Teen Allegedly Broke Into a Couple's Home To Ask For Their WiFi Password, Police Say

A 17-year-old has been accused of breaking into a couple's home in Northern California and asking for their WiFi password, hours after he had asked nearby neighbors for theirs, authorities said. From a report: Police in Palo Alto said the teen, whose name has not been released, went to a home in Silicon Valley late Saturday and asked to use the residents' WiFi network "because he was out of data," before stealing their bicycle. Then just after midnight Sunday, police said, he broke into a nearby home, woke up a sleeping couple and asked them for their password. The male resident "pushed him down the hallway and out the front door of the house before calling police," police said in a statement. Palo Alto Police Sgt. Dan Pojanamat told The Washington Post on Friday that it's unclear whether the juvenile suspect was really seeking WiFi access or whether it was simply an excuse, saying that "the real issue is the fact that he entered a house that was occupied."

Teen Allegedly Broke Into a Couple's Home To Ask For Their WiFi Password, Police Say

  • Sounds like a good way... (Score:4, Insightful)

    by cayenne8 ( 626475 ) on Friday July 27, 2018 @03:32PM (#57020496) Homepage Journal
    ....to get shot.

    Oh, right...this is CA, where you can't really own a gun much anymore.

    Well, most anywhere else in the US, breaking in and waking the folks up is just asking for a bad case of lead poisoning.

    How fucking stupid are people getting these days?

    • IN TX you can shoot.

      Maybe even have an SSID with Have_gun_will_USE

    • Re:Sounds like a good way... (Score:5, Insightful)

      by PopeRatzo ( 965947 ) on Friday July 27, 2018 @03:46PM (#57020564) Journal

      ....to get shot.
      Oh, right...this is CA, where you can't really own a gun much anymore.

      Well, most anywhere else in the US, breaking in and waking the folks up is just asking for a bad case of lead poisoning.

      So you're saying that it would have been a better outcome if this teenager had been killed for this non-violent offense?

      Oh, and by the way, someone should tell Californians that they "can't really own a gun anymore", because we are the state with the second-most gun owners in the entire country.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by krray ( 605395 )

        > So you're saying that it would have been a better outcome if this teenager had been killed for this non-violent offense?

        Entering my bedroom (or hell, my house) without consent is a violent offense. At least it would end violently...

        So yes, he should have been killed. DAMN LUCKY to be alive IMHO.

      • Re:Sounds like a good way... (Score:5, Insightful)

        by SuperKendall ( 25149 ) on Friday July 27, 2018 @03:51PM (#57020592)

        So you're saying that it would have been a better outcome if this teenager had been killed for this non-violent offense?

        What is it with Slashdot and these science deniers who do not believe in evolution?

        Yes, stupid enough actions should get you killed. That's how evolution, and the world, works.

        P.S. How do you know it was a non-violent offense? Usually people inside of other people's homes late are night are not non-violent. You just don't know when the violence will start; this person happened to be shot before he could turn violent. Standing over someones bed as they sleep is already an inherently threatening action to start with.

        • Re: (Score:1, Funny)

          by PopeRatzo ( 965947 )

          Yes, stupid enough actions should get you killed. That's how evolution, and the world, works.

          In that case, Trump voters are in for a very bad day.

          • Selecting a president was not an action of the people (who voted for Clinton) but still a national effort. And the nation has been having a long series of very bad days since.

            Three guesses how much of the farm bailout will go to farmers...

        • being light on common sense doesn't necessarily mean you're not good for something else. There's no shortage of math experts who are also autistic you know. We shouldn't be so quick to kill something just because it's not immediately useful. We sent mother-f'ing physicists to die in the trenches of WWI before we figured out they could make bombs and rockets.

          The stupid ones aren't the occasional dumb kid who does something for who knows what reason, but the folks who's response to any wrong doing is to c

        • Yes, stupid enough actions should get you killed. That's how evolution, and the world, works.

          Yet you're still alive after that comment. Clearly the world doesn't work how you think it works...

