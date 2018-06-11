Hackers Stole Over $20 Million From Misconfigured Ethereum Clients (bleepingcomputer.com) 30
Catalin Cimpanu, writing for BleepingComputer: A group of hackers has stolen over $20 million worth of Ethereum from Ethereum-based apps and mining rigs, Chinese cyber-security firm Qihoo 360 Netlab reported today. The cause of these thefts is Ethereum software applications that have been configured to expose an RPC [Remote Procedure Call] interface on port 8545. The purpose of this interface is to provide access to a programmatic API that an approved third-party service or app can query and interact or retrieve data from the original Ethereum-based service -- such as a mineror wallet application that users or companies have set up for mining or managing funds. Because of its role, this RPC interface grants access to some pretty sensitive functions, allowing a third-party app the ability to retrieve private keys, move funds, or retrieve the owner's personal details.
Yes, Donald Trump is amazing. The Russians, with all their hackers, were completely stumped on how to rig elections. If only a real estate tycoon and game show con man would help them!
Anyone have the numbers? (Score:2)
Does anyone have the numbers- are you more likely to have money stolen from your wallet or your virtual wallet. For each $1 value in each- which is more vulnerable?
Seems to be a lot of big money heists from virtual wallets, but does that in %wise add up to more thefts per mano?
Not the default. It wasn't a failure to configure proper security, it was a decision people made to intentionally turn off default security.
But Crypto Currency is safe? (Score:2)
Was I lied to ?
Trust was to be decentralized so this cannot happen. The transaction is on the blockchain... so just fix it.
And I am sure it is backed by deposit insurance.... oh wait.....
Crypto is safe. Don't expose private RPC ports (that are disabled by default) to the internet if you don't know what you're doing.
Sorry for your loss. (Score:2, Insightful)
Being your own bank seems to work out well.
I'm in this field (Score:2, Informative)
Rpc for native clients has only been only been enabled for localhost. Someone or something has to configure it for remote access. It takes some work to make it happen
Insecure! (Score:2)
You mean writing apps on the blockchain doesn't make them magically secure? I am shocked!
So, Vitalik, gonna reverse all this? (Score:2)
Or are we still only doing this for the big players only, you fucking fraud?
Stolen? (Score:3)
Stolen seems like a strong word if the victims exposed an API online with calls to transfer away their balances....
Who's fuckup was this? (Score:2)
