Security

Personal Records of Nearly 1 Million South Africans Leaked Online (iafrikan.com) 14

Posted by msmash from the security-woes dept.
Tefo Mohapi, reporting for iAfrikan: Barely a year after South Africa's largest data leak was revealed in 2017, the country has suffered yet another data leak as 934,000 personal records of South Africans have been leaked publicly online. The data includes, among others, national identity numbers (ID numbers), e-mail addresses, full names, as well as plain text passwords to what appears to be a traffic fines related online system. Working together with Troy Hunt, an Australian Security consultant and founder of haveibeenpwned, along with an anonymous source that has been communicating with iAfrikan and Hunt, we've managed to establish that the data was backed up or posted publicly by one of the companies responsible for traffic fines online payments in South Africa. "I have a new leak which might be worthwhile, the database leak contains 1 million records of personal information of South African citizens. Including Identity numbers, cell phone numbers, email addresses, and passwords. I am aware of the website this was leaked from," said our source upon initial contact.

