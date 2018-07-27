Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


State Governments Warned of Malware-Laden CD Sent Via Snail Mail From China

Posted by msmash from the timely-reminder dept.
Security reporter Brian Krebs writes: Several U.S. state and local government agencies have reported receiving strange letters via snail mail that include malware-laden compact discs (CDs) apparently sent from China, KrebsOnSecurity has learned. This particular ruse, while crude and simplistic, preys on the curiosity of recipients who may be enticed into popping the CD into a computer. According to a non-public alert shared with state and local government agencies by the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC), the scam arrives in a Chinese postmarked envelope and includes a "confusingly worded typed letter with occasional Chinese characters."

State Governments Warned of Malware-Laden CD Sent Via Snail Mail From China

