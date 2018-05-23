Cyber Firms Warn on Suspected Russian Plan To Attack Ukraine (reuters.com) 33
Jim Finkle, reporting for Reuters: Cisco Systems on Wednesday warned that hackers have infected at least 500,000 routers and storage devices in dozens of countries with highly sophisticated malicious software, possibly in preparation for another massive cyber attack on Ukraine. Cisco's Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter, because the hacking software shares code with malware used in previous cyber attacks that the U.S. government has attributed to Moscow. Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine, which has previously blamed Russia for massive hacks that took out parts of its energy grid and shuttered factories. Head of Ukraine's cyber police said on Wednesday that the agency is aware of new large malware campaign, and that it is working to protect Ukraine against possible new cyber threat.
If Russia is trying to convince Ukraine to ally with Russia instead of the European Union, they are going about it in exactly the wrong way.
While Cisco and others are warning the sky is about to fall, I didn't see in the article as to which vendor the routers / storage devices belong to.
Nor any mention of how said malware got there in the first place.
Cisco ? Juniper ? What ?
Don't tell me the digital world is about to end, then leave off the details.
In English, the translation is "Department of cyber police." Serhiy Demedyuk is its head.
In the USA, Douglas Maughan is Director, National Cyber Security Division of the Office of Cyber Security & Communications. Try saying that fast five times.