How WIRED lost $100,000 in Bitcoin (wired.com) 32
An anonymous reader writes: Back in 2013, the halcyon days of at-home Bitcoin mining, staffers in the WIRED San Francisco office turned on one of Butterfly Labs' mining machines and let it whir away, amassing a horde of 13 bitcoins -- now worth $100,000. But today we have nothing to show for our efforts. What happened to our loot?
The same thing that has happened to millions of other unfortunate miners, actually: We lost our private key, a 64-digit string of random numbers that not one of us remembers. And we've got basically no chance of recovering it: "Originally I was going to say that the closest metaphor I have is that we dropped a car key somewhere in the Atlantic," says Stefan Antonowicz, WIRED's then-head of engineering. "But I think it's closer for me to say we dropped the key somewhere between here and the Alpha Centauri."
Hope you had fun at that party.
The linked article actually says they deliberately destroyed the key - to keep their journalistic integrity in the future.
What a pity there's no such thing as integrity on Slashdot these days. The editors have stopped reading even their own articles.
All this does is highlight one of the many the serious problems relating to cryptocurrency.
I dont think this problem can be restricted to cryptocurrencies, my lastpass account behaves in a similar fashion. If I forget the password, all my 150 account passwords are gone. My account is very very secure, no one can hack into it and the price for it is me acting like an adult and storing private keys properly. What I am trying to say is, this applies to any proper encrypted stuff. If you lose the key and have no proper restore mechanism, it is your fault.
FYI: If recovery is possible, that means anyone can steal it from you.
So if the police said could return a stolen car to me that mean anyone could claim it?
Interesting
Paper is still the safest method to store your passwords.
No software update, no operating system change and no hacker will be able to hack your piece of paper.
And if someone has access to your piece of paper, you have bigger problems to worry about.
Are you mad? One fire and it's all gone. Carve it into a stone tablet if its important.
You know how I can tell you didn't read the article before you posted that...?
Hell I don't even read the comments I'm replying to!
And you're wrong, by the way. The Earth is more than 5000 years old. A lot more.
BTC used to be free (Score:3)
In the very early days of bitcoin, probably 2008-2009, wallet companies were just getting off the ground and they would give you 25 BTC just for signing up for their service. I did that, and put the key and wallet info somewhere I'd never forget.
I forgot.
Every so often I'll find an old CD or DVD backup and think, "Hey, maybe I backed that up on here!", but of course I didn't. The wallet company is probably long-gone anyway.
Can't one guess the correct bits of the physical coin?
I assume it's somewhat readable.
7 BTC = 52k USD ATM.
Its not so much about how they lost a bitcoin its more about how they purposefully destroyed it!
I mean I can put a stack of $100 bills in the fireplace too and they will also be 'gone forever' as far as I am concerned personally. Its not like I can phone of the fed and ask them to print me some new ones.
Frankly the people at Wired are stupid, most journalists these days are, so no surprise there. I don't see why they could not have solved the conflict problem by selling the bitcoin for cash - so the value is not independant of the bitcoin, donating the money to their favorite charity before running the store about the mini miner thing they reviewed. Should have been and easy and obvious solution. Then you just conclude the story with "and we got a bitcoin which we sold for X at Mt. Gox (or wherever) the proceeds were donated to xyz foundation for the arts and orphans." No problems or conflicts there. XYZ is unaffected by and change in btc value because they got cash. Selling the coin on the currency exchange was an arms length transaction thru a broker, so again no real problems there in terms of conflict. It was totally unnecessary to destroy their private key.
I am waiting for the day that we hear that some bank had backed up their encryption keys on tapes that were encrypted using those keys. Easy to do in a complex environment. An HSM fails and poof, everything gone.
Dear customer, please send us a recent copy of your statement (that we don't send you any more) so that we can figure out what your balance is...
I am waiting for the day that we hear that some bank had backed up their encryption keys on tapes that were encrypted using those keys.
The IRS are already experts in doing that:
"The disk where I stored my emails crashed. I sent the emails to other people, but their disks also crashed. We had backups, but those tapes have been recycled."
If you want to lose something . . . you can.
