stationery from you if you don't steal $1000s in wages you owe us? No? Didn't think so.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dcw3 ( 649211 )

      In this economy, if you're not making enough at one employer, why the fuck are you staying there? No, let's lower ourselves to theft and stick it to the man, right? moron.

  • Wages of Wage Stagnation (Score:5, Insightful)

    by imperious_rex ( 845595 ) on Saturday March 02, 2019 @04:22PM (#58205226)
    I'm not condoning employee theft, but I understand where they're coming from. With stagnant wages [pewresearch.org], it should be no surprise to anybody that more employees are committing petty larceny. But the bigger cost is "time theft" when non-smoking workers take smoke breaks too, long visits to the bathroom with a smart phone in the pocket, or the frequent extended lunch break. Employees with stagnant wages will seek just compensation one way or another.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Compensation is the critical operative term here. Employees are already treated as thieves and sometimes punished accordingly even if they've actually done nothing yet. Even in Canada where it's flatly illegal to deduct from wages many employers in smaller businesses will try their luck, committing what amounts to extortion or outright theft for things like "client canceled their order" and other things considered EBIT.

      Loyalty is a two way street: When you spend months or years being treated like dirt, and

    • still mange to take breaks they're not supposed to. Everybody does. Humans aren't good at working continuously for long hours without rest. Some can, and we have a bad habit of treating those people as the norm and calling out anyone who can't do that as lazy thieves... kinda like you just did.
    • It's really bullshit to call it time theft when an employee takes the same break another can use to go use drugs on the job. (Yes it's legal but it is a drug, and more harmful than most illegal ones. Plus employers are still firing for pot where legal.)

      • "Time theft" may be a bullshit term, but it's not my term. It's Wal-Mart's. An excerpt from Nickel and Dimed: On (not) Getting by in America by Barbara Enrenreich:

        "No "grazing" that is, eating from food packages that somehow become open; no "time theft." This last sends me drifting off in a sci-fi direction: And as the time thieves headed back to the year 3420, loaded with weekends and days off looted from the twenty-first century... Finally a question. The old guy who is being hired as a people greeter wan

  • Office supplies are no longer critical (Score:3)

    by Dan East ( 318230 ) on Saturday March 02, 2019 @04:27PM (#58205236) Journal

    If you go back in time 50 years, office supplies of the sort discussed in the article were paramount. There was no other way to run a business without the physical supplies required to function. So the inventory and management of those items was critical, because the volume of those items used was so high that it directly effected the profit to unsure their efficient use (we processed 5000 accounts this month, we should have consumed X amount of resources A, B and C). Now that it is possible and desirable to go "paper free", the management of physical office supplies has fallen to the wayside. Businesses recognize that these things must be needed for some tasks, and so they provide them. However since they do not drive the bottom line, and the volume consumed is an order of magnitude less, they are not managed as closely. So now it is easier than ever to take things even though the volume of those items consumed by a business is far less.

    • Oh geezus... Well, if it applies to you it must apply to everyone...

      By the way, nobody is paperless... The paperless office was a fallacy that never came to pass.

  • During an office 'cubicle densification' -- another form of workplace fraud, where companies steal square footage from their workers :-P -- in the absence of guidance, many people boxed up the stuff they wanted to keep and dumped out their office drawers into boxes, which probably went back out onto one of those pallets and likely straight into the trash.

    I expect this problem to go away within our lifetimes, anyway, with continuous progress towards ubiquitous electronic documents and data interchange in a

  • If your job includes doing work at home (either officially or unofficially), perhaps you need supplies at home to do so. Now I would hope that taking such needed supplies home would be approved by the company - and I am fortunate enough to work for a company that feels this way - I can take home pretty much anything I need to for my job, but for companies that don't, perhaps asking people to extend their work lives into their home lives is a driver for physical parts of the office "migrating" to the home "o

  • But they told me to act like I own the company.

  • Another interesting statistic? "Fraudsters" who'd been with their company for more than five years "stole twice as much."

    If you nick a pencil a day and a notepad per week then you will tend to get more the longer you're there. This is like, maths and stuff.

    Also, the ones who are really shit at getting away with it tend to get caught & fired, thereby removing themselves from the pool. They should invent a name for that - survivorship bias, or something.

  • If you want to be taken seriously... (Score:3)

    by Shaitan ( 22585 ) on Saturday March 02, 2019 @06:03PM (#58205638)

    Stop lumping the guy who went home with a pen (literally anyone) alongside the chick stealing boxes of pens and selling them online.

    There is a very big difference between the person who just doesn't sweat their location when they print something and the person who deliberately prints and binds copies of books from project guttenberg to resell.

  • People have to get their raises somehow.

  • It isn’t theft, it is a perk.

  • Not sure if thief is on the rise or just more security in the workplace :-)

    just a side note, Years ago when I worked at walmart, more employees got fired for stealing than shoplifters caught.

  • I managed 4 storerooms for a large city. We stocked really nice pigskin leather gloves, batteries, hand tools and brass water meters and parts. I told my employees to charge items to our department if they wanted batteries for a radio, gloves or other items. I know they still stole stuff.. The safety officer told me she would prefer people used safety gear at home so they wouldn't get injured and miss time at work. The water meters were a real theft problem. Old or obsolete ones were supposed to be returned
  • ... By stealing office supplies
  • one Tory Minister, Chris Grayling, just awarded a contract to run a ferry service to a company that has no ferries, for about 6.5 million pound. It then turned out that what he did was illegal, because he hadn't gone through normal procurement procedures, and paid 33 million pount in damages to a real ferry company. That's about 40 million out of utter stupidity. However, that is nothing compared to about Â£2.5 BILLION damages he caused earlier.

    So WTF are you talking here about some pencils? (

  • I work for a Fortune 500 company and here's what you'll find in the office supplies cabinet: pads of 8x11 lined paper, a box of cheap stick pens, paper clips and fold back clips. That's it. If you want post-it notes or highlighters, a stapler or tape, that requires a manager's approval. And very little printer paper is kept next to the multifunction printer/scanner/copier, which you have to log into to use so you know you're being monitored. Not much worth stealing here.

