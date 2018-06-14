Another Day, Another Intel CPU Security Hole: Lazy State (zdnet.com) 26
Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols, writing for ZDNet: The latest Intel revelation, Lazy FP state restore, can theoretically pull data from your programs, including encryption software, from your computer regardless of your operating system. Like its forebears, this is a speculative execution vulnerability. In an interview, Red Hat Computer Architect Jon Masters explained: "It affects Intel designs similar to variant 3-a of the previous stuff, but it's NOT Meltdown." Still, "it allows the floating point registers to be leaked from another process, but alas that means the same registers as used for crypto, etc." Lazy State does not affect AMD processors.
This vulnerability exists because modern CPUs include many registers (internal memory) that represent the state of each running application. Saving and restoring this state when switching from one application to another takes time. As a performance optimization, this may be done "lazily" (i.e., when needed) and that is where the problem hides. This vulnerability exploits "lazy state restore" by allowing an attacker to obtain information about the activity of other applications, including encryption operations. Further reading: Twitter thread by FreeBSD's security officer Colin Percival, BleepingComputer, and HotHardware.
This just keeps getting better and better. "Hey, I got a ideal! I'm going to switch to intel for this build." I thought to myself. I wasn't even smoking any good weed when I did that, or bad weed. Nope, my dumbassery was my own fault.
I thought AMD and ARM cpus were also susceptible to exploits. Is that wrong?
...For some operating systems, the fix is already in. Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 7 automatically defaults to (safe) "eager" floating point restore on all recent x86-64 microprocessors (approximately 2012 and later) implementing the "XSAVEOPT" extension. Therefore, most RHEL 7 users won't need to take any corrective action.
Other operating systems believed to be safe are any Linux version using the 2016's Linux 4.9 or newer kernel. The Linux kernel developers are patching older kernels. Most versions of Windows, including Server 2016 and Windows 10. are believed to be safe. If you're still using Windows Server 2008, however, you will need a patch. The latest editions of OpenBSD and DragonflyBSD are immune, and there's a fix available for FreeBSD.
For some types of chips and applications, perhaps having real security means not being able to do fancy optimizations that degrade security.
I wonder how well typical PC operating systems would work if they were re-compiled to not take advantage of optimizations and run on a completely-de-optimized architecture-compatible CPU with buses, memory, chipsets, etc. that were similarly "de-optimized" and had other things in them like less-tightly-packed circuits to prevent certain side-channel attacks (e.g. rowham
You mean ENIAC?
TFA includes a claim that the fix for this hole will actually improve performance. I don't see how that's possible - the problem is caused by a feature that improves performance, and the fix, as I understand it, is simply to not use that feature. Is there something I'm missing?