Most Organizations Are Not Fully Embracing DevOps (betanews.com) 17
An anonymous reader shares a report: Although many businesses have begun moving to DevOps-style processes, eight out of 10 respondents to a new survey say they still have separate teams for managing infrastructure/operations and development. The study by managed cloud specialist 2nd Watch of more than 1,000 IT professionals indicates that a majority of companies have yet to fully commit to the DevOps process. 78 percent of respondents say that separate teams are still managing infrastructure/operations and application development. Some organizations surveyed are using infrastructure-as-code tools, automation or even CI/CD pipelines, but those techniques alone do not define DevOps.
And this is a "problem" because ... (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Well, not the developer per se, but the DevOps guy should have a process to promote it automagically from development to qa to production.
If they do their job right, it shouldn't take more effort than pressing the "promote" button in their build and deploy tool of choice. For course, it never actually WORKS that way, but that's how the vendors tell me it should work.
Re: (Score:1)
So... (Score:2)
Why do they HAVE to commit to DevOps methodology?
Re: (Score:2)
Agreed. Some parts of DevOps work well for many companies, not every line-item is a sure-fit everywhere.
Re: (Score:1)
DevOps - essentially the practice of forcing your coders to also be sysadmins - works well for a situation where you have a staff of people where everyone can do a little of both but nobody can do either job completely competently.
Good. (Score:2, Informative)
I've literally never seen DevOps implemented in a way that's actually beneficial.
It's consistently just a way for bad management to cut budgets by getting devs to do ops work badly, or ops to do dev work badly.
Even where that's not the case, it usually just ends up being a way for ops to fob their work off onto dev whilst not giving them the tools to actually do it like giving them the admin access they need to install/configure something wasting everyone's time.
I've even seen agile work and be beneficial m
I'm the architect on our DevOps team... (Score:2)
and this story is correct in that we haven't completely embraced DevOps. Our dev and DevOps teams use Agile so there's a ridiculous two week minimum delay for any fix since you have to add the JIRA issue to a new sprint before you can fix it. Agile doesn't work well with things that must be fixed for customers. Even worse is since most of our developers are on four scrum teams, they have four stand-ups per day where they need to talk about what they've accomplished and what they commit to doing before th