MyHeritage, a DNA Testing and Ancestry Service, Announces Data Breach of Over 92 Million Account Details (vice.com) 19
Joseph Cox, reporting for Motherboard: Unfortunately for customers of MyHeritage, a genealogy and DNA testing service, a researcher uncovered 92 million account details related to the company sitting on a server, according to an announcement from MyHeritage. The data relates to users who signed up to MyHeritage up to and including October 26, 2017 -- the date of the breach -- the announcement adds. Users of the Israeli-based company can create family trees and search through historical records to try and uncover their ancestry. In January 2017, Israeli media reported the company has some 35 million family trees on its website. In all, the breach impacted 92,283,889 users, according to MyHeritage's disclosure.
Re: (Score:1)
How can you assume anything if you don't have the content of the messages in question? You are assuming guilt because it suits your political agenda.
Re: (Score:2)
The ancestry data is pretty much public. So that's no real loss. These services all share that kind of stuff quite widely. It's kind of why they are even remotely useful at all.
The DNA data is a bit more interesting/private though.
your mother's maiden name (Score:2)
or your father's middle name are now useless security questions. Along with your SS number, address, home telephone,
....
Gives a whole new meaning: Who's your daddy? (Score:2)
With the security breach it kind of gives a whole new meaning to:
Who's your daddy?
:-/
On a related note:
When are we going to start fining companies that suffer a security breach?
Until there is a financial penalty companies have very little motivation to take security seriously.
Re: (Score:2)
>Who's your daddy?
In my family's case, it was "Who's your uncle?" and "Who's your cousin?".
My wife's bible bashing, holier than thou grandfather was dipping his wick in many places it seems. The denial on the part of the bible bashing, holier than thou, next generation was remarkable.
23andme uncovered these things.
Re: (Score:2)
With the security breach it kind of gives a whole new meaning to:
Who's your daddy?
:-/
On a related note:
When are we going to start fining companies that suffer a security breach?
Until there is a financial penalty companies have very little motivation to take security seriously.
You punish a company that doesn't take security seriously by taking your business elsewhere.
We don't legally punish the person whose house get's broken into by a burglar for not securing their house properly. We don't legally punish Target for being the victim of shoplifting. You don't arrest rape victims for being raped (even if they wore revealing clothing and didn't learn to defend themselves with kung-fu).
Charging the victim isn't an option.
As a consumer, sure, you have the right to take your business
GDPR... (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
...or you just don't care anymore because that particular cat is out of the bag already.
Although this really only becomes a problem if DNA based discrimination is allowed. If that's the case, then you will be coerced into creating this data. Would be abusers won't need to depend on a data breach.