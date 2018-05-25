Microsoft Explains Why Windows Defender Isn't Ranked Higher in New Antivirus Tests (zdnet.com) 68
In its most recent reports, AV-Test had very few flattering things to say about Windows Defender. Microsoft's security suite was rated as the seventh best antivirus product in the independent test. In total, 15 AV products were tested. Microsoft, however, has now disputed AV-Test's methodology and conclusion. For some context, the top AV products rated by AV-Test on Windows 10 were Trend Micro, Vipre, AhnLab, Avira, Bitdefender, Kaspersky, and McAfee.
Windows Defender was able to detect 100 percent of new and old malware, but it lost few points for performance (which, AV-Test measures on the basis of how a security suite slows applications and websites on the test computer); and usability (which counts false-positives or instances where AV wrongly identifies a file as malicious.) From a report: Windows Defender's performance rating was dragged down because it slowed the installation of frequently used applications more than the industry average, and wrongly detected 16 pieces of legitimate software compared with the industry average of four. But Microsoft wants enterprise customers to know that Windows Defender is only half the picture, given the option for customers to also deploy Windows Defender Advanced Threat Protection's (ATP) "stack components" including Smartscreen, Application Guard, and Application Control.
In the January and February test Windows Defender also scored 100 percent on protection. However it did miss two samples. Since then it's retrained its machine-learning classifiers to detect them. But Microsoft notes in a new paper that Defender ATP did catch them, which isn't reflected in AV-Test's or other testing firms' result. Microsoft hopes to change this so that testers include so-called stack components available in ATP. "As threats become more sophisticated, Microsoft and other security platform vendors continue evolving their product capabilities to detect threats across different attack stages," Microsoft's Windows Defender Research team writes. "We hope to see independent testers evolve their methodologies as well. Our customers need greater transparency and optics into what an end-to-end solution can accomplish in terms of total preventive protection, including the quality of individual components like antivirus."
Windows Defender was able to detect 100 percent of new and old malware, but it lost few points for performance (which, AV-Test measures on the basis of how a security suite slows applications and websites on the test computer); and usability (which counts false-positives or instances where AV wrongly identifies a file as malicious.) From a report: Windows Defender's performance rating was dragged down because it slowed the installation of frequently used applications more than the industry average, and wrongly detected 16 pieces of legitimate software compared with the industry average of four. But Microsoft wants enterprise customers to know that Windows Defender is only half the picture, given the option for customers to also deploy Windows Defender Advanced Threat Protection's (ATP) "stack components" including Smartscreen, Application Guard, and Application Control.
In the January and February test Windows Defender also scored 100 percent on protection. However it did miss two samples. Since then it's retrained its machine-learning classifiers to detect them. But Microsoft notes in a new paper that Defender ATP did catch them, which isn't reflected in AV-Test's or other testing firms' result. Microsoft hopes to change this so that testers include so-called stack components available in ATP. "As threats become more sophisticated, Microsoft and other security platform vendors continue evolving their product capabilities to detect threats across different attack stages," Microsoft's Windows Defender Research team writes. "We hope to see independent testers evolve their methodologies as well. Our customers need greater transparency and optics into what an end-to-end solution can accomplish in terms of total preventive protection, including the quality of individual components like antivirus."
Attack surface (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
but it lost few points for performance (which, AV-Test measures on the basis of how a security suite slows applications and websites on the test computer);
I would like to know which non-Microsoft AV is this polite. Long, long ago, McAffee was a minimal AV option, but then it joined Norton and all the other "security suites" as a bloated and unwieldy mass of advertising other McAffee products and panicing over 1st party software patches.
Re: (Score:1)
I've never been much of a fan of any AV product, but sometime in the last 2 years I discovered McAfee "Real Protect". It seems to work as described. Basically instead of scanning everything you do, it just watches critical system files and disk areas and flags suspicious activity. I've had it alert me a few times, and it was spot-on. Quite happy with it. (Windows Defender still running too, with no detections that I remember).
Re: (Score:2)
Along similar lines, AV hooks are one of the common causes of system instability, usually blamed on something else, like browsers or Windows itself.
Re: (Score:2)
I had a customer last week where every time they switch user or log off, the entire graphics subsystem shuts down and the monitor goes to sleep instead of showing the login screen. Turns out it was caused by Avira antivirus.
