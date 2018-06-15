Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
×
China Security

Chinese Cyber-Espionage Group Hacked Government Data Center (bleepingcomputer.com) 20

Posted by msmash from the tussle-continues dept.
Catalin Cimpanu, writing for BleepingComputer: A Chinese-linked cyber-espionage unit has hacked a data center belonging to a Central Asian country and has embedded malicious code on government sites. The hack of the data center happened sometime in mid-November 2017, according to a report published by Kaspersky Lab earlier this week. Experts assigned the codename of LuckyMouse to the group behind this hack, but they later realized the attackers were an older Chinese threat actor known under various names in the reports of other cyber-security firms, such as Emissary Panda, APT27, Threat Group 3390, Bronze Union, ZipToken, and Iron Tiger.

Chinese Cyber-Espionage Group Hacked Government Data Center More | Reply

Chinese Cyber-Espionage Group Hacked Government Data Center

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

The only difference between a car salesman and a computer salesman is that the car salesman knows he's lying.

Close