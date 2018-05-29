Cyber Thieves Claim To Hit Two Big Canadian Banks (reuters.com)
New submitter Heritype writes: Bank of Montreal, Canada's fourth biggest lender, said on Monday it was contacted by fraudsters on Sunday who claimed they were in possession of the personal and financial information of a limited number of the bank's customers. The bank said it believed the attack originated from outside the country and was confident the exposures that led to the theft of customer data had been closed off.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Canada's fifth biggest lender, said fraudsters contacted the lender on Sunday claiming they had electronically stolen personal and account information of 40,000 customers of its Simplii direct banking brand.
Other Canadian banks said they had not been affected. Further reading: BMO and CIBC-owned Simplii Financial reveal hacks of customer data.
Cyber Thieves Claim To Hit Two Big Canadian Banks
