Canada's 'Random' Immigration Lottery Uses Microsoft Excel, Which Isn't Actually Random (gizmodo.com) 85
An anonymous reader writes: Last year, Canada introduced a new lottery system used to extend permanent-resident status to the parents and grandparents of Canadian citizens. The process was designed to randomly select applicants in order to make the process fairer than the old first-come, first-served system. There's just one problem: the software used to run the lottery isn't actually random. The Globe and Mail reported the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) uses Microsoft Excel to run the immigration lottery to select 10,000 people for permanent resident status from a field of about 100,000 applications received each year. Experts warned that the random number generating function in Excel isn't actually random and may put some applicants at a disadvantage.
First, it's best to understand just how the lottery system works. An Access to Information request filed by The Globe and Mail shows that IRCC inputs the application number for every person entering the lottery into Excel, then assigns them a random number to each using a variation of the program's RAND command. They then sort the list from smallest to largest based on the random number assigned and take the first 10,000 applications with the lowest numbers. The system puts a lot of faith in Excel's random function, which it might not deserve. According to Universite de Montreal computer science professor Pierre L'Ecuyer, Excel is "very bad" at generating random numbers because it relies on an old generator that is out of date. He also warned that Excel doesn't pass statistical tests and is less random than it appears, which means some people in the lottery may actually have a lower chance of being selected than others.
So... (Score:2, Interesting)
Why not just accept all the immigrants who show up? That's what they tell the US to do, right?
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Who is the "they" you speak of? I can think offhand of anybody who says "accept all the immigrants who show up."
This is technically the libertarian position, true (libertarians consider borders to be government red tape restricting people's natural freedom to go wherever they want), but most libertarians are smart enough to mostly work on less hot-button issues, like freedom of guns and drugs, instead of freedom of borders.)
Re: (Score:3)
That's effectively the position of Democrats.
Is it? Can you quote a single Democrat saying this? Ever?
No, I didn't think so.
This is technically the libertarian position
Libertarianism also favors small government, freedom of association and private property rights, all of which are severely limited; those are necessary prerequisites for libertarian style open borders.
Yep. Libertarians are pretty good at avoiding mentioning their position on the hot-button issue of immigration. Guns and drugs, that's what they want to talk about.
Re: (Score:1)
"Think of it as evolution in action," that's their catch-phrase.
--say, we may need those immigrants after all!
Re: (Score:3)
These days the main libertarian issue is to get rid of Obamacare and let people simply die when they get sick.
"Think of it as evolution in action," that's their catch-phrase.
--say, we may need those immigrants after all!
It worse than that "I am okay, so nobody needs it", until things are not so rosey and then it is "what happened to the free market that was meant down health care prices?"
Re: (Score:1)
Nah, most libertarians want the wall built. Their theory is "I've got mine, you keep out."
They love Trump, because their belief is that it's more important to poke a stick in the eye of liberals than it is to actually enact the policies they like to pretend that they want.
Obama, the-deporter in-chief (Score:1)
That's effectively the position of Democrats.
Didn't seem to be Obama's position; he still holds the record for most immigrants deported in any presidental administration, 2.7 million: http://immigrationimpact.com/2017/01/04/deportation-numbers-2016/ [immigrationimpact.com]
(although Donald may be working on breaking that record)
Re: (Score:2)
There is explicit, and there is implicit. There is a whole slew of people who think that if you can sneak across the border, that you are entitled to live in America unmolested for any reason because "oppression". I would consider this implicit "accept all immigrants who show up" stance. It is largely why Donald Trump wants a wall built, and none of these other people want a wall. Again, building the case for implicit "accept all". And then there is the Sanctuary Cities. And and and
...
On the Explicit categ
Re: (Score:2)
On the Explicit category, there is me. I explicitly state that ANYONE that shows up at the border, and checks in (documented) should be allowed in*.
OK, I'm curious now. Why do you think documents are important? Why do you think a government should be given the power to issue or not issue documents to allow a person to cross borders?
Re: So... (Score:1)
Who is the "they" you speak of? I can think offhand of anybody who says "accept all the immigrants who show up."
Ask any prominent US Democrat politician at the federal level which immigrants we should refuse entry to - they may not say the words 'take them all', but they will argue we should not turn anyone away, we can't break up families, and we should accept, rather than stigmatize, members of MS-13 as they try and cross the border.
Dems vs Repubs [Re:So...] (Score:2)
Actually, I've seen exactly the opposite analysis.
Democratic politicians want more legal immigration but less illegal immigration. Legal immigrants vote and pay taxes, illegals don't.
Republican politicians want less legal immigration, but more illegal immigration. Illegal immigration depresses wages, meaning more profits for corporations. (Even if the corporations don't hire illegals, the illegals have a downward pressure on all unskilled-labor wages).
Re: (Score:3)
Most libertarians probably wouldn't care about immigration if the U.S. had no welfare state as was historically the case throughout most of the country's history. Once you got off the boat you were on you
confusing libertarians with anarchists [Re:So...] (Score:2)
I think you're confusing libertarians with anarchists.
That wouldn't be surprising. Libertarians often confuse libertarians with anarchists.
Re: (Score:2)
Who is the "they" you speak of?
Bernie Horowitz.
Re: (Score:2)
Who is the "they" you speak of? I can think offhand of anybody who says "accept all the immigrants who show up."
This is technically the libertarian position, true (libertarians consider borders to be government red tape restricting people's natural freedom to go wherever they want), but most libertarians are smart enough to mostly work on less hot-button issues, like freedom of guns and drugs, instead of freedom of borders.)
I've also noticed that most libertarians aren't really libertarians. Most people I've met who self-describe as Libertarian tend to be Republicans who are pissed off at the Republican party and call themselves libertarian as a protest. When I ask them do you believe "x, y, and z" (insert libertarian positions) the answer is always, "well no... but I think we need less government". Libertarian is not republicanism minus racism and Libertarians are not just republicans that smoke pot. That's not what liber
Re: (Score:1)
While I'm sure there are some Canadians that think the US should accept all immigrants, it would be similar to the number of US citizens that think the US should accept all immigrants as well. Canada, or as a rule "Canadians" don't think any country should have a fully open immigration policy.
Irrelevant (Score:5, Insightful)
It doesn't matter whether the "RND" function is ideally random in a mathematical sense. It only matters whether the "random" number generated is independent of the identities of the people applying to be admitted.
Re:Irrelevant (Score:5, Insightful)
Exactly. And if the order in which the data is inserted into Excel is essentially random, that's good enough. There is no fair or unfair if the number of applicants exceeds the quota and there is no opportunity to game the system (such as naming yourself Aaron A Aaronson to appear first, or something)
Re: (Score:1)
such as naming yourself Aaron A Aaronson to appear first, or something
[Tears up application]
Re: (Score:1)
Thank you! I was going to reply, but I'll mod y'all up instead... doh!
cw
Re: (Score:2)
The bigger question to me is why are they using Excel for this? Spreadsheets are for calculating things. They are absolutely the wrong tool if you need the data you're working on to remain consistent or auditable. An immi
Re: (Score:2)
In a perfect world, perhaps we'd worry about something like this.
You can always count on the government to be too stupid for words, until there's profit involved.
Immigration Canada:
Re: (Score:2)
While that's true, if Excel's RNG results in a pattern (e.g. cell A2534 is always assigned a low number and thus selected),
If you had bothered to read the finr article, you'd have learned that the tempest in the teapot is that Excel uses a pseudorandom generator. That's just like what a lot of systems use. It costs time and money to do real random generation, and it requires some hardware. PGP, IIRC, requires someone to type at the keyboard and it times the characters to generate a random number. There are radiative decay RNGs. There's even a lava lamp based RNG.
But MOST of the "random" for most software is pseudo. And the alg
Re:Irrelevant (Score:4, Interesting)
That's kind of my thoughts on it, too. And who is at a disadvantage in this scheme? Is it the person entered in row 13,428? Or anybody who was entered on July 16th? The chances of ending up at an advantage or a disadvantage are themselves probably pretty random.
even weaker (Score:5, Insightful)
The story is about an issue that is completely irrelevant.
It doesn't matter whether the "RND" function is ideally random in a mathematical sense. It only matters whether the "random" number generated is independent of the identities of the people applying to be admitted.
It isn't even that. Just because the distribution of random numbers isn't random it doesn't mean the sort order based on that isn't random. For example, suppose my random number generator only put out numbers divisible by 1/(2^16) which is what a finite precision binary based system is going to do. This distribution isn't random because it's zero density at many possible floating point values. Yet the sort order might be perfectly random.
Re: (Score:2)
Or, what if the random number generator only picked numbers divisible by three? Or always alternated an odd number with an even number? That's not random at all-- but it doesn't affect who gets picked to immigrate.
Re: (Score:2)
"independent of the identities"
Why do I suspect that is the real problem here?
Re: (Score:2)
The story is about an issue that is completely irrelevant.
It doesn't matter whether the "RND" function is ideally random in a mathematical sense. It only matters whether the "random" number generated is independent of the identities of the people applying to be admitted.
Also, how random does something need to be before it is acceptable and for what application? For many applications being sufficiently random is enough. Simply showing that it is not a predetermined sequence that can't be easily gamed is usually acceptable.
Anti-Luck Discrimination (Score:2)
It only matters whether the "random" number generated is independent of the identities of the people applying to be admitted.
Indeed, if it was a true random number it would end up discriminating against unlucky people. Something the poor sod having to use an Excel spreadsheet of this magnitude probably understands all too well now.
Re: (Score:2)
"Unbiased" is what you're going for.
Even so, this is the sort of detail that a system designer ought to get right, even if he thinks that there probably won't be troublesome consequences if he gets it a little bit wrong.
When in doubt, a quality algorithm is always better than a bad one. This is the thing about security; when the bad guys figure out an angle to your sloppiness you've overlooked, you lose.
Re: (Score:2)
Some people will tell you that quantum uncertanties introduce randomness, but my theory discounts that.
Please tell us more about your theory. I'd be interested in reading about it. And if I sound snarky, sorry, but I was predestined by the universe to ask you that question.
We have a case for... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
RAND isn't "perfectly" random, what about the list (Score:2)
Well I've ready before about how the RAND() function of Excel 2003 and 2007 wasn't good enough for scientist purpose. But I seriously wonder what's the bias and how it'll affect a 10 000 number scale. I don't think it's candidate #1455 have 5 time more chance to be picked than candidate #976. I guess it's more in the "0.0001 time more" scale.
Furthermore, how is the list order selected? Because if the order of the list is "kinda" random, it add the the randomness of the process. In other word, if the list or
Re: (Score:2)
"Randomly" sort the list 10 times and everything will end up "randomer".
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
"When you are dead, you do not know you are dead. It's only painful & difficult for others. The same applies when you are stupid." --someone
Where's the issue? (Score:2)
Unless I'm missing something, it doesn't matter how random the PRNG is if the selection isn't influenced by the other relevant data. Everyone got their random number generated by the same shitty PRNG, so it's a fair and equitable system.
sounds like good news to me (Score:2)
not the issue (Score:3)
As long as no one knows what the biases are, there is not an actual issue. Probability, at least for these purposes, is epistemological.
That said, they should not use proprietary software. Public money, verifiability, freedom and so on.
100,000 applicants since when? (Score:2)
What did they do back when Excel could handle only ~65K rows?
Random enough (Score:3)
Regardless of Excel's poor random function, the way this is being described as being done, it sounds pretty legit and random enough. There's no bias on assigning the random number to each name, and the name itself isn't being used to generate the random number. So this should be fine.
Just because it doesn't meet some math/computer geek's standards of proper random number generation, doesn't mean it's not useless for this application. I say thumbs up. The RNG being perfect isn't really necessary.
So what? (Score:2)
"Random" in this application means the numbers assigned to each applicant are generated by the RAND function, then chosen sequentially from the resulting list.
If instead every applicant was assigned a sequential number, then the RAND function was used to pick from that list, then it is possible that certain sequential numbers would have a less equal chance of being selected, but not under the reverse.
If the RAND function assigns multiple users the same 'random' number, so what? All duplicates get selected a
Who says it's not random? (Score:2)
Sure, RAND() might only be pseudorandom but they're putting the numbers in the spreadsheet in a random order. It doesn't sound like they're sorting the application numbers before assigning them a pseudorandom number.
Just do the sort... (Score:2)
What random actually means... (Score:2)
Nominally, random numbers are generated through a true
List is already random (Score:3)
Unless they let entrants pick where they are in the list, it doesn't matter if the random number generator is not completely fair.
Maybe it's biased such that entrants 50,000 - 51,000 are much more likely to end up sorted to the top, but unless the entrants can choose where they are in the list, I don't see why that really matters. Sure, someone that controls the list could move their friends to that range to make them more likely to end up at the top, but they could also move their friends to whatever random numbers and up at the top.
Translation: (Score:4, Insightful)
Gizmodo just discovered what a PRNG is
It's probably random enough (Score:1)
Long ago I watched a video of a guy selling gaming dice. He was an entertaining fellow, talking about how his dice were fairer because he hadn't destroyed the vertices. Most manufacturers erode their dice quite heavily in order to give them round edges and eliminate the blemish where they were clipped from the mold.
I grabbed a micrometer, and sure enough, my dice were measurably oblong. Thing is, I tried to determine the length of time I'd need to prove that his dice were fairer via statistics and actual ro
Old system (Score:2)
What's wrong with first come, first serve?
Re: (Score:1)
I've found that Libre office can interpret Works files, if you need to help someone move to something more modern and free.
Obviously Microsoft Orifice can't because that would require some level of competence.