      • Re:Sounds like a good way... (Score:4, Insightful)

        by MBGMorden ( 803437 ) on Friday July 27, 2018 @04:02PM (#57020660)

        Oh, and by the way, someone should tell Californians that they "can't really own a gun anymore", because we are the state with the second-most gun owners in the entire country.

        Well, in all fairness you're one out of fifty states but contain over 12% of the country's population. With that chunk of the population size even with a lower RATE of firearms ownership you still can end up with a pretty high total number.

        As to the situation - in hindsight, it's better that the teen is not dead. As dumb as his trespass was he didn't deserve to die for it. That being said, I certainly wouldn't have faulted the home owners if he HAD been shot. If you enter a residence the people there have no idea why you're there (and I'm pretty sure "asking for a WIFI password" is pretty far down on their list of guesses). They can respond as needed to protect themselves.

        • Well, in all fairness you're one out of fifty states but contain over 12% of the country's population.

          Yeah, it's pretty nice here. Lots of people want to come. It's why there are more songs about people who really want to go to California than any other state. People dreaming about California, people wanting to go "way out west" to find their fortune, people who just want to come for the girls.

          But still, you can't say that in a state with almost 400,000 gun owners that you can't really own a gun any mor

          • I can tell you that my rights here don't differ significantly than they did when I lived in Texas

            This is not remotely true. Perhaps the portion of your rights that you choose to exercise don't differ significantly, but the scope of the rights that you have differ tremendously. From the types of guns you can own, to the process of obtaining them, to where you can have them, to the conditions under which you're allowed to use them, there are tremendous differences between California and Texas.

            • From the types of guns you can own, to the process of obtaining them, to where you can have them, to the conditions under which you're allowed to use them, there are tremendous differences between California and Texas.

              That's just not true. The differences are very minor. I'm acquainted with a range right here in my super-liberal, left-leaning town and people come in there with all the same kinds of shooting irons that I saw in Texas. Maybe you won't find drive-thru 24-hour Liquor & Guns stores here

              • Texas doesn't only have open carry, but they also have no magazine limits and you can feasibly get a concealed carry permit without being Diane Feinstein. There have been occasions where I wanted to carry concealed, but couldn't legally do so. I was going into sketchy places where I knew lots of other people had guns, and I was carrying cash. And no, the cash was not for the purpose of commission of a crime.

                The purpose of the second amendment was to keep military arms in the hands of the people, and to perm

        • Apologies for posting this as code, but it's the only way I could find to get lists past slashdot's lameness filter.

          This got me curious. So I looked online for the gun ownership rate per state (what percentage of a state's households own a gun).

          http://demographicdata.org/facts-and-figures/gun-ownership-statistics/

          That was interesting, but then I was curious how that correlated with gun homicide rate. That proved to be a little harder since for some reason all the news sources include suicides in

      • Breaking into an occupied dwelling under cover of darkness generally IS considered a violent offense.

        • Breaking into an occupied dwelling under cover of darkness generally IS considered a violent offense.

          But not a capital offense.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by PPH ( 736903 )

            But not a capital offense.

            That concept only applies to punishment by the state after the fact.

      • I don't know about colloquially, but breaking to an occupied house has historically been considered a crime of violence, since it inherently carries with it the very real potential for a confrontation between the criminal and the occupants. Contrast with breaking into an unoccupied home, which is just a property crime.

        Also, no one believes it would be better if the guy was shot. Any time a gun is used in anger is already very not good, the idea is to do so only when you are absolutely convinced that it's th

        • >"Also, no one believes it would be better if the guy was shot."

          Of course, in hindsight.

          >" Any time a gun is used in anger is already very not good,"

          Had he been shot, it most likely would not have been in "anger", it would have been in terror and self defense... and depending on the conditions and such, 100% justified. The teenager was extremely lucky.

          >"the idea is to do so only when you are absolutely convinced that it's the best of a bunch of not-good options."

          Agreed, but at the same time, when

      • So you're saying that it would have been a better outcome if this teenager had been killed for this non-violent offense?

        A home invader?

        Can't say I'd shed too many tears over it.

        • A home invader?

          Can't say I'd shed too many tears over it.

          I have to say something here: It appears that more guns have not made people feel safer. Despite declining crime, it seems like gun owners are among the most frightened people on the planet. They're preparing to defend themselves from invasion and attack and dangers that just don't exist.

          Remember, only a small fraction of Americans own guns. Those who don't seem to make it through the day without wetting themselves over MS-13 breaking down their d

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by PPH ( 736903 )

            Remember, only a small fraction of Americans own guns.

            About 40%.

            • About 40%.

              That "40%" was one poll that asked if they lived in a family that owned guns. Not even a household, but a family.

              The actual number of Americans that own guns is more likely under 10%.

    • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

      by werepants ( 1912634 )

      ....to get shot.

      Oh, right...this is CA, where you can't really own a gun much anymore.

      You say that as though it would be better if this kid (who is admittedly an idiot) had died. Not every crime is worthy of the death penalty. This kid deserves consequences for his actions, but it would've been an injustice if he got his head blown off for this.

      • Re:Sounds like a good way... (Score:5, Insightful)

        by Calydor ( 739835 ) on Friday July 27, 2018 @03:57PM (#57020636)

        Don't forget the psychological trauma on the guy that shot him; killing another person, especially when you find out later that he was unarmed and no actual threat, is NOT something you just shrug off because the law says it was okay to do so.

      • You say that as though it would be better if this kid (who is admittedly an idiot) had died. Not every crime is worthy of the death penalty. This kid deserves consequences for his actions, but it would've been an injustice if he got his head blown off for this.

        When there is a breaking/home invasion, especially in the middle of the night, I'm going to assume the worst and shoot.....I'm not going to rationally turn on the lights and try to have a discussion with a criminal who has just broken into my home to

        • I'm not going to rationally turn on the lights and try to have a discussion with a criminal who has just broken into my home to ascertain what their intentions are.

          Just because it's legal doesn't make it right. In addition to the fact that this is morally indefensible behavior (they entered my home without permission, therefore murder them!?), this kind of impulsive response has often led to someone mistakenly shooting a friend, family member, or police officer. You should ALWAYS be certain of your target before firing, or even bringing a weapon to bear.

          Citations:
          https://www.thetrace.org/2018/... [thetrace.org]
          http://www.orlandosentinel.com... [orlandosentinel.com]
          https://www.vibe.com/2017/04/d... [vibe.com]

          • "they entered my home without permission"

            "they were looming over my and my wife's sleeping bodies in the dark without our knowing they were there"

            Wonder why you didn't frame it that way?
      • Well, they may well have had a gun in the house for all we know, but the cops certainly had guns, and they didn't shoot the kid -- so while he's a minor therefore they're not releasing his name or other details, we do know one thing for sure: he wasn't black, otherwise he'd be dead now.

        • Well, they may well have had a gun in the house for all we know, but the cops certainly had guns, and they didn't shoot the kid -- so while he's a minor therefore they're not releasing his name or other details, we do know one thing for sure: he wasn't black, otherwise he'd be dead now.

          Interesting. We know that, do we?

          So the black incarceration rate is so high because all black suspects have been shot by police? I didn't know we incarcerated corpses.

      • This kid deserves consequences for his actions, but it would've been an injustice if he got his head blown off for this.

        It would be unfortunate, but not at all an injustice.

    • what he should have said was "...i'm from the California department of security and upon random testing your password is weak..." - that would have been believed...

  • Amateur (Score:5, Insightful)

    by ArhcAngel ( 247594 ) on Friday July 27, 2018 @03:41PM (#57020544)
    Everyone knows the password is written on the router.

    • Re:Amateur (Score:4, Interesting)

      by Opportunist ( 166417 ) on Friday July 27, 2018 @03:59PM (#57020644)

      So I wasn't the only one wondering. If you already break into a home, why not search for the fucking router. 9 out of 10 times you break into a home where the router is from the ISP and the WiFi Password is noted right on it. And that odd time when you actually manage to break into a geek's home, well, try it next door.

