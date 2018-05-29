NPM Fails Worldwide With 'ERR! 418 I'm a Teapot' Error (bleepingcomputer.com) 33
Catalin Cimpanu, writing for BleepingComputer: Users of the NPM JavaScript package manager were greeted by a weird error yesterday evening, as their consoles and applications spewed a message of "ERR! 418 I'm a teapot" whenever they tried to update or install a new JavaScript/Node.js package. JavaScript developers from all over the world received the error, and not just in certain geographical regions. The bug did not affect all users, but only those behind a proxy server.
You gotta wonder (Score:3)
How many people saw that error message and thought to themselves, "This Internet of Things concept is getting way out of hand."
Found the LUDDITE! (Score:1)
Only apps can app apps, and modern appy app apps apped 418 apps while apping other apps!
Apps!
Re: (Score:2)
If you saw the error message, you used a command line interface with a proxy server, and thus were likely tech savvy. And then chances are you'd know about the 418 error code and RFC2324 [ietf.org]. It's 20 years old now, preceding IOT by quite a bit.
ERR! 418 I'm a Teapot (Score:1)
Short and Stout!
Re: (Score:2)
Short and Stout!
That's not a teapot, that's a beer glass.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm too oldschool. (Score:3)
I like to download my Javascript Framework and have it linked to the internal web-server.
Just for the sake that I don't want an extra point of failure. (Like this) Then you have a to worry about if the bigger target site got hacked and altered the Node.js file to do some nasty stuff from the file.
Other then getting updates automatic. What is the point?
Re:I'm too oldschool. (Score:4, Insightful)
I like to download my Javascript Framework and have it linked to the internal web-server.
That is not old school. It is the difference between being an amateur programmer and a professional software developer/engineer. To be clear, deploying anything meaninfgul into production based on drawing dependencies form a source which do not trust or directly control is an amateur move.
For anything more complex than school/hobby project, and for every professional project, I make it a point to ensure the stability and availability of the dependencies. In some cases that might be as simple as ensuring the libraries are available and suitable as is in the Linux distro package repo (I generally trust Debian, RHEL, and Suse for stuff like this). In the case where the packages are not available or they are only available from a potentially unreliable source (Fedora, NPM, CPAN, Maven central, RubyForge, etc.) I make sure to make a local copy (either stand up my own repository or incorporate the depednecny into source control directly). That way I can be assured that the dependency continues to be available to and working when I need.
Granted, doing that means that one accepts the burden/responsibility of keeping the depedency up to date and tracking the vendor/upstream security advisories. But then, that is why (good) software developers/engineers get paid well.
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Open source trolls? (Score:5, Informative)
Do your research before anonymously flinging mud please. HTTP 418 is a legitimate error code: https://developer.mozilla.org/... [mozilla.org]
Best 400 Error Code! (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
If NPM users haven't learned by now they can't rely on that infrastructure, then maybe it's time to review your process. Live by the upstream, die by the upstream. Therefore I host my own upstream.
Don't make tea in a coffee pot (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
yeah, I did that. (Score:2)
To be expected. (Score:2)
This what happens when you model your software after a house of cards.
Re: (Score:2)
Didn't NPM fuck up a while ago as well? (Score:2)