FBI Reportedly Overstated Encryption Threat Figures To Congress, Public (techcrunch.com) 10

Posted by BeauHD from the agenda-pushing dept.
mi shares a report from The Washington Post (Warning: source may be paywalled; alternative source): The FBI has repeatedly provided grossly inflated statistics to Congress and the public about the extent of problems posed by encrypted cellphones, claiming investigators were locked out of nearly 7,800 devices connected to crimes last year when the correct number was much smaller, probably between 1,000 and 2,000.

Over a period of seven months, FBI Director Christopher A. Wray cited the inflated figure as the most compelling evidence for the need to address what the FBI calls "Going Dark" -- the spread of encrypted software that can block investigators' access to digital data even with a court order. "The FBI's initial assessment is that programming errors resulted in significant over-counting of mobile devices reported,'' the FBI said in a statement Tuesday. The bureau said the problem stemmed from the use of three distinct databases that led to repeated counting of phones. Tests of the methodology conducted in April 2016 failed to detect the flaw, according to people familiar with the work.

  • In other news (Score:4, Funny)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Tuesday May 22, 2018 @10:12PM (#56656730)
    Sherlock reportedly overstated the threat of No Shit to Congress, Public. Also, Cop Math [jayleiderman.com] doesn't have a Wikipedia page. I'm genuinely surprised.
  • I am hardly shocked. Law enforcement suffers from continuous mission creep. They always have and always will.

  • How did law enforcement solve crimes before smartphones were a thing?

  • The FBI doesn't do a very good job. They have a long history of corruption, of lies, and being untrustworthy. They don't catch criminals very often. The only good they do is provide support for local law enforcement, for example the national finger-print data base.

    I therefore suggest the FBI be dissolved, or modified to the "National Police Support Unit." They can provide services to local police forces, but they don't need to be out harassing people on their own.

  • Even if their numbers were true, it wouldn't change the fact that government mandated backdoors to encryption is a remarkably stupid and short sighted concept.

    Hell, all investigations could grind to a halt tomorrow because of encryption, and it wouldn't change that equation. The quantity is irrelevant.

  • The Infamous Cop Math:

    A number of years ago I had a heroin case in Hayward. They had a warrant where the snitch, known, in polite terms, as a “confidential informant” with the obligatory history of reliability in past snitchings and who was a good citizen and such said there were two packages of heroin in a cereal box in my client’s kitchen. One weighed one pound and the other a half pound. Cops came in with a warrant and sure enough easily found the heroin and that’s what the packag