Re: (Score:2)
Along similar lines, AV hooks are one of the common causes of system instability, usually blamed on something else, like browsers or Windows itself.
The design of windows itself is a more common cause. And now Chrome has antivirus capabilities, so it's both a browser AND an antivirus and can fuck up your computer in both ways
Re:Attack surface (Score:5, Informative)
it doesn't create an additional attack surface
Unfortunately, yes it does [arstechnica.com].
Re: (Score:3)
Key to understanding my post is "additional". Defender isn't categorically better than other AVs, but you are not giving additional access to a third-party into your system. That is, MS already has that level of access. Plus, since they wrote OS, Defender will play nice with it.
Re: (Score:3)
An additional attack surface is one that exists if you install and run the software but doesn't exist when you don't install or run the software. Microsoft Defender adds an additional attack surface like any other antivirus software.
Re: (Score:2)
He/she meant an additional attack surface beyond the necessary entailment of the category itself. In language, "additional" can be deployed anywhere along the semantic chain, so long as the situation can get worse, or worser, or worstest.
However, depending on how Microsoft manag
Re:Attack surface (Score:4, Insightful)
Re:Attack surface (Score:4, Interesting)
I use Windows Defender because it's the only AV that isn't worse than the viruses it is supposed to be protecting against...
Re: (Score:1)
Found the microsoft paid damage control thread!
Optics (Score:2, Funny)
Our customers need greater transparency and optics
Oh, they are laying fiber now?
What you really need? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I have uBlock Origin, SandboxIE, and virtualization. This has kept bad things at bay since the early 2000s. An ad blocker does more for security than most AV programs (which usually are good enough to catch older stuff, so better than nothing.) Of course, virtualization and sandboxing ensures that stuff that gets out is well contained.
Re: (Score:2)
+1 for Malwarebytes if you *have* to use Windows
New math? (Score:1)
In the January and February test Windows Defender also scored 100 percent on protection. However it did miss two samples
So which is it? 100% or missed two samples? Because I can tell you my kid doesn't get 100% if she misses 2 questions on an exam.
Re: (Score:2)
I can tell you my kid doesn't get 100% if she misses 2 questions on an exam
What if they are grading on a curve? Granted, It's like saying "A condom works 100% of the time, except when it doesn't."
Re: (Score:2)
I don't know how many items were used in the test but for an antivirus test it could be thousands. If Defender missed two of two thousand it is close enough to 100% to just use that figure. They could have said it was 99.9% in that example but as the number of viruses tested increases the easier it is to just say the test was 100%.
Re: (Score:2)
Hard to believe (Score:2)
I have a hard time believin
Relative rankings mostly worthless. (Score:3, Insightful)
Anyone should understand that Relative rankings are mostly worthless. If all the products in the top 10 are excellent, but one product has slightly less points than the top 9, does it really matter than it ranked 10th?
The main advantage of Windows Defender is it's free. For most people that trumps all the other rankings. It's free, it protected against everything the competition did, it's nearly as usable, and slightly slower. That's good enough to not buy something else.
The AV vendors should be quaking in their boots. Why would you buy another product when what MS puts out is generally fine? My guess is they'll improve the usability a bit, and they'll rank in the top 3. Then start saying goodbye to several of the other AV vendors.
Re: (Score:3)
The AV vendors should be quaking in their boots. Why would you buy another product when what MS puts out is generally fine?
One reason is because many users have learned they should pick an anti-virus software suite every time they go to Dell and order a new computer. Retailers have an incentive to only offer paid versions because they will get their cut. So many users will keep on choosing either McAfee or Norton just because those are options they are given.
I'm not sure how many users this describes, but my guess is a lot of them. Then again any significant loss is sales should have them quaking in their boots.
AV publishers pay PC makers a commission (Score:2)
So what's the incentive for Dell to keep including this option?
