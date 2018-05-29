Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


NPM Fails Worldwide With 'ERR! 418 I'm a Teapot' Error (bleepingcomputer.com) 33

Posted by msmash from the oops-i-did-it-again dept.
Catalin Cimpanu, writing for BleepingComputer: Users of the NPM JavaScript package manager were greeted by a weird error yesterday evening, as their consoles and applications spewed a message of "ERR! 418 I'm a teapot" whenever they tried to update or install a new JavaScript/Node.js package. JavaScript developers from all over the world received the error, and not just in certain geographical regions. The bug did not affect all users, but only those behind a proxy server.

