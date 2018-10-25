Cathay Pacific Data Breach Hits 9.4 Million People (zdnet.com) 19
An anonymous reader quotes a report from ZDNet: Hong Kong-based airline Cathay Pacific informed the Hong Kong stock exchange of a data breach late on Wednesday night that could affect 9.4 million people. In a notice, the airline said it would reach out to members of its Marco Polo Club, Asia Miles, and registered users. Otherwise, people who are worried about whether they have been hit should fill in an enquiry form. Cathay said that passenger details including name, nationality, date of birth, phone number, email address, passport number, identity card number, frequent flyer membership number, customer service remarks, and historical travel information could have been accessed. In its statement [PDF] to the exchange, Cathay said 860,000 passport numbers and approximately 245,000 Hong Kong identity card numbers were accessed. A small number of credit card numbers, 403 in total, were accessed, as well as 27 cards with no CVV. Don't worry, the airline is "offering ID monitoring services" and "free credit monitoring services" to those impacted...
Their enquiry form is useless (Score:2)
If you're not a member of one of their clubs, all you can enter is your name and the email address they have on file for you. Too bad if you don't have access to that email any more...
Second Chance (Score:5, Insightful)
Just in case you weren't caught out in the first data breach, you now have the opportunity of providing personal data through the enquiry form for a subsequent breach.
Let's play! (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The only way to win is not to play.
Re: (Score:2)
The only way to win is not to play.
Polo?
Re: Let's play! (Score:2)
Polio
Re: (Score:2)
Polio
weak.....
There is a terrible pun in my reply, and I am going to hell for it
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Pollo
Arroz con?
Serious, but not terrible (Score:3)
The main thing is passport number and identity card number. Both can be canceled easy where I am. Yes, it would cost a bit of time and money, but nothing to worry about.
In Belgium you can call 00800 2123 2123 [checkdoc.be] for free inside Belgium or +32 2 518 2123 if the 0800 number does not work.
That way the abuse is prevented.
Companies that use Belgian ID cards will use https://www.checkdoc.be/CheckD... [checkdoc.be] to verify if an ID is valid. If the card is not valid, then the transaction (like opening a bank account, renting a house) will be prevented.
Belfian ID cards have a chip with information that you can read when you buy a cheap card reader. Reader software is open source : https://eid.belgium.be/en [belgium.be] You can compile it yourself. Debian, Ubuntu, Mint, Fedora, RedHat, CentOS en openSUSE have downloadable packages or it is available in the repos.
Knowing what to do if yourt identification papers are compromised is a good-to-know thing. And not just the cancel part. What do you need to do afterwards?
Wooo (Score:3)
Time for another round of identity theft!