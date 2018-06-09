Should Developers Abandon Agile? (ronjeffries.com) 22
An anonymous reader quotes InfoQ: Ron Jeffries, author, speaker, one of the creators of Extreme Programming (XP), and a signatory of the Agile Manifesto back in 2001, shared a post on his blog in which he advocates that developers should abandon "Agile". The post further elaborated that developers should stay away from the "Faux Agile" or "Dark Agile" forms, and instead get closer to the values and principles of the Manifesto. The terms "Faux Agile" and "Dark Agile" are used by the author to give emphasis to the variety of the so-called "Agile" approaches that have contributed, according to him, to make the life of the developers worse rather than better, which is the antithesis of one of the initial ideas of the Agile Manifesto...
Jeffries writes that "When 'Agile' ideas are applied poorly, they often lead to more interference with developers, less time to do the work, higher pressure, and demands to 'go faster'. This is bad for the developers, and, ultimately, bad for the enterprise as well, because doing 'Agile' poorly will result, more often than not, in far more defects and much slower progress than could be attained. Often, good developers leave such organizations, resulting in a less effective enterprise than prior to installing 'Agile'...
"it breaks my heart to see the ideas we wrote about in the Agile Manifesto used to make developers' lives worse, instead of better. It also saddens me that the enterprise isn't getting what it could out of the deal, but my main concern is for the people doing the work..." He argues developers should instead just focus on good general software development practices -- like regularly producing fully-tested software and consciously avoiding "crufty" complex designs.
But what do Slashdot's readers think? Should developers abandon Agile?
One problem: no normative definition of "Agile" (Score:3)
This makes it really difficult for an organization to determine if they're truly doing "Agile" or some bastard form. It also calls into question methods and even formal standards built on 'Agile'.
But when I've pressed Agile Evangelists on this, usually when we've had problems and I've asked, "So are we doing Agile", all I've gotten in return is, "If it's not working, you're not doing it right."
I initially read that as "If it's working, you're not doing it right."
I'm on the fence as to which is more accurate.
Problem is -“agile” is often used as a management code word for “understaffed, overworked, and unsupported”.
Betteridge's law (Score:3)
And yet, you can do lots and lots of stories, and in the end you have a big steaming pile, because the stories don't add up to anything. I recently worked on a product like that. There was one "feature" that I backtracked to about 8 different stories, each of which incrementally added a sub-feature that, ON ITS OWN, sounded like a good idea. But the sum total was almost impossible to understand, and I'm sure people blamed the devs, not the managers who insisted on the "stories".
The large data logging project I worked, they did all the small tasks first. These were all rendering tasks, new ways of visualizing a screen worth of data, new colour rendering modes, magnification modes. They more or less added features as they went along - no formal specification. After eighteen months they suddenly decide that they need to add a history feature going back hours, not just a few minutes. *Everything* at the core data level had to be redesigned and all the visualization tasks had to be rew
Yes (Score:2)
Thanks to using tried and tested wartsandall I got a frosty pist!
I would say that agile is for very self-disciplined developers & customers. If I'm developing something for myself, it's agile all the way. And has been for 30 years, I might add.
So TLC was wrong? (Score:2)
We should go chasing Waterfall?
Yes!!! (Score:2)