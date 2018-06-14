Most Organizations Are Not Fully Embracing DevOps (betanews.com) 83
An anonymous reader shares a report: Although many businesses have begun moving to DevOps-style processes, eight out of 10 respondents to a new survey say they still have separate teams for managing infrastructure/operations and development. The study by managed cloud specialist 2nd Watch of more than 1,000 IT professionals indicates that a majority of companies have yet to fully commit to the DevOps process. 78 percent of respondents say that separate teams are still managing infrastructure/operations and application development. Some organizations surveyed are using infrastructure-as-code tools, automation or even CI/CD pipelines, but those techniques alone do not define DevOps.
And this is a "problem" because ... (Score:4, Insightful)
Well, not the developer per se, but the DevOps guy should have a process to promote it automagically from development to qa to production.
If they do their job right, it shouldn't take more effort than pressing the "promote" button in their build and deploy tool of choice. For course, it never actually WORKS that way, but that's how the vendors tell me it should work.
For course, it never actually WORKS that way
Of course it works that way.
but that's how the vendors tell me it should work
Which vendor? Since when do you need a vendor? Typical deploy chains are all open source.
Re:And this is a "problem" because ... (Score:5, Insightful)
I'm not really sure what the summary/article is on about. It says:
But DevOps processes doesn't preclude dev and ops being separate teams, it just means that they should work together and use the countless bits of DevOps tooling out there to help support things like CI. It just about smoothing the path from dev to ops and automating it as much as possible.
If the suggestion is that to to DevOps "properly" which seems to be the implication of the summary then it does indeed suggest that what they're saying is that there should be crossover between developers and ops.
I work for a well regulated financial services organisation and that frankly just wouldn't fly. It's all fun and games if you're running shit that doesn't matter but for us, good luck explaining to the FCA that the reason you leaked a whole bunch of sensitive personal financial data was because Bob the dev configured the hardware firewall himself via Octopus incorrectly, or Jim the ops guy just did a small update that involved temporarily storing an admin password in a plaintext string internally in some application which got subsequently output in a memory dump on error on the public internet.
There are ample good reasons why DevOps does not and should not inherently mean merging the two departments, and frankly those suggesting otherwise should get the fuck out the industry in case someone accidentally employs them to work on something that matter and we end up with yet another complete fuckup of a software project.
It's sufficient to simply build bridges between and increase efficiency of the work dev and ops do together. Anything more than that is frankly nothing more than utter retardation. Let professionals do what they're professionals at - you wouldn't get the fucking cleaner to do their own payroll, so why the fuck would you get ops to do their own dev or vice versa?
... a developer should be modifying production code?
Who do you think develops production code?
So... (Score:2)
Why do they HAVE to commit to DevOps methodology?
Agreed. Some parts of DevOps work well for many companies, not every line-item is a sure-fit everywhere.
DevOps - essentially the practice of forcing your coders to also be sysadmins - works well for a situation where you have a staff of people where everyone can do a little of both but nobody can do either job completely competently.
Because it is the stupid "hype de jour". DevOps does not work and cannot work, except when you have the rare situation where you actually have people that are good at both aspects and you manage to prevent them from being terminally boring by it, i.e. basically never.
I worked often together with DevOps and also worked as DevOp myself.
If competent people work, it works.
Incompetent people can cause havoc in any situation.
(And yes, it is superbly boring if you need another CI server and the "server guys" can not provide one
... hence, you set up your won, and suddenly you are a DevOp, oops. It is so easy. Where the hate for new adequate approaches come from is beyond me. Perhaps you don't like the term ... then coin your own one)
Good. (Score:5, Informative)
I've literally never seen DevOps implemented in a way that's actually beneficial.
It's consistently just a way for bad management to cut budgets by getting devs to do ops work badly, or ops to do dev work badly.
Even where that's not the case, it usually just ends up being a way for ops to fob their work off onto dev whilst not giving them the tools to actually do it like giving them the admin access they need to install/configure something wasting everyone's time.
I've even seen agile work and be beneficial more times than I've ever seen devops to be a beneficial thing. Like agile, it's just another fucking cult of nonsense most of the time.
Devs and Ops already have way too much to learn, that's why they're specialists in their fields. If you get devs having to learn how to manage networks and servers it just means that's a whole bunch less framework they're able to learn away from being able to do full stack. Similarly ops have way too much to learn in terms of software and hardware configuration to be able to learn to program properly. If both fields were simple jobs with fuck all to learn then maybe there'd be benefit to it, but forcing each other to learn more than they already have to in their respective fields is a guaranteed path to failure.
I've seen it work at large scale in exactly one place.
In order for dev/ops to work well, a lot of things have to be done correctly. Most of it is culture and design of the organizations and communications channels; social engineering in terms of how the groups are set up and their incentives. Failure to do this is generally why dev/ops fails or doesn't perform.
> I've even seen agile work and be beneficial more times than I've ever seen devops...
Uh what? Agile doesn't allow you to fix security problems that take more than one sprint to fix. QA, and demonstrate to product owners. I've opened a lot of bugs for SQL injection and CSRF, but since we couldn't fix them within one sprint, Agile requires us to leave those security problems not fixed.
It's consistently just a way for bad management to cut budgets by getting devs to do ops work badly, or ops to do dev work badly.
DevOps is not Ops, it is administration and configuration.
A guy who i snot able to administer a linux box, set up a CI system on it AND can not develop, I never would hire.
Of course you have to know both (and many other things) to be a competent "software engineer". The question is, what will be your main work, but if you call to "support" because you have a problem with swap spac
I'm the architect on our DevOps team... (Score:5, Interesting)
and this story is correct in that we haven't completely embraced DevOps. Our dev and DevOps teams use Agile so there's a ridiculous two week minimum delay for any fix since you have to add the JIRA issue to a new sprint before you can fix it. Agile doesn't work well with things that must be fixed for customers. Even worse is since most of our developers are on four scrum teams, they have four stand-ups per day where they need to talk about what they've accomplished and what they commit to doing before the next stand-up. Actually getting work done has suffered since you need to do something superficial each day for four times each day.
Four times a day!? That's obscene.
The industry doesn't consider that bad. Agile requires at least one stand-up per day per team you're on.
Agile requires at least one stand-up per day per team you're on.
No it does not.
There are dozens if not hundreds of agile methods, that have no daily stand up.
And if you can not cope with a 10 minutes daily stand up, you are probably an antisocial asshole with whom no one really likes to work anyway.
Why do you say four times a day is obscene? If you're on four scrum teams then that is what Agile requires. Even worse are the multiple Agile ceremonies that they require you to attend per team per sprint that take many hours each.
DevOps are not on a scrum team and are not bound to sprints.
They handle tickets as they come.
You probably do Scrum wrong, Agile wrong, and have no clue what a DevOps does.
Not 'You' but your organization.
So what? (Score:2)
The OP and article imply that this IS a problem.
It's not.
But your company isn’t hip and cool (aka you probably have professionals instead of boneheaded amateurs running the show).
Because they need to do agile devops (Score:2)
The only reason why it's not working is because you. It's your fault.
Fortunately, we can hire consultants to help you.
Right. (Score:3)
Ok - so here's the thing. Developers should have a firm understanding of OS maintenance, firewalls, networking, security, and all that good stuff. Operators should know how to code. I wouldn't personally hire a developer whose workstation was a disaster area, and I wouldn't hire an prod-level operator who didn't know, at least in passing, a few languages.
But this whole "devops" thing is kind of a joke when you get to the enterprise level. The goals of developers and operators are simply different, and the stakes are way too high to encourage those who write the code to also run the code.
On the other hand, if you're a small team / company slapping together a simple web site, multitasking may simply be a necessity.
"Ok - so here's the thing. Developers should have a firm understanding of OS maintenance, firewalls, networking, security, and all that good stuff. Operators should know how to code. I wouldn't personally hire a developer whose workstation was a disaster area, and I wouldn't hire an prod-level operator who didn't know, at least in passing, a few languages."
Well said.
"But this whole "devops" thing is kind of a joke when you get to the enterprise level. The goals of developers and operators are simply differe
What kills me... (Score:2)
Is the ones who decree a switch to an agile development process, but still want waterfall style year+ schedules.
In that case, you make the issue a feature instead of a story and then break it down into several one sprint stories.
You can always beak it down into something that can be fixed, tested, and demoed in one sprint:
1. Pick one part of the system that not behaving properly, even if changing that one part's behavior doesn't fully solve the bug.
2. Write test case for the part the fails due to the incorrect behavior
3. Develop a change for that one part's behavior so it now passes the test case.
4. Test that the part now passes the test case.
5. Demo to the product managers that the part used to fail the test case and now passes th
Is 6/14 June Fools Day? (Score:3)
Am I the only one to whom This whole thread seems somewhat like reading a transcript of the Mad Hatter's Tea Party?
Because people with both skills are more expensive (Score:2)
And "buy one, get one free" just doesn't work here.
Devops has its place but it is not the holy grail (Score:2)
Devops has it's place for in house development where produciton and infrastructure are linked. There it is an effective and efficient way to go from Dev to test and into production.
What does my head in is the number of vendors that we see that try to bring their devops mentaility in house for the applications that they provide. They expect that we have to mirror their development environment which is often an untested disaster over and over again.