Severe Firmware Vulnerabilities Found In Popular Supermicro Server Products (bleepingcomputer.com) 9
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Bleeping Computer: Security researchers have uncovered vulnerabilities affecting the firmware of the very popular Supermicro enterprise-line server products. These vulnerabilities affect both older and newer models of Supermicro products, but the vendor is working on addressing the issues. These vulnerabilities do not put the safety of Supermicro products at direct risk, as they can only be exploited via malicious software/code (aka malware) already running on a system. Nevertheless, exploiting these vulnerabilities allows the malware to obtain an almost permanent foothold on infected systems by gaining the ability to survive server OS reinstalls by hiding in the hardware's firmware. Technical details are available in an Eclypsium blog post, while a list of affected servers is available here.
TLDR: root can update the firmware, isn't signed (Score:2)
To summarize the article, in some instances the administrator can update firmware. The hardware doesn't require that the firmware be signed, so you can use your own firmware. That means if a bad guy has full control of your system, he could install malicious firmware.
Action to take:
If a system gets rooted, consider updating firmware for disk controllers and such before you re-install the OS.
By the way, quite separate from this story, you DO need to re-install the OS if you get a root kit. It's impossible to