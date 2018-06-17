US Government Finds New Malware From North Korea (engadget.com) 15
Days after the historic North Korea-United States summit, the Department of Homeland Security issued a report on Thursday warning of a new variant of North Korean malware to look out for. Called Typeframe, the malware is able to download and install additional malware, proxies and trojans; modify firewalls; and connect to servers for additional instructions. Engadget reports: Since last May, the DHS has issued a slew of alerts and reports about North Korea's malicious cyber activity. The department also pointed out that North Korea has been hacking countries around the world since 2009. And of course, don't forget that the U.S. also labeled that country as the source of Wannacry cyberattack, which notably held data from the UK's National Health Service hostage, and wreaked havoc across Russia and Ukraine. CNN was first to report the news.
So there are multiple layers of fuckup in WannaCry.
hilarious how the populace turns a blind eye to the government that sponsors the most terrorism, the most malware, the most regional destabilizing, the one that gives support to the world's cruelest dictators.....yes, that's the USA.
With every peace talk any american politician starts, immediately the detractors come out and demonize the other party. This time it was Trump who did the talking, so obviously CNN makes the Brutus, trying to kill the talks and provide a way for more war. Last time with Iran and Cuba by Obama, it was of course Fox.
Fuck off, both of you CNN and Fox combined, may you rot in hell where all you war criminals belong.
Saying that the malware is from NK does not mean that NK's government had anything to do with it.
I'm sure that there have been more than a few instances of malware that started their life in the USA as well.
