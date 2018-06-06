Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


VPNFilter Can Also Infect ASUS, D-Link, Huawei, Ubiquiti, UPVEL, and ZTE Devices (bleepingcomputer.com) 17

Posted by msmash from the security-woes dept.
Catalin Cimpanu, writing for BleepingComputer: The VPNFilter malware that infected over 500,000 routers and NAS devices across 54 countries during the past few months is much worse than previously thought. According to new research technical details published today by the Cisco Talos security team, the malware -- which was initially thought to be able to infect devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link, and QNAP -- can also infect routers made by ASUS, D-Link, Huawei, Ubiquiti, UPVEL, and ZTE. The list of devices vulnerable to VPNFilter has seen a sharp jump from Cisco's original report, going from 16 device models to 71 -- and possibly more.

  • PFSense and Routerboard then huh? ;-P

  • Wishlist ... (Score:3)

    by lastman71 ( 1314797 ) on Wednesday June 06, 2018 @02:18PM (#56738070)

    It would be nice to have modem adsl with openwrt ...

  • hardware is pretty much all the same, and apparently the core software is also a reference design, with the brand tricks all of the include.something variety.

    • The "core software" is Linux. Pretty much all routers (most standalone devices really) run Linux under the hood. There are a few oddball routers which use a RTOS like QNX or VxWorks (these are the ones you want to avoid if you're hoping to flash a third party firmware). But the vast majority run Linux because it's free. This malware probably wormed its way in via a universal Linux exploit which was patched in the production releases of Linux distros, but not in the much-slower-to-update router firmware