You answer your own question:
If the license is already free for Dell, just start asking for money from the AV vendor to install their product
So the incentive is the same as that for any of the other "bloatware" or "trialware" included on most Windows PCs or Android phones: the AV publisher pays Dell gets a commission on new installs. You'll notice that Windows 10 Signature Edition PCs and Google Pixel phones, which specifically exclude third-party bloatware, carry a higher MSRP because the manufacturer isn't getting that sweet, sweet commission revenue. The same is true of PCs including a free operating system. I loo
Where am I? (Score:2)
I also filter out 100% of the spam mails. I am even close to 160% [statista.com] depending on how many spam I get. I just point everything to
/dev/null in .procmailrc .
I think I am done with Slashdot (Score:1)
Showing GDPR acceptance plea in barely readable greyed out text in a box that covers whole screen is a new low for this site which posts articles about security and privacy.
How ironic!
KTHXBYE!
Low score (Score:2)
Couldn't keep Windows off my machine.
AVERAGE security (Score:2)
Because it doesn't slow the system (Score:2)
Virus scanners are judged on how well they completely cripple a target system. Windows Defender doesn't do that so it just isn't any good.
Oh and First post. Or at least it would have been if I wasn't running McAfee.
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
The test is wrong somehow or misleading somehow. The fact that they try to lay AVG and McAffee in the same performance hit flies in the face of all anecdote I've collected over the last few years working on BYOD and personal Windows computers.
McAfee and AVG are FAR slower than Defender. It is true that I have not done objective testing on the software, but I've consitently observed a "Before and After" effect with both AVG and McAfee (un-install only with McAfee
.. ) while installing or un-installing them
Re: (Score:2)
I find there's a difference between checking a few files in transit as they are loaded, and whatever it is that McAfee is doing that is using up an entire core of CPU for the best part of an entire day.
I'll take 30seconds longer to install software any day over whatever shit my work computer thinks it is doing for my protection.
defending defender... (Score:4, Interesting)
Ok, direct experience here, and I am absolutely no fanboy of ms software. But, as part of a offensive security cert a few months back, I got heavily into writing and compiling windows exploit code, and one of the course exercises walk through testing a piece of malware by the virus total site.
So as part of my studies and self learning I wrote a non self propagating malicious exploit, but it did elevate privileges from the user to admin and get access to things and start calc as a admin user to prove it was exploiting. I took a common windows POC exploit and modified it heavily in ways I will not discuss to a wider audience (because teaching people av evasion techniques is best left to offsec and their ilk, to the right people) and compiled it.
Out of sheer curiosity I submitted the original POC code, one encoded by a old common packer & my heavily modified "malware" to virus total, and the original and encoded packed version was picked up by about 45/47 av's straight off. The *ONLY* av that managed to detect my custom payload was.... Windows Defender. It must have opened the executable and saw where it hooked when it shouldn't, and the competition seem to rely on pattern matching instead.
So yeah, sign me up for free windows defender. When the subject comes up with lay people who ask me what to use, its what I would recommend them. From first hand testing.
Anon, because even with all the above, I'm basically admitting to authoring a custom exploit, and while I'm employed in this field, I could do without the extra attention.
I'm not the biggest fan of Microsoft... (Score:3)
.
Additionally, Windows Defender does not seem to install all manner of additional software that digs deep into the Windows kernel in order to do its job. For my needs, Windows Defender is a simple, effective a/v solution that works well. Why should I care if it ranks 7 or 3 of even 1?
Not an issue for 2018 (Score:2)
Things have improved tremendously since the Windows XP era in terms of Windows and app security. Also people tend to use adblockers and flash isn't on by default on newer systems.
Adobe now has sandboxing and Windows gets new security updates each month. IT departments now update software regularly and people use ancient IE almost never outside of a Citrix or vdi environment.
The use of AV software to protect idiots who click on everything is unheard of as people know better now than in 2000.
MS knows how to harden Windows ... (Score:1)
nice info (Score:1)
You don't need an AV (Score:2)
If you keep your HOSTS file updated regularly!
Must be true, I read it here!!!!!
*ducks*
MS Defender Less Trustworthy than Kaspersky??? (Score:2)
With everything going on in the news today, how can anybody truly trust any of these solutions? If you think that there isn't a cold war going on in the internet, you are uninformed. I see it for myself in logs and honeypot activity all the time. I have to chuckle every time I hear somebody swear by an antivirus program because it doesn't cause trouble and they think they aren't getting infected. I do however expect more of
uhh.. (Score:2)