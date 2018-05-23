Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Cyber Firms Warn on Suspected Russian Plan To Attack Ukraine (reuters.com) 33

Posted by msmash from the breaking-news dept.
Jim Finkle, reporting for Reuters: Cisco Systems on Wednesday warned that hackers have infected at least 500,000 routers and storage devices in dozens of countries with highly sophisticated malicious software, possibly in preparation for another massive cyber attack on Ukraine. Cisco's Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter, because the hacking software shares code with malware used in previous cyber attacks that the U.S. government has attributed to Moscow. Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine, which has previously blamed Russia for massive hacks that took out parts of its energy grid and shuttered factories. Head of Ukraine's cyber police said on Wednesday that the agency is aware of new large malware campaign, and that it is working to protect Ukraine against possible new cyber threat.

  • So just how much damage was done in those "massive" previous attacks, and how long did it take to restore the power grid and factories? Was it worse than squirrels or a hurricane?

  • Ukraine Is Game To Cicso And Hackers (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Hacker: Oh, stop stalling. Come on.

    Cisco: I can't think, there's all this noise.

    Hacker: Or is it because I've built a stronghold around Greenland? I've driven you out of Western Europe and I've left you teetering on the brink of complete annihilation.

    Cisco: I'm not beaten yet. I still have routers in the Ukraine.

    Hacker: Ha ha, the Ukraine. Do you know what the Ukraine is? It's a sitting duck. A road apple, Cisco. The Ukraine is weak. It's feeble. I think it's time to put the hurt on the Ukrain

  • At what point can we just sever as much internet traffic out of Russia to the world? I know I'm massively oversimplifying that effort, but should there not be some sort of 'death penalty' against countries engaging in cyber warfare? China and some other smaller nations would likely keep connections which would make it hard to filter between Russian and Chinese communications, but any directly from Russia could be subject to either massive slowdown or complete blocking.
  • Cyber warfare seems to be becoming the new way to tax governments aside from climate change.

  • Ukraine is weak!

  • Russia failing to make friends (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    If Russia is trying to convince Ukraine to ally with Russia instead of the European Union, they are going about it in exactly the wrong way.

  • While Cisco and others are warning the sky is about to fall, I didn't see in the article as to which vendor the routers / storage devices belong to.
    Nor any mention of how said malware got there in the first place.

    Cisco ? Juniper ? What ?

    Don't tell me the digital world is about to end, then leave off the details. :|

