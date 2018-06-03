Are Tech Conferences Overrated? (cnn.com) 55
"The tech industry has reached a maximum saturation point for conferences, summits and forums," writes CNN's senior media reporter, sharing his general disillusionment after Recode's recent Code Conference: But even at their best, these events fail to generate truly significant news because executives have been media-trained to the point of impenetrability... [S]peakers like Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi and Spotify CEO Daniel Ek have mastered the art -- there should be a German word for it -- of speaking for 30+ minutes without saying much of consequence or going beyond their comfort zone... [I]n two days, nothing was said on stage that fundamentally changed the existing narrative for any of these companies... Business executives are more strategic and more cautious than ever in how they speak publicly. The business media needs to be equally strategic in pushing them to say more.
He argues that the best things about conferences happen offstage, when attendees network and talk among themselves. Is that your experience, Slashdot readers?
Share your own thoughts in the comments. Are tech conferences overrated?
No, we call that "Klugscheisser"
nope a klugscheißer is a knowitall
the situation in the article would be called "um den heißen brei reden" ~ "talk around the hot mash" ===> avoid burning your tongue by not touching the point.
metaphorically...
or maybe being full of hot air...
Are you sure you're talking about tech conferences (Score:1)
Sounds like the author means marketing conferences not tech conferences.
I go to tech conferences to listen to senior developers and architects speak about exiting new technologies. I'm not looking for a scoop so I'm completely satisfied.
Bingo. Small tech conferences are definitely good. Meet up some other technical people, often there are focused workshops about something that is definitely of interest and these events are usually not too expensive.
And often very well known techs or authors are keynote speakers. I have seen, and sometimes spoken to people like Richard Stallman, Stoyan Stepanov, Axel Rauschmeier, Peter-Paul Koch and Aaron Walters at such events. Maybe not people who will win the Turing award or manage trillion-dollar compan
business executives? (Score:5, Insightful)
If the speakers are business executives and the target audience is CNN journalists, it's not a tech conference. It's a business/media/marketing conference.
Techies speak at actual tech conferences. And I usually enjoy and learn quite a few things in the tech conferences I attend to.
I think that's the problem generally, though. Most conferences that were once technology oriented have been taken over by business and marketing people who realize it's one more avenue to press their strategic message.
I'm sure there still are conferences that still push the hands-on, more vendor-neutral technology. But aren't these also a lot of BS? There may be side panels or something that can be interesting, but I also find them to full of people I swear are just professional conference attendees, blow
Tech Conferences? (Score:2)
What makes you think all other conferences are any different?
At least in tech we also have contributors conferences where the speakers are talking technically about new stuff they are doing, or discussing new techniques, etc.
They are now (Score:2)
back in the day, conferences were smaller, less "markety" and you could actually meet and have good discussions with people who were the actual drivers of technology.
The value of the networking done with people at the conferences meant you could actually directly contact people who could help you when you ran into a problem or found a bug in a new technology.
Something changed and it became all about the product, not the people, and conferences got bigger and less personal, and with the exception of more pri
back in the day, conferences were smaller, less "markety"
I don't think so. 20 years ago, Comdex had a quarter million attendees, and Cebit had twice that. The dotcom era marketing glitz was dazzling.
Today, tech conferences are much smaller and nerdier.
They're definitely overpriced. (Score:2, Redundant)
That's for sure.
There's an English word for it (Score:1)
more about reward than education (Score:2)
No (Score:3)
Recode's Code Conference, which just wrapped up here in Palos Verdes, is the gold standard of US tech conferences.
It's not the "gold standard" of tech conferences. What do you think tech is, a place where celebrities try to make news by drinking a lot?
Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi and Spotify CEO Daniel Ek fail to generate truly significant news
Oh, yes, apparently that is what you think. Even though those are business leaders and not tech leaders, people don't go to these conferences to hear news, that's what a newspaper is for. They go to hear the ideas of the speakers, learn from the minds they presumably admire.
A real tech conference is more like DEFCON or Abstractions.io or SIGGRAPH. People who speak actually understand tech, not how to market it.
Matching german word "Dampfplauderer" (Score:2)
1:1 wrong translated "steam talker"
Like steam goes out off a steam engine
.. every word vanishes into thin air. "Dampfplauderer" are also experts in bombarding others with buzzwords.
vocalisation (Score:2)
It sounds something like:
Dammph.. P->Louder-ER
https://upload.wikimedia.org/w... [wikimedia.org]
https://de.wiktionary.org/wiki... [wiktionary.org]
Are Ted Conferences Overrated? (Score:2)
Really depends on who the orator is.
Tech Circlejerk (Score:1)
That's not how conferences work.
Imagine this. What would be missed if those kind of Tedx-type of conferences never happened? probably nothing.
Instead it's a completely waste of time.
Those companies have much more skillful employees than some random *berg executive, that even if that *berg went missing, the operations and services won't be disrupt.
And I will conclude with this: Why would you want to hear someone which has a meaningless position in such a big company? "...b..but he/she/it is the COO"... yeah
Yes, and they promote imposter syndrome also (Score:2)
There's two general types of conferences I can think of, and I think both are overrated for different reasons:
The big flashy vendor conferences like MS Ignite, Citrix Synergy, VMWorld, etc...these are just holdovers from the era where the only way to learn anything new about a product was a conference or having a sales guy come talk to you. Think CES or Comdex. They do have some useful content, but everything is basically a marketing spin. It's all about dragging thousands of people to a convention center o