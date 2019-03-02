Workplace Theft Is On the Rise (theatlantic.com) 309
rfengineer tipped us off to this story. The Atlantic reports: Your office is a den of thieves. Don't take my word for it: When a forensic-accounting firm surveyed workers in 2013, 52 percent admitted to stealing company property. And the thievery is getting worse. The Association of Certified Fraud Examiners reports that theft of "non-cash" property -- ranging from a single pencil in the supply closet to a pallet of them on the company loading dock -- jumped from 10.6 percent of corporate-theft losses in 2002 to 21 percent in 2018. Managers routinely order up to 20 percent more product than is necessary, just to account for sticky-fingered employees.
Some items -- scissors, notebooks, staplers -- are pilfered perennially; others vanish on a seasonal basis: The burn rate on tape spikes when holiday gifts need wrapping, and parents ransack the supply closet in August, to avoid the back-to-school rush at Target. After a new Apple gadget is released, some workers report that their company-issued iPhone is broken -- knowing that IT will furnish a replacement, no questions asked. What's behind this 9-to-5 crime wave? Mark R. Doyle, the president of the loss-prevention consultancy Jack L. Hayes International, points to a decrease in supervision, the ease of reselling purloined products online, and what he alleges is "a general decline in employee honesty."
The report advises companies that the best way to reduce fraud was with surprise audits and data monitoring.
Another interesting statistic? "Fraudsters" who'd been with their company for more than five years "stole twice as much."
Um, with what?
Probably more to do with the worsening economy (Score:5, Interesting)
I remember being pretty shocked when even in high school I had to come up with $50-$100 bucks a month in various supplies for my kid's school projects. Crap that, when I was a kid (before the funding cuts of the mid 90s and 2000s) was just part of school.
A buddy of mine recently moved from a poor district to a rich one after saving the down payment to buy a house and was shocked by how much he was saving on school supplies because the school had things like paper, pencils and art supplies.
The economy isn't "worsening" nor would that be an excuse to steal.
The economy isn't "worsening" nor would that be an excuse to steal.
With low unemployment, there are more thieves working today than ever!
Disposable workers == disposable employers == disposable customers. Workers are thieving at every opportunity, stuff they do not even need, they just had that opportunity because the know, they full well know the company does not give one crap about them and as such they don't give one crap about the company or it's customers. Why the fuck not, compared to what the executives steal at the top, the works down the bottom are stealing nothing, no matter how much they steal.
Company makes records profits, not e
but if you're struggling to make ends meet and your school just sent home a giant list of crap you need for your kid then suddenly it's worth it.
You don't actually have to send all those supplies to school.
Schools send out ridiculous lists because they work on the Robin Hood principle: Only a subset of parents actually send supplies, and the teachers redistribute from that stash to everyone else who have "hardships".
One year we were told to send twelve dozen sharpened pencils for each student. Taken literally, that would imply that each kid was using up a whole pencil almost every day. We usually just rounded those requests down to a reasonable amou
Re:Probably more to do with the worsening economy (Score:4, Insightful)
Who wants to bet someone wrote down 12 (dozen) pencils, and someone dropped the parentheses?
I'm sure that it was 144 pencils. They used to specify N boxes of pencils, they actually most likely phrased it as "Six boxes of 24-pencils each, sharpened". For other years, it was usually a slightly smaller, but still ridiculous, number, like four boxes.
Only a subset of parents actually send supplies, and the teachers redistribute from that stash to everyone else who have "hardships".
Maybe that's how it works in your district. It wasn't the case where we live (Fairfax Co., VA), which has one of the best funded systems around. You learn not to balk at the list if you don't want your kids grades to suffer. They teach political bribery early in the DC suburbs.
Please call it what it is.. Communism. Perhaps not by force, but it's still communism.
LOL, you had me going for a while- I actually thought you were serious, but this gave it away. Well played, sir, well played indeed.
