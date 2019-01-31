Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


New Security Flaw Impacts 5G, 4G, and 3G Telephony Protocols (zdnet.com) 18

Posted by msmash from the security-woes dept.
A new vulnerability has been discovered in the upcoming 5G cellular mobile communications protocol. Researchers have described this new flaw as more severe than any of the previous vulnerabilities that affected the 3G and 4G standards. From a report: Further, besides 5G, this new vulnerability also impacts the older 3G and 4G protocols, providing surveillance tech vendors with a new flaw they can abuse to create next-gen IMSI-catchers that work across all modern telephony protocols. This new vulnerability has been detailed in a research paper named "New Privacy Threat on 3G, 4G, and Upcoming5G AKA Protocols," published last year.

According to researchers, the vulnerability impacts AKA, which stands for Authentication and Key Agreement, a protocol that provides authentication between a user's phone and the cellular networks. The AKA protocol works by negotiating and establishing keys for encrypting the communications between a phone and the cellular network.

  • No problem (Score:3)

    by 110010001000 ( 697113 ) on Thursday January 31, 2019 @02:31PM (#58051620) Homepage Journal
    I only use the AMPS network. I knew this "3G" stuff looked bad.

  • Encryption you have no interaction with and no control over is not secure.

    Carry on.

