Personal Records of Nearly 1 Million South Africans Leaked Online
Tefo Mohapi, reporting for iAfrikan: Barely a year after South Africa's largest data leak was revealed in 2017, the country has suffered yet another data leak as 934,000 personal records of South Africans have been leaked publicly online. The data includes, among others, national identity numbers (ID numbers), e-mail addresses, full names, as well as plain text passwords to what appears to be a traffic fines related online system. Working together with Troy Hunt, an Australian Security consultant and founder of haveibeenpwned, along with an anonymous source that has been communicating with iAfrikan and Hunt, we've managed to establish that the data was backed up or posted publicly by one of the companies responsible for traffic fines online payments in South Africa. "I have a new leak which might be worthwhile, the database leak contains 1 million records of personal information of South African citizens. Including Identity numbers, cell phone numbers, email addresses, and passwords. I am aware of the website this was leaked from," said our source upon initial contact.
Now 934,000 people know, truly, what it's like to be African-American.
Hopefully no race field there. They kill whites. (Score:1)
They are killing white farmers in South Africa [newsweek.com]. So, if those records include race and address, it might be fatal. The whites are moving to Australia to get away from the violence. Data leaks have consequences.
There is a well deserved famine coming too; persecuting white farmers is crippling the food supply. The ANC is turning South Africa into another African dumpster fire.