You know what else is communism? When someone plays a radio and other people nearby get to hear the music for free. Next thing you know they want affordable healthcare and a living wage! That's the kind of socialist-commie-pinko hooliganism that's destroying America.
Not gonna take the kids long to figure out which kids are poor and are receiving free pens...
Wait, you're against kids getting a free pen? That is a horrific occurrence, let us all bow our heads and pray that some sicko doesn't give them paper and textbooks too.
You missed the whole point of my original post: It's not mandatory. Just don't send the excessive supplies. We didn't.
I don't know why you're so torqued out over an obviously silly request from some school administrator. We simply weren't going to send 144 pencils for one school year, and I doubt that many other parents did either. In fact, I doubt that anybody ever actually checked what any kids actually brought.
You need to chill out. It wasn't some communist takeover. And I bet most of the things you worry about and keep you awake at night are also not communist takeovers.
Your worry is misplaced. This country may be at significant risk of turning into a banana republic, but the chance of it becoming a left-wing banana republic is zero.
Re:Probably more to do with the worsening economy (Score:5, Insightful)
Problem is someone will open an eBay store selling pens.
So, you wouldn't have anyone on the payroll making minimum wage?
So, no admins, mail room, etc? Most every large company has some low paid folks. And pretty much every type of franchise business too. Small businesses are frequently living on the edge, which is one of the reasons so many of them fail. So, it's critical for them to keep their overhead costs down...including office supplies. Obviously, you have to do something to keep employee moral up too, but there are plenty of options there.
So, no admins, mail room, etc?
Admins definitely get paid more. We've had HR, we've had janitors, but I think they've all gotten paid more than minimum wage. I honestly have never looked in the mailroom, so I can't comment on that.
Re:Probably more to do with the worsening economy (Score:5, Interesting)
There was no proof, but the obvious suspicion was that employees were simply taking them home (they were really nice) and either giving them out to friends and relatives or selling them. Overall they represented the loss of about $1500 (luxury towel cost minus 6 months of regular towel cost), and we decided not to switch because of the rampant theft. Since the hotel only had about 70 employees and the end-of-year bonus pool was a percent of the profit, basically each employee chipped in $20 of their annual bonus to buy towels for a few thieves.
Do you have a link to these or something comparable? I'm trying to get a sense of how nice these really are relative to the kinds you can order in bulk for hotels.
Re:Probably more to do with the worsening economy (Score:4, Insightful)
Awesome. Good for you... Except for the part where I get the feeling you're trying to justify it..
Nah. I get paid enough I don't need to steal pens, and I'm too picky to use the company supplied pens. I bring my own too work.
You being fine with giving away pens doesn't mean I am.
OK, so you suck. What else do you want me to tell you about yourself?
Yeah.. good luck with that.. I'm one of those evil conservatives who owns a fuckload of guns..
I'm a better shot.
You don't scare me at all.
I seriously doubt you could hit the broad side of a barn with a shotgun.
I assure you I can, drunk.
Re: (Score:3)
I take paper and pads and stuff like that home because I work at home many days. I use my own power, printer ink, internet connection, etc. So there is a very fair trade off if I happen to use s
So I'm thinking hard about a work problem on the morning commute for half an hour (which I never bill), and I'm supposed to worry about saving myself a trip to Office Depot to replenish a few pads of note paper, by stuffing my rucksack with a couple of pads from office supplies?
True, my employer has good reason to be pissed off: I might have invested 15 unbilled minutes into resolving a work problem in the car on the drive across town.
Compared to a pen, the loss of 15 unbilled minutes they might have otherw
It sorta is, but it scales with operation.
So in construction you have a lot of disposeable items that can be single use, for safety. Nitril and work gloves are good examples, because a small team can quickly spend 100-200 gloves per month if the work demands it. It quickly turns into the same economic scale as pencils: Extremely disposable.
