Security Government United States

US Government Finds New Malware From North Korea (engadget.com) 13

Posted by BeauHD from the new-kid-on-the-block dept.
Days after the historic North Korea-United States summit, the Department of Homeland Security issued a report on Thursday warning of a new variant of North Korean malware to look out for. Called Typeframe, the malware is able to download and install additional malware, proxies and trojans; modify firewalls; and connect to servers for additional instructions. Engadget reports: Since last May, the DHS has issued a slew of alerts and reports about North Korea's malicious cyber activity. The department also pointed out that North Korea has been hacking countries around the world since 2009. And of course, don't forget that the U.S. also labeled that country as the source of Wannacry cyberattack, which notably held data from the UK's National Health Service hostage, and wreaked havoc across Russia and Ukraine. CNN was first to report the news.

US Government Finds New Malware From North Korea

  • The Source (Score:4, Insightful)

    by phantomfive ( 622387 ) on Sunday June 17, 2018 @11:24AM (#56798824) Journal
    I want to point out that WannaCry was built on an exploit from the NSA (The ShadowBrokers leak). If the NSA had spent half as much time defending the internet as they do attacking it, then WannaCry never would have happened. Furthermore if admins had been up on their patches, they wouldn't have been hit by the attack. Finally, if admins had been doing proper backups, they wouldn't have needed to pay to get it unlocked.

    So there are multiple layers of fuckup in WannaCry.

    • hilarious how the populace turns a blind eye to the government that sponsors the most terrorism, the most malware, the most regional destabilizing, the one that gives support to the world's cruelest dictators.....yes, that's the USA.

  • With every peace talk any american politician starts, immediately the detractors come out and demonize the other party. This time it was Trump who did the talking, so obviously CNN makes the Brutus, trying to kill the talks and provide a way for more war. Last time with Iran and Cuba by Obama, it was of course Fox.

    Fuck off, both of you CNN and Fox combined, may you rot in hell where all you war criminals belong.

    • I don't know what CNN you watch, but the one that I watch has only talked about Anthony Bourdain lately. I think Trump probably had him killed because he knew that would get the spotlight away from him for a while.

  • So? (Score:1)

    by mark-t ( 151149 )

    Saying that the malware is from NK does not mean that NK's government had anything to do with it.

    I'm sure that there have been more than a few instances of malware that started their life in the USA as well.

  • Linux? iOS? Android? Solaris? BSD? give us a clue...
  • Convenient timing by any means.