    • I don't know man, back in the days criminals who are about to stab you would just ask to see if they can bum a smoke. Now it's like, "Ay man! ay! What's your WIFI password bro? You got a WIFI password on you?" I wonder if the "thief" was planning on something a lot more sinister like using the old couple's IP for his own evil purposes and when eventually investigated misdirect the authorities. Then again, talking to the people while riding the bike you stole from them, the kid doesn't sound too bright.

  • The real problem? (Score:3)

    by anegg ( 1390659 ) on Friday July 27, 2018 @04:22PM (#57020784)

    The police said the real problem was breaking into an *occupied* house (emphasis mine). Isn't the real problem the fact that the individual broke into a house that wasn't his? The fact that the house was or was not occupied shouldn't be a mitigating circumstance.

    His excuse "looking for a WiFi password" isn't a good reason to enter a home that didn't belong to him (trying to find a phone to call 911 for someone dying would be a good excuse in my opinion [if true]). Based on the other circumstances described in the article, I'm disinclined to believe that he was just looking for a WiFi password. Sounds more like a very troubled youth getting kicks acting out. Hopefully the police/justice system will give him the consequences he needs.

    All of the discussion about whether or not he could have/should have been shot is moot. He wasn't (fortunately). But the event is certainly a signal that action is required to head off a future problem.

  • No, Dan (Score:5, Interesting)

    by sexconker ( 1179573 ) on Friday July 27, 2018 @04:25PM (#57020808)

    The real issue is the fact that he entered a house that was occupied.

    -Sgt. Dan Pojanamat

    No, Dan. The issue is the fact that he broke into a house that wasn't his. The fact the it was occupied means you can't just ignore it this time.
    Fix your fucking city.

  • He didn't care about the WiFi (Score:5, Insightful)

    by bjdevil66 ( 583941 ) on Friday July 27, 2018 @04:27PM (#57020818)

    He had a canned excuse ready just in case he ran into a resident while trying to burglarize the home.

    From TFA:

    Police said surveillance video showed that he had moved the bicycle from their backyard to their front yard before asking for their password. When the residents told him to leave, police said, he rode away on it.

    Did he need to move the bike to the front yard before asking for a password? The cops likely know this, and it's only newsworthy because his prepared lie was so ridiculous.

    • He had a canned excuse ready just in case he ran into a resident while trying to burglarize the home.

      From TFA:

      Police said surveillance video showed that he had moved the bicycle from their backyard to their front yard before asking for their password. When the residents told him to leave, police said, he rode away on it.

      Did he need to move the bike to the front yard before asking for a password? The cops likely know this, and it's only newsworthy because his prepared lie was so ridiculous.

      Seems /. editors like msmash are in the very small percentage of humans that would actually fall for this excuse. The fact that he/she changed the headline to something totally false is telling.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by HiThere ( 15173 )

      Thanks for highlighting that point. I hadn't noticed that:
      Police said surveillance video showed that he had moved the bicycle from their backyard to their front yard before asking for their password.

      That adds a lot of premeditation to the event, and strongly narrows all the plausible potential ameliorating circumstances (like mental incompetence).

  • Fun Fact from TFA (Score:4, Funny)

    by fahrbot-bot ( 874524 ) on Friday July 27, 2018 @04:40PM (#57020898)
    From TFA:

    Fun fact: The city of Palo Alto offers free WiFi [cityofpaloalto.org] to residents and visitors.

  • Honestly, the part where he specifically woke the people up makes me think this is more a case of mental illness than burglary.

  • "the real issue is the fact that he entered a house that was occupied."

    Had it been unoccupied, of course, that would be totally fine.

    • Had it been unoccupied, of course, that would be totally fine.

      Well then he could have found the wireless router, looked at the presumably default password in the bottom, got online and carried on.

      • Had it been unoccupied, of course, that would be totally fine.

        Well then he could have found the wireless router, looked at the presumably default password in the bottom, got online and carried on.

        If that was indeed his objective, which nobody can know until it is too late. (Not that that would make home invasion ok, even if it was.)

        Since in reality he had moved their bicycle (which he later stole) from the back yard to the front, before he even "asked" for the wifi password, it sounds like that was a just a bizarre excuse that he had ready.