Copy paper is also on the same scale, because even a small 4-5 man team can effortlessy use 2000-3000 pages a month at a small operation. At a larger operation it becomes
Re:Probably more to do with the worsening economy (Score:4, Insightful)
Actually it's the other way around. All stats show that the more you make the more you steal. It correlates also with how long you've been at the company and thus can "get away with".
So a better economy would translate in higher theft since "the company is doing better now, they can afford some losses".
In the end it's just part of doing business, would you fire your best for taking a pen or a $5 box of pens? Electronics similarly are both insured and replaced through leases at virtually no cost. I've never had electronics disappear through third party theft, but the insurance doesn't go down so an employee needing a replacement at the end of the useful lifespan is better for me in the end.
You're entitled if you think being in the top 10% is 'shitty wages'.
Treat workers like crap ... (Score:2, Insightful)
Companies in the U.S. are vastly less honorable and loyal to their employees than they've been in a long time, and they're getting worse every year.
Loyalty and respect are a two-way streets. If you treat employees like mindless tools, they're going to treat the company like a tool-- in this case, 'getting fair compensation' by hook or crook. They know that a board-room full of executives are still going to be super-wealthy at the end of the day, even if they five-finger every piece of kit they can lay their
More likely, you're treated like a child because you're acting like one. Not to mention being a thief who thinks they hold the moral highground...SMH.
Nah, I don't think they know how to moralize considering they missed all of the points you made about corporations being arseholes, funny how you got modded as troll after they clearly trolled you, par for the course on slashdot.
There's a book about this. (Score:5, Interesting)
I seem to remember a Dilbert book "How to build a better life by stealing office supplies".
The summary didn't mention "envy" as a reason. The disparity in pay and wealth has grown a lot in the last few decades. Contrast Jeff Bezos with an Amazon warehouse worker, or the Walton family vs Walmart clerks. CEOs have always made more than line staff, but the ratio has increased greatly.
It's not just the disparity increased (Score:2)
If you want honest employees... (Score:2, Insightful)
...pay them a living wage & stop stealing their labour/wages. Wage theft is in an order of magnitude a bigger problem & generates a lot of ill-will between employers & employees: https://www.datamaticsinc.com/... [datamaticsinc.com]
How about an agreement: We won't steal a few $s worth of stationery from you if you don't steal $1000s in wages you owe us? No? Didn't think so.
In this economy, if you're not making enough at one employer, why the fuck are you staying there? No, let's lower ourselves to theft and stick it to the man, right? moron.
One anecdote doesn't negate a line of reasoning supported by empirical evidence.
You think I can't justify theft? How about an impoverished mother of a starving baby stealing food for her/him? Is that not justifiable in your personal moral code?In the world where we haven't gone from barbarism to decadence & skipped civilisation, life & well-being trumps property every time.
You can come back when you've got a reasonable, rational argument to make.
Wages of Wage Stagnation (Score:5, Insightful)
Compensation is the critical operative term here. Employees are already treated as thieves and sometimes punished accordingly even if they've actually done nothing yet. Even in Canada where it's flatly illegal to deduct from wages many employers in smaller businesses will try their luck, committing what amounts to extortion or outright theft for things like "client canceled their order" and other things considered EBIT.
Loyalty is a two way street: When you spend months or years being treated like dirt, and
The non-smokers I know (Score:2)
"Time theft" may be a bullshit term, but it's not my term. It's Wal-Mart's. An excerpt from Nickel and Dimed: On (not) Getting by in America by Barbara Enrenreich:
"No "grazing" that is, eating from food packages that somehow become open; no "time theft." This last sends me drifting off in a sci-fi direction: And as the time thieves headed back to the year 3420, loaded with weekends and days off looted from the twenty-first century... Finally a question. The old guy who is being hired as a people greeter wan
Office supplies are no longer critical (Score:3)
If you go back in time 50 years, office supplies of the sort discussed in the article were paramount. There was no other way to run a business without the physical supplies required to function. So the inventory and management of those items was critical, because the volume of those items used was so high that it directly effected the profit to unsure their efficient use (we processed 5000 accounts this month, we should have consumed X amount of resources A, B and C). Now that it is possible and desirable to go "paper free", the management of physical office supplies has fallen to the wayside. Businesses recognize that these things must be needed for some tasks, and so they provide them. However since they do not drive the bottom line, and the volume consumed is an order of magnitude less, they are not managed as closely. So now it is easier than ever to take things even though the volume of those items consumed by a business is far less.
Oh geezus... Well, if it applies to you it must apply to everyone...
So is workplace waste (Score:2)
During an office 'cubicle densification' -- another form of workplace fraud, where companies steal square footage from their workers
:-P -- in the absence of guidance, many people boxed up the stuff they wanted to keep and dumped out their office drawers into boxes, which probably went back out onto one of those pallets and likely straight into the trash.
I expect this problem to go away within our lifetimes, anyway, with continuous progress towards ubiquitous electronic documents and data interchange in a
Want me to work from home? Equip me to do so. (Score:2)
Just deduct it from the dividend (Score:2)
But they told me to act like I own the company.
Possibly stating the obvious, but ... (Score:2)
If you nick a pencil a day and a notepad per week then you will tend to get more the longer you're there. This is like, maths and stuff.
Also, the ones who are really shit at getting away with it tend to get caught & fired, thereby removing themselves from the pool. They should invent a name for that - survivorship bias, or something.
If you want to be taken seriously... (Score:3)
Stop lumping the guy who went home with a pen (literally anyone) alongside the chick stealing boxes of pens and selling them online.
There is a very big difference between the person who just doesn't sweat their location when they print something and the person who deliberately prints and binds copies of books from project guttenberg to resell.
The first one's a thief. The second is a "very enterprising young man".
Sad but true.
Raises (Score:2)
It isn’t theft, it is a perk.
but is it on the rise? (Score:2)
just a side note, Years ago when I worked at walmart, more employees got fired for stealing than shoplifters caught.
Employee Theft (Score:2)
Build a better life (Score:2)
Here in the UK... (Score:2)
So WTF are you talking here about some pencils? (
What supplies? (Score:2)
I work for a Fortune 500 company and here's what you'll find in the office supplies cabinet: pads of 8x11 lined paper, a box of cheap stick pens, paper clips and fold back clips. That's it. If you want post-it notes or highlighters, a stapler or tape, that requires a manager's approval. And very little printer paper is kept next to the multifunction printer/scanner/copier, which you have to log into to use so you know you're being monitored. Not much worth stealing here.
Re:Everyone is a spineless weasel (Score:4, Insightful)
I only worked for one company that wasn't run by a total piece of shit in my career,
There might be something wrong with you. At very least, you can say your selection of employment places should be improved.
Re: (Score:3)
If he's in the US, maybe there's something wrong with 50-hour-per-week, no-vacation, all-work-no-play American "culture."
If he's in the US, and he has that, then there's definitely something wrong with his method of choosing workplaces. Even if you're an Uber driver you can do better than that.
Re:Everyone is a spineless weasel (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3)
Which coincidentally, our AC friend lacks.
Re: (Score:3)
. and hear me out... you are a spineless weasel.,
Oh wait, let me check......nope, my exoskeleton is still intact.
Re: (Score:3)
Sorry to break it to you but the spine is part of the endoskeleton.
I'll take WHOOSH! for 100, Alex.
Also, you don't have an exoskeleton
I absolutely do. And it's rude to discriminate against externally formed. Shame on you!
Or you might scale minimum wage with inflation in a whole fucking country and set an example for the rest of the world
If you would be affected by a minimum wage increase......you have no skills.
Minimum wage sets the baseline. Over time all wages increase following an increase in the minimum.
Over time all wages increase following an increase in the minimum.
I don't think that's true, but if you have data to support it, I'd be interested to see it.
