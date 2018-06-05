DHS Will Use Facial Recognition To Scan Travelers at the Border (engadget.com) 41
An anonymous reader shares a report: Last year, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) put out a notice, saying it was looking for a facial recognition system that could work with images taken of people inside their cars. The idea was that such a system could be used to scan people entering and leaving the country through the US/Mexico border and match them to government documents like passports and visas. Now, The Verge reports that DHS will be launching a test of a system aiming to do just that. The Vehicle Face System, as it's called, is scheduled for an initial deployment in August and it will be installed at the Anzalduas border crossing. The test will take place over one year and will aim to take images of passengers in every car that enters or leaves the US through the crossing.
I have a question (Score:2)
What exactly would this do that a passport wouldn't? If you want to know who someone is, tada, passport.
Presumably, to speed up processing once travelers get to the checkpoint. From TFA: [bold mine]
Those images will be matched to government documents and travelers will be verified before they get to the border checkpoint, in theory.
Might be true, but this story says otherwise (Score:2)
Your name and passport number isn't private while crossing the border. Cameras and computers and cheaper than border guards. Seems to me this will cost fewer tax dollars and have roughly zero privacy impact.
I have an answer (Score:2)
What exactly would this do that a passport wouldn't?
Possibly verify the person entering is really the person named on the passport, and not someone using a forged or cloned passport?
What exactly would this do that a passport wouldn't?
Possibly verify the person entering is really the person named on the passport, and not someone using a forged or cloned passport?
Passports are actually checked against the DHS database and both include a photo so I'm not sure how an extra photo would help. The purpose if this new system is to process an image and pull up the record *before* the car gets to the checkpoint and speed up processing. (as stated in TFA)
Mexico doesn't care about Americans coming there to spend tourist dollars. That would be insane. But they have built a border wall on their southern border, while getting upset at the US for wanting to do the same.
As a Libertarian, I'm all for open borders, as long as you check in when you come here. Self Documentation at the border seems like the best solution, and would solve all sorts of problems.
People with multiple names and nationalities, multiple passports including fake ones etc. Don't you ever watch TV?
:)
Secondarily, it's for security. They already use other automated targeting devices in advance of you arriving at the border as well(such as license plate scanners). It will help tracking smugglers(capturing patterns of behavior that can be profiled), capturing people with falsified documents, identify people with c
What exactly would this do that a passport wouldn't? If you want to know who someone is, tada, passport.
With facial recognition systems, the more sample photos of a subject you have, the better it works. A lot better than having just one passport picture.
The DHS folks want to build a bigger database that allows law enforcement folks to better identify criminal folks from surveillance cameras.
In other news ... (Score:2)
sales of Ronald Reagan masks near the border are up 1000%.
sales of Ronald Reagan masks near the border are up 1000%.
Darn it, Roland Reagan is crossing the border 10,000 times a day now? That's really busy for a guy who doesn't vote democrat from the shady rest cemetery...
Yet another reason... (Score:2)
Yet another reason not to visit the USA.
Pretty much. I've got nothing to hide, but the ever-increasing security theater intensity makes me fearful. The odds of being incorrectly flagged as a person-of-interest are incredibly low, but the consequence of such an event is massive. The more hoops I have to jump through, the more the odds and the consequence increase.
I live in a (Canadian) border town, but I basically don't cross anymore unless I'm going to the nearby US international airport to go somewhere else.
I'm looking forward to lawsuits (Score:2)
As for why they're doing this, it's called probably cause. They'll use a match to establish prob cause and use that to get a warrant for searches. Same reason we do lie detector tests we've proven don't work.
So DHS is not happy enough already? (Score:2)
Its not enough that they get my photograph in my passport folder. They then take my photograph as I hand them my photograph found in that passport. Now they want to take more photographs to do facial recognition, because they don't have enough photographs to be completely sure that I was the same person that just handed them my passport?
And I thought I was the one that was supposed to be paranoid at the border crossing?
Come back, Ljubavi! (Score:2)
The first use of this new facial recognition will be to try to catch Melania as she seeks asylum status with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Welp. We're in a giant prison now. (Score:2)
Title says it all.