It's 2018 and USB Type-C Is Still a Mess (androidauthority.com) 26
An anonymous reader shares a column: USB Type-C was billed as the solution for all our future cable needs, unifying power and data delivery with display and audio connectivity, and ushering in an age of the one-size-fits-all cable. Unfortunately for those already invested in the USB Type-C ecosystem, which is anyone who has bought a flagship phone in the past couple of years, the standard has probably failed to live up to the promises. Even the seemingly most basic function of USB Type-C -- powering devices -- has become a mess of compatibility issues, conflicting proprietary standards, and a general lack of consumer information to guide purchasing decisions. The problem is that the features supported by different devices aren't clear, yet the defining principle of the USB Type-C standard makes consumers think everything should just work.
The charging example clearly demonstrates a very common frustration with the standard as it currently stands. Moving phones between different chargers, even of the same current and voltage ratings, often won't produce the same charging speeds. Furthermore, picking a third party USB Type-C cable to replace the typically too short included cable can result in losing fast charging capabilities.
The charging example clearly demonstrates a very common frustration with the standard as it currently stands. Moving phones between different chargers, even of the same current and voltage ratings, often won't produce the same charging speeds. Furthermore, picking a third party USB Type-C cable to replace the typically too short included cable can result in losing fast charging capabilities.
Re: (Score:2)
However a USB Cable I got in 1998 will still work with a USB 3 port on my laptop 20 years later.
The general rule of thumb of modern computing is if the connector fits, then it should work. (There are exceptions such cross over cables, and some serial connectors over RJ-45) If that port is a female, three rows, and 15 pins, then that is VGA port, if the device I get from a reputable source has that pin out, and I plug it into my computer, the device should work off of it.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Crossover is (mostly) fixed by automatic MDI/MDI-X detection in GbE. Has been a while since I ran into that problem. I do fully agree though. The problem is that the USB-C spec tries to do _everything_, and that cannot work. It is also a stellar example of a really bad design done by smart, but inexperienced engineers. Or by engineers that ignored their experience because they were part of a committee. Kiss rules all engineering that needs to survive in practice. There is no KISS at all in USB-C.
Re: (Score:2)
Chief, in my opinion, amongst its many problems is that it's a standard without any form of independent regulatory or licensing body to render verdict on the thousands of devices out there are "compliant" or "not compliant". When I was still doing hardware development, no one wanted to touch USB, it is such a nest of hard problems and impossible solutions. Even things as simple as memory keys might, or might not work on a given host controller and/or with a given version of an operating system. Most of them
New Standard == broken ... (Score:1)
Yet another example of products going out the door while a spec is still in flux -- you get a random collection of things which do and don't work.
This is why being the first adopter of most tech is a dumb idea, because that first generation is going to be shit.
I'm long since over giving a damn about being on the cutting edge, because that edge cuts in more than one direction.
apple missed it with too few ports when 1 is neede (Score:2)
apple missed it up with too few ports when 1 is needed for power.
The controversial Detect Offbrand Cable feature (Score:2, Troll)
When you plug a cheap offbrand charging cable into your device, the USB-C standard signals this by emitting a blue flash and burning your device to a crisp. This feature has proven less popular with users than was at first envisioned.
Re: (Score:2)
Nice one!
Re: (Score:2)
Ah, I can tell you work at Radio Shack! Now what premium $50 USB-C cable do you want to sell me today?
(This conversation actually happened to me, except I was trying to buy an S-Video cable. The RS employee told me with a straight face that they don't sell cables cheaper than the $35 cable he was trying to get me to buy because "they kept catching fire". I made it very clear I was... less than convinced...)
Re: (Score:2)
In USB type-c, offbrand cables are a minefield. The problem is that we have higher current running over tiny connectors. Much more room for destructive overcurrent situations. We are talking about orders of magnitude higher wattage, combined with a 24 pin connector in the same form factor we formerly only wanted to do 5 pins in.
When it works, it's beautiful marvel of modern engineering and manufacturing. But increasing current 10 fold and pincount 5 fold at the same time is a bit much for random cheap v
Dumb Idea Gen-C (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I agree that Apple's connector is better, but how do you accidentally break the tongue deep inside a USB-C socket?
Re: (Score:2)
I wouldn't be too smug, my iPhone 6+ had some troubles with its lightning socket after a couple of years. I got temporary relief by detail-cleaning the socket, but the problems always came back.
I'm kind of glad for wireless charging, I can at least lose a couple of insertion cycles a day by charging on a pad vs. a cable.
I think the general design of the lightning socket/cable is better due to the lack of a tongue in the socket, but in theory isn't the tongue somewhat safe from breakage because of the unifo
Re: (Score:2)
That does puzzle me, common sense says to make the thing likely to break the cable, not the device.
Of course, as the device size increases and companies want to surface mount these connectors, it's a lot of potential torque on the socket itself, so even without the tongue there is still peril.
Really bad design (Score:2)
This is almost a textbook example for the "Second System Effect" (Brooks). They put in everything and the kitchen sink. That is about the worst fail in engineering that you can have and still (seemingly) have a specification that looks like it may be possible to implement. Whoever designed this completely forgot that KISS is the prime directive for any form of engineering that needs to work.
last laugh? (Score:2)
Apple is laughing behind a mountain of $29 lightning cables as the pundit world wanted them to move to USB-C.
Licensing cost? (Score:4, Insightful)
Is this whole mess ultimately due to companies trying to charge too much for licenses to their proprietary charging technology?
Tesla, on the other hand .... (Score:2)
Just last week I plugged a model 3 Tesla into a supercharger. It soaked up electrons at the rate of 120 kW. 300 Amp at 480 v or something insane. And while Tessie is drinking 11 kW in the garage 48 Amp at 240 v, to store enough energy to run the whole house for three days, the cell phone struggles to store 2300 mAh in one hour, enough to run one dinky little phone for 18 hours.....
What a mess...
mess? (Score:2)
After learning the mistake of buying really cheap USB-C cables, does anyone still have a problem with them? I'm surprised.
The 100W limit is the big problem we still see (Score:2)
It sucks to plug your laptop in to your $250+ USB-C docking station then have the battery die before the end of the day since most high-end laptops need more power than that.