Wages are determined by how many companies want someone to do X, and how many people want to do X. If more companies want X, the salary will go up. If more people want to do X, the salaries will go down. That is why programmer salaries are so high right now (despite only needing a bachelor's degree, or less): many companies want programmers, and relatively few people can do it.
Where are these high wages for programmers you speak of? Granted it's been a while since I've been in Silicon Valley. Based on advertised pay in job ads, most "senior" developer positions outside the financial industry pay "permanent renter" salaries. In fact average wages don't appear to be a dollar higher than they were 15 years ago, when cost of living was vastly lower.
Where are these high wages for programmers you speak of? Granted it's been a while since I've been in Silicon Valley.
A couple weeks ago in SV a recruiter told me he could match my required salary (total compensation) of $250k.
Makes for a good case of the prisoners dilemma. Who steals first and then when it starts, how does it end?
Amazing as everyone there earns an ample paycheck, I guess there was opportunity.
I suspected as much.. It's culture.. It's not starving people who need a pencil.... I'd be willing to bet that most of these thefts aren't actually out of true need. It's probably more "If I have to buy my kids school supplies, I won't have enough left over for the top of the line iPhone."
Valid or not, this fine publication will be handy for management to further lean on workers. I expect it will be just a matter of time before people making minimum wage will have deductions from their paychecks for every item needed to do the job.
That would be illegal in many jurisdictions.
Re:An idea (Score:5, Insightful)
There's been a shift. When I was young, people normally stayed at jobs for ten or more years; it wasn't unusual for people to get out of school, get a job, and work at the same place until retirement. Relationships lasted beyond retirement with people taking company pensions (now largely raided to prop up executive compensation).
The thing is, that's not *agile*. Companies hire and let go workers as needed; there's no sense that there's loyalty owed either way. The people working for you are like strangers you give the keys to your house to. The median duration of employment for someone 25-34 is about three years.
You read it here, workers who are at an employer more than 5 years steal twice as much! Gotta fire em quick.
I worked in a place once that provided free soda to employees. For a while it worked, then we crossed a threshold of about 70 employees and stupid shit started happening. People walking out with costco containers of soda, etc. We knew who it was and we did give them grief, but some people are immune to peer pressure, and the boss doesn't fire based on hearsay. So they put in a vending machine (I don't
Or you could put up a camera where the soda is and record anyone stealing. Just need to fire one of them before the rest gets the idea.
Eh, this whole story is bullshit anyway. "The Association of Certified Fraud Examiners reports that...." So an organization which gets paid to find problems reports that said problems are increasing. Wow. Who would have seen THAT coming?
It's funny how they don't talk about the declines in wages as being a cause of this.
Asking a "loss prevention" consultant for their opinion? That's like asking Ebeneezer Scrooge why Bob Cratchit's family is going hungry.
Yeah, and I suppose this makes it okay to be a thief. WTF is this generation coming to?
Re:An idea (Score:4, Interesting)
First of all Junior, I'm 52, so I don't know what the fuck generation you're talking about.
I also challenge the entire narrative of "more theft" taking place. Random small quantities of office supplies have walked away for decades, mostly inadvertently. I mean what are you going to do, steal a box of copier paper and sell it on the corner?
I also don't believe people can just smash their iPhones on purpose and get new models. The last group of people any IT department wants to reward is the moron that conveniently breaks their device. An exec might get away with it, but that shit's expensive and it would call attention to whoever did it more than once. They'd get canned or be required to keep it in a giant Otterbox type case.
Whatever meaningful theft might be happening probably is an externality of 21st century capitalism. They shitcanned all the middle managers whose job it was, basically, to keep track of stuff. Just-in-time delivery means there's little planning and with the emphasis on rush shipping on everything, I'm sure the losses through outright mistakes in order fulfillment, delivery, etc are fairly high.
I think is two things, one, a chance for employers to bitch about employees depriving them of their right and true profits through waste and thievery. And two, a way for employers to shift the burden of bad management onto their employees. Fuck them. If they weren't so greedy and self-dealing, they could keep track of their resources better.
