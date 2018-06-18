Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


The 'World's Worst' Smart Padlock Is Even Worse Than Previously Thought (sophos.com) 37

Posted by BeauHD from the bad-at-its-job dept.
Last week, cybersecurity company PenTest Partners managed to unlock TappLock's smart padlock within two seconds. They "found that the actual code and digital authentication methods for the lock were basically nonexistent," reports The Verge. "All someone would need to unlock the lock is its Bluetooth Low Energy MAC address, which the lock itself broadcasts." The company also managed to snap the lock with a pair of 12-inch bolt cutters.

Today, Naked Security reports that it gets much worse: "Tapplock's cloud-based administration tools were as vulnerable as the lock, as Greek security researcher Vangelis Stykas found out very rapidly." From the report: Stykas found that once you'd logged into one Tapplock account, you were effectively authenticated to access anyone else's Tapplock account, as long as you knew their account ID. You could easily sniff out account IDs because Tapplock was too lazy to use HTTPS (secure web connections) for connections back to home base -- but you didn't really need to bother, because account IDs were apparently just incremental IDs anyway, like house numbers on most streets. As a result, Stykas could not only add himself as an authorized user to anyone else's lock, but also read out personal information from that person's account, including the last location (if known) where the Tapplock was opened.

Incredibly, Tapplock's back-end system would not only let him open other people's locks using the official app, but also tell him where to find the locks he could now open! Of course, this gave him an unlocking speed advantage over Pen Test Partners -- by using the official app Stykas needed just 0.8 seconds to open a lock, instead of the sluggish two seconds needed by the lock-cracking app.

  • wow - sign me up!

  • It's almost like hiring people straight out of college for pennies (or getting free interns) for your startup is a bad idea.

  • Just make it a social networking program. You log in, everybody sees your data. They're already half way to being FaceBook. Social is where it's at. Nobody wants real security. They want companionship. This company could be perfectly positioned to combine a new kind of security with a new kind of social network. They could call it Social Security.

  • This is a very predictable result of crowdfunding. No need to demonstrate competence or experience in a market since your funders are even more ignorant.

    Working to get venture capital serves are real purpose, now we see the result when that is bypassed.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by hwihyw ( 4763935 )

      Can you post a link to a VC that specializes in lock startups, maybe has some locksmiths and infosec guys on the board. And after you get VC funding, the VC firm audits your hardware/software right? And then has a 3rd party do another audit, right? All paid out-of-pocket by the VC, right?

    • This is a very predictable result of crowdfunding. No need to demonstrate competence or experience in a market since your funders are even more ignorant.

      For what it's worth: one may regard that as a *feature* of crowdfunding. To tread new ground where no established company would have gone because established company 'knows' it wouldn't work (note the quotation marks). Or for whatever reason chose not to go there.

      Sure that will produce lemons at times. Letting backers' money go to waste. But it can also produce surprises. Products that nobody thought possible. Or things that were possible, but deemed impractical or having no chance in the market.

      Nobody

  • Go search "Lockpicking lawyer" on Youtube. That guy shows how useless locks are, mechanical or digital.

    • Go search "Lockpicking lawyer" on Youtube. That guy shows how useless locks are, mechanical or digital.

      Well, yes, but there are degrees of lawyer. Someone with the right resources can break probably most locks, but your usual criminal will go for the easiest option, which you just don't make be you. You don't have to run faster than the bear, you have to run faster than the man next to you also running away from the bear.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by jwhyche ( 6192 )

      Most commercial locks are only good for keeping honest people out. If someone really wants to get into a place and has the know how, a lock is nothing more than a slight inconvenience.

      Still I sleep better with a nice dead bolt and a chair against the door.

  • Come on give 'em a break, this company is still learning. Their next product will be SO much more secure!

  • What is the company's association with Microsoft? With this type of security, there just has to be.

  • If there were ever a product that was defective and incapable of working in its intended capacity, this is it.

    How rubbish is a justice system if it can't slap the everloving crap out of this company?

  • When you live in a bubble, you think all your ideas are great. All the echoes tell you so.

