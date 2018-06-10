Hackers Crashed a Bank's Computers While Attempting a SWIFT Hack (bleepingcomputer.com) 4
An anonymous reader writes: Hackers have used a disk-wiping malware to sabotage hundreds of computers at a bank in Chile to distract staff while they were attempting to steal money via the bank's SWIFT money transferring system. The attempted hack took place at the end of May when hackers wiped the HDD MBR of over 9,000 computers and over 500 servers. Fortunately the hackers failed to steal money from the bank (an estimated $11 million). This is the same hacker group who failed last month when they tried to steal over $110 million from a Mexico bank. Further reading: Ripple and SWIFT slug it out over cross-border payments.
Steal? (Score:2)
They may have not gotten the $11M for themselves but if they really crashed out 9,000 desktops and 500 servers I would bet the overall damage is actually much more than $11M.
Re: (Score:2)
no, restoring those systems won't cost that machine unless its IT dept were total idiots.