I also don't believe people can just smash their iPhones on purpose and get new models.
And yet you'd be amazed at how often I've seen this, and those people do take a bit of care when doing it, i.e. it's oh too convienent when it happens every time a new iPhone comes out. But every second time, and random months after release? What's IT gonna do? You need the device for your work, there's legitimate ways it could have broken. You want to get in a he-said she-said argument while no work gets done?
This does happen and we oh so laughed at someone I know who did it when he was given the same old
I completely agree that too often management makes people use obsolete hardware needlessly.
I work for an IT consulting firm, maybe 50-some employees and they make people use some of the most ridiculously old laptops. I mean, we're an IT consulting firm, what does it look like when I show up with a shit-ass old computer? "Hi, please spend money on technology, we don't."
A lot of companies I work with literally have no end user computing life cycle plan. They push all the equipment way past it's useful life
Yeah, I'd imagine that I too would "steal" company supplies to wrap my Christmas gifts at work if I was forced to work crazy overtime in December. Somehow it's not considered wage theft when you're on salary, so don't be suprised if you have to go through hell to help meet some arbitrary ''End of Q4" deadline from your manager.
Re:Yes and? (Score:5, Interesting)
It's hard not to take home office supplies. You're running late to a meeting, so you grab a pen off your desk and stick it in your pocket. Then you forget about it. A week later, your significant other asks if you forgot about something, and that's when you find out that the pen exploded all over the laundry. Or at best, you notice it, and you toss it somewhere to bring with you the next day, and then by the next day, you've forgotten about it. A month goes by, and you see a pen and wonder why it is there, and you put it in the jar with the rest of your pens.
That's not stealing in any meaningful sense of the word. Besides, most employers these days expect you to do some work from home outside of office hours. So if you don't have a few random office supplies from work at home, then your employer is arguably stealing from you.
The real problem is companies that let their bean counters total up the cost of those supplies and then try to find ways to reduce that cost. In aggregate, yes, office supplies add up. But the total collapse of workplace morale when you try to limit those losses adds up to far more damage, both in the short term and long term. Office supplies are simply a part of the cost of doing business, including the ones that end up randomly walking away, whether intentionally or accidentally. And if you can't afford office supplies, you should really take a look at the balance sheet and see how much more expensive your employees are.
:-)
Thank you for standing up for honesty! Make America Great Again!
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/wilbur-ross-alleged-to-have-siphoned-more-than-120-million-from-associates-forbes-report-2018-08-07 [marketwatch.com]
https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2018/08/wilbur-ross-stole-money-from-colleagues-sweetn-low-from-restaurants [vanityfair.com]
https://www.forbes.com/sites/danalexander/2018/08/06/new-details-about-wilbur-rosss-businesses-point-to-pattern-of-grifting [forbes.com]
Oh, the humanity!
Absolutely not my point. Your right wing must have hit you in the eye while reading my reply.
It was this part of your post that I was responding to:
In case you still fail to understand, check the political leanings of Wilbur Ross, one of the best people that our Dear Leader (also crooked) hired to MAGA!
Exactly right. My work computer has a mechanical keyboard, vertical mouse, and USB3 hub that I bought at various times for relatively little expense. I have additional HDD USB-SATA docks and external DVD drives that I use and loan out. I've purchased memory for a server on eBay, again, cheaply. Why do I do this? Because it's so much easier and faster than requesting that the company purchase this stuff; I trade a little cash in place of a little annoyance.
Funny story. When I started at my office I went to the supply closet and found a red Swingline stapler. Used it for a couple of years, and then one night it disappeared off of my desk. I was kind of annoyed, but it wasn't really *my* stapler, and the supply closet had some replacements (black, not Swingline, but really, it's a stapler I use a dozen times a year, so who cares). Eight years later I was joking with a co-worker about Office Space and he mentions that he used to have a red Swingline, which he'd