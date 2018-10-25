Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Cathay Pacific Data Breach Hits 9.4 Million People (zdnet.com) 19

An anonymous reader quotes a report from ZDNet: Hong Kong-based airline Cathay Pacific informed the Hong Kong stock exchange of a data breach late on Wednesday night that could affect 9.4 million people. In a notice, the airline said it would reach out to members of its Marco Polo Club, Asia Miles, and registered users. Otherwise, people who are worried about whether they have been hit should fill in an enquiry form. Cathay said that passenger details including name, nationality, date of birth, phone number, email address, passport number, identity card number, frequent flyer membership number, customer service remarks, and historical travel information could have been accessed. In its statement [PDF] to the exchange, Cathay said 860,000 passport numbers and approximately 245,000 Hong Kong identity card numbers were accessed. A small number of credit card numbers, 403 in total, were accessed, as well as 27 cards with no CVV. Don't worry, the airline is "offering ID monitoring services" and "free credit monitoring services" to those impacted...

