Microsoft Explains Why Windows Defender Isn't Ranked Higher in New Antivirus Tests

In its most recent reports, AV-Test had very few flattering things to say about Windows Defender. Microsoft's security suite was rated as the seventh best antivirus product in the independent test. In total, 15 AV products were tested. Microsoft, however, has now disputed AV-Test's methodology and conclusion. For some context, the top AV products rated by AV-Test on Windows 10 were Trend Micro, Vipre, AhnLab, Avira, Bitdefender, Kaspersky, and McAfee.
Windows Defender was able to detect 100 percent of new and old malware, but it lost few points for performance (which, AV-Test measures on the basis of how a security suite slows applications and websites on the test computer); and usability (which counts false-positives or instances where AV wrongly identifies a file as malicious.) From a report: Windows Defender's performance rating was dragged down because it slowed the installation of frequently used applications more than the industry average, and wrongly detected 16 pieces of legitimate software compared with the industry average of four. But Microsoft wants enterprise customers to know that Windows Defender is only half the picture, given the option for customers to also deploy Windows Defender Advanced Threat Protection's (ATP) "stack components" including Smartscreen, Application Guard, and Application Control.
In the January and February test Windows Defender also scored 100 percent on protection. However it did miss two samples. Since then it's retrained its machine-learning classifiers to detect them. But Microsoft notes in a new paper that Defender ATP did catch them, which isn't reflected in AV-Test's or other testing firms' result. Microsoft hopes to change this so that testers include so-called stack components available in ATP. "As threats become more sophisticated, Microsoft and other security platform vendors continue evolving their product capabilities to detect threats across different attack stages," Microsoft's Windows Defender Research team writes. "We hope to see independent testers evolve their methodologies as well. Our customers need greater transparency and optics into what an end-to-end solution can accomplish in terms of total preventive protection, including the quality of individual components like antivirus."
but it lost few points for performance (which, AV-Test measures on the basis of how a security suite slows applications and websites on the test computer);
I would like to know which non-Microsoft AV is this polite. Long, long ago, McAffee was a minimal AV option, but then it joined Norton and all the other "security suites" as a bloated and unwieldy mass of advertising other McAffee products and panicing over 1st party software patches.
Along similar lines, AV hooks are one of the common causes of system instability, usually blamed on something else, like browsers or Windows itself.
I had a customer last week where every time they switch user or log off, the entire graphics subsystem shuts down and the monitor goes to sleep instead of showing the login screen. Turns out it was caused by Avira antivirus.
it doesn't create an additional attack surface
Unfortunately, yes it does [arstechnica.com].
Key to understanding my post is "additional". Defender isn't categorically better than other AVs, but you are not giving additional access to a third-party into your system. That is, MS already has that level of access. Plus, since they wrote OS, Defender will play nice with it.
An additional attack surface is one that exists if you install and run the software but doesn't exist when you don't install or run the software. Microsoft Defender adds an additional attack surface like any other antivirus software.
He/she meant an additional attack surface beyond the necessary entailment of the category itself. In language, "additional" can be deployed anywhere along the semantic chain, so long as the situation can get worse, or worser, or worstest.
I use Windows Defender because it's the only AV that isn't worse than the viruses it is supposed to be protecting against...
Our customers need greater transparency and optics
Oh, they are laying fiber now?
I have uBlock Origin, SandboxIE, and virtualization. This has kept bad things at bay since the early 2000s. An ad blocker does more for security than most AV programs (which usually are good enough to catch older stuff, so better than nothing.) Of course, virtualization and sandboxing ensures that stuff that gets out is well contained.
In the January and February test Windows Defender also scored 100 percent on protection. However it did miss two samples
So which is it? 100% or missed two samples? Because I can tell you my kid doesn't get 100% if she misses 2 questions on an exam.
I can tell you my kid doesn't get 100% if she misses 2 questions on an exam
What if they are grading on a curve? Granted, It's like saying "A condom works 100% of the time, except when it doesn't."
I don't know how many items were used in the test but for an antivirus test it could be thousands. If Defender missed two of two thousand it is close enough to 100% to just use that figure. They could have said it was 99.9% in that example but as the number of viruses tested increases the easier it is to just say the test was 100%.
Anyone should understand that Relative rankings are mostly worthless. If all the products in the top 10 are excellent, but one product has slightly less points than the top 9, does it really matter than it ranked 10th?
The main advantage of Windows Defender is it's free. For most people that trumps all the other rankings. It's free, it protected against everything the competition did, it's nearly as usable, and slightly slower. That's good enough to not buy something else.
The AV vendors should be quaking in their boots. Why would you buy another product when what MS puts out is generally fine? My guess is they'll improve the usability a bit, and they'll rank in the top 3. Then start saying goodbye to several of the other AV vendors.
The AV vendors should be quaking in their boots. Why would you buy another product when what MS puts out is generally fine?
One reason is because many users have learned they should pick an anti-virus software suite every time they go to Dell and order a new computer. Retailers have an incentive to only offer paid versions because they will get their cut. So many users will keep on choosing either McAfee or Norton just because those are options they are given.
I'm not sure how many users this describes, but my guess is a lot of them. Then again any significant loss is sales should have them quaking in their boots.
Showing GDPR acceptance plea in barely readable greyed out text in a box that covers whole screen is a new low for this site which posts articles about security and privacy.
How ironic!
KTHXBYE!
Couldn't keep Windows off my machine.
Because it doesn't slow the system (Score:2)
Virus scanners are judged on how well they completely cripple a target system. Windows Defender doesn't do that so it just isn't any good.
Oh and First post. Or at least it would have been if I wasn't running McAfee.