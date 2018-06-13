Britain's Dixons Carphone Discovers Data Breach Affecting 5.9 Million Payment Cards (betanews.com) 20
Mark Wilson shares a report from BetaNews: Another week, another cyberattack. This time around, it's the Dixons Carphone group which says it has fallen victim to not one but two major breaches. The bank card details of 5.9 million customers have been accessed by hackers in the first breach. In the second, the personal records of 1.2 million people have been exposed. Dixons Carphone says that it is investigating an attack on its card processing system at Currys PC World and Dixons Travel in which there was an attempt to compromise 5.9 million cards. The company stressed that the vast majority -- 5.8 million -- of these cards were protected by chip and PIN, and that the data accessed did not include PINS, CVVs or any other authentication data that could be used to make payments or identify the card owners. The report goes on to mention that 105,000 non-EU issued payment cards, which were not chip and PIN protected, were also affected. The company says it will be contacting those customers affected by the breaches.
Dixons is a pretty mediocre retailer and I would not be surprised is they had severely under-resourced security in place. Frankly, something like this should be enough to take them to bankruptcy.
It is time to change the responsibility from the victims to the people who allow fraudulent charges. If I don't authorize a charge, then it shouldn't be allowed.
Yes, this will make online transactions more difficult. There is a line between Security and usability that needs to involve more than reading a bunch of numbers off a card.
