FBI Reportedly Overstated Encryption Threat Figures To Congress, Public (techcrunch.com) 31
mi shares a report from The Washington Post (Warning: source may be paywalled; alternative source): The FBI has repeatedly provided grossly inflated statistics to Congress and the public about the extent of problems posed by encrypted cellphones, claiming investigators were locked out of nearly 7,800 devices connected to crimes last year when the correct number was much smaller, probably between 1,000 and 2,000.
Over a period of seven months, FBI Director Christopher A. Wray cited the inflated figure as the most compelling evidence for the need to address what the FBI calls "Going Dark" -- the spread of encrypted software that can block investigators' access to digital data even with a court order. "The FBI's initial assessment is that programming errors resulted in significant over-counting of mobile devices reported,'' the FBI said in a statement Tuesday. The bureau said the problem stemmed from the use of three distinct databases that led to repeated counting of phones. Tests of the methodology conducted in April 2016 failed to detect the flaw, according to people familiar with the work.
How did law enforcement solve crimes before smartphones were a thing?
Computers maybe.
How did law enforcement solve crimes before smartphones were a thing?
You're making a lot of assumptions there.
How did law enforcement solve crimes before smartphones were a thing?
According to my misspent youth, apparently they spent a lot of time shaking down hookers with hearts of gold. Maybe they need to return to their roots, encryption is hard, but hookers are easy.
apparently they spent a lot of time shaking down hookers with hearts of gold
nah, that was neil young.
but its cool. its all cool.
Why would they shake down Neil Young?
FBI mostly useless (Score:2)
I therefore suggest the FBI be dissolved, or modified to the "National Police Support Unit." They can provide services to local police forces, but they don't need to be out harassing people on their own.
The FBI doesn't do a very good job. They have a long history of corruption, of lies, and being untrustworthy.
You left out "incompetent". I once worked with the FBI's "high tech task force" for several weeks, and the most competent guy on the team had been a history major. His only advantage over the rest of the team was that he knew he was an idiot.
Even if their numbers were true, it wouldn't change the fact that government mandated backdoors to encryption is a remarkably stupid and short sighted concept.
Hell, all investigations could grind to a halt tomorrow because of encryption, and it wouldn't change that equation. The quantity is irrelevant.
The Infamous Cop Math:
A number of years ago I had a heroin case in Hayward. They had a warrant where the snitch, known, in polite terms, as a “confidential informant” with the obligatory history of reliability in past snitchings and who was a good citizen and such said there were two packages of heroin in a cereal box in my client’s kitchen. One weighed one pound and the other a half pound. Cops came in with a warrant and sure enough easily found the heroin and that’s what the packag
good thing this wasn't in the UK.
they weigh in 'stones' and pay in 'pounds'.
To make the cop look like a blithering idiot in front of a jury. Quantity matters as far as sentencing. Frankly, if someone is selling small quantities of heroin to adults, I'd hope they'd get the shortest sentence possible or walk free. The cost of jailing someone for a year pays for a lot of treatment for opiate addicts, which is where the money is more effectively spent.
Many low-level dealers are themselves addicts and essentially victims who'd be better of getting medical treatment instead of being j
After the NSA exploit leaks I don't know how these Constitution-stomping tools don't get laughed out of the room when trying to claim their back door would be good-guys-only.
They consider that their job.
I believe it is possible with current technology to "read a mind" - perhaps not reliably, but enough of the time to make it useful. This would involve something like placing an individual in an fMRI machine, projecting images of people, things, symbols, etc. and observing the mind's reaction to them. I bet you could involuntarily extract a password this way - one symbol at a time. The opening of whatever vault the password protects would be your proof of its correctness so you wouldn't need to worry about m