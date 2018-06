The 'World's Worst' Smart Padlock Is Even Worse Than Previously Thought

Last week, cybersecurity company PenTest Partners managed to unlock TappLock's smart padlock within two seconds . They "found that the actual code and digital authentication methods for the lock were basically nonexistent," reports The Verge. "All someone would need to unlock the lock is its Bluetooth Low Energy MAC address, which the lock itself broadcasts." The company also managed to snap the lock with a pair of 12-inch bolt cutters.Today, Naked Security reports that it gets much worse: "Tapplock's cloud-based administration tools were as vulnerable as the lock , as Greek security researcher Vangelis Stykas found out very rapidly." From